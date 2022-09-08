Read full article on original website
themonroesun.com
St. Peter’s Apple Festival runs on volunteers, lots of apples
MONROE, CT — Pat Eaton rolled out of bed early Saturday morning, so she could get to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church’s kitchen by 5 a.m. Candy apples had to be made for opening day of the annual Apple Festival and it takes a long time for the red ones to reach the hard-crack stage, according to Eaton.
themonroesun.com
Grillin’ for Grads starts Masuk seniors’ year right
MONROE, CT — Masuk High School Principal Steve Swensen and Assistant Principal Ian Lowell grilled hamburgers and hot dogs on a grill behind the school Wednesday, as members of the senior class played cornhole, Bocce and Kan Jam on the practice field. It was the second annual Grillin’ for...
Register Citizen
Fairfield guide meant to end years of tension between beachside residents, university students
FAIRFIELD — Officials are hoping a new guide listing the rules and policies for the town’s beach areas will create a better experience for university students and year-round residents living there. “The hope is that this document will provide helpful information for all residents of the rules and...
Norwalk photos: Oyster Festival
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk music fans had a rockin’ good time Saturday night at the Oyster Festival, while a dog show entertained crowds in the afternoon and the lure of amusement rides inspired folks to stand in a line so long it stretched back to the entrance area in Veterans Park as the sun set.
Connecticut families prepare for the Mid-Autumn Festival
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Many Asian-Americans are prepping for the Mid-Autumn Festival that will be celebrated on Saturday. It is also known as the Moon or Mooncake Festival. It is a time for families to gather similar to a Thanksgiving feast. There is a special dinner, a time to worship...
News 12
Stamford's Clothes to Kids nonprofit to reopen for first time since start of pandemic
A Stamford organization dedicated to providing clothing to families in need will reopen its doors for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Clothes to Kids of Fairfield County provides new and used clothes free of charge for students in kindergarten through 12th grade who are in need.
fox5ny.com
Cardi B visits Queens to uplift young students
NEW YORK - A New York City anti-violence organization got a big boost on Friday when rapper Cardi B threw her support behind their effort to foster success among future generations. Cardi B's visit to Queensbridge was part of a back-to-school event put on by the non-profit group Community Capacity...
Register Citizen
Stamford kid clothing mart reopens with bigger selection, more space, in-person shopping
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The six-year-old non-profit, which gives new and gently used clothes to local families, has undergone a small transformation. Most notably, Clothes To Kids moved its operations from the West Side’s Yerwood Center to the South End’s Lathon Wider Community Center.
High School Game Postponed In Bridgeport After Social Media Threat
A season-opening high school football game between two Fairfield County high schools was postponed due to a social media threat. The contest between Bridgeport Central High School and Kolbe Cathedral High School, also located in Bridgeport, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8, was canceled after school officials were made aware of a threatening image on social media.
NYC’s first chief equity officer in public health steps down
Dr. Torian Easterling is departing his post as the city health department's first chief equity officer. Dr. Torian Easterling, who spent more than seven years at the city’s health department, was appointed to the position by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in September 2020. [ more › ]
News 12
Power & Politics Full Show: Lamont endorses ranked-choice voting; controversy at Greenwich public schools
Back to school in Greenwich was marred by controversy amid a public backlash and an attorney general's investigation. An assistant principal was caught on secretly-recorded video saying he avoids hiring Conservatives and Catholics, older applicants or anyone he didn't believe was progressive. Joining Eric Landskroner this week is Republican Greenwich...
Old Field – Ranch With Access To Private Beach!
Spacious updated 4 BR 2 Bath Ranch, HW floors, Andersen windows, skylites, full basement partially finished, 3V schools, close to RR and Stony Brook Univ.
themonroesun.com
Rotary Club Golf Classic attracts 72 golfers to Whitney Farms
MONROE, CT — The Rotary Club of Monroe’s 28th Annual Golf Classic at Whitney Farms was played under a bright sun with mostly clear skies Thursday, as 72 golfers competed, while raising money to benefit community causes the club supports. “We lucked out. It’s a fantastic day,” said...
Local TikTok star tells kids to embrace their ‘weirdness’
(WTNH) – A Connecticut woman has gone viral on TikTok for her large mouth, but is it a new challenge? Not exactly, it’s more about acceptance. Accepting who you are, accepting your differences, accepting your weirdness. It’s about being weird and proud. Some of us go through life trying to find our talent, trying to […]
Pizza Marketplace
Sally's Apizza to unveil omnichannel location
Connecticut-based Sally's Apizza will hold a pop-up preview of its new omnichannel locations, including a drive-thru capable design that could potentially scales to 2,000 units, according to a press release. The New Haven pop-up will be our drive-thru menu tasting and preview. The event is by reservation only and is...
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Possible Attempted Break In
2022-09-10@11:39pm–#Norwalk CT– A homeowner on Hemlock Place saw on his home cameras 3 males attempting to break into his home. Police located a gray vehicle with Florida plates and pursed them to Knapp and Ely Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with...
Children who lost parents on 9/11 keep their memories alive
NEW YORK -- Children who lost parents on 9/11 are now adults, who will forever hold onto their childhood memories.Two people who lost their fathers shared with CBS2's Lisa Rozner how they are keeping the special relationships they had with their dads alive."I always imagined I would be looking out that window and his car would be there," Manhasset resident Ashley Bisman said.Bisman was 16 years old when her father, Jeffrey Goldflam, was killed on 9/11."I was in my social studies class when the first airplane struck the north tower," she said.Forty-eight-year-old Goldflam was the chief financial officer at Cantor...
themonroesun.com
Monroe Historical Society’s Textile Sale is still going on Saturday
MONROE, CT — Bins overflowing with yarn, fabrics in colorful patterns and notions were on display at the Monroe Historical Society’s annual Textile Sale, held on the lawn outside Beardsley Homestead, 31 Great Ring Road, Friday. The fundraiser, which also includes a small tag sale, is still going on this Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Weekend happenings across Connecticut, Sept. 9-11
CONNECTICUT, USA — It'll be a beautiful September weekend for you and your friends and family to get out there and enjoy! Fair season has also officially kicked off with plenty of local fairs to attend this weekend. Check out what you can do with the whole family!. The...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in September
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
