NEW YORK -- Children who lost parents on 9/11 are now adults, who will forever hold onto their childhood memories.Two people who lost their fathers shared with CBS2's Lisa Rozner how they are keeping the special relationships they had with their dads alive."I always imagined I would be looking out that window and his car would be there," Manhasset resident Ashley Bisman said.Bisman was 16 years old when her father, Jeffrey Goldflam, was killed on 9/11."I was in my social studies class when the first airplane struck the north tower," she said.Forty-eight-year-old Goldflam was the chief financial officer at Cantor...

GREENWICH, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO