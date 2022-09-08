ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

St. Peter’s Apple Festival runs on volunteers, lots of apples

MONROE, CT — Pat Eaton rolled out of bed early Saturday morning, so she could get to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church’s kitchen by 5 a.m. Candy apples had to be made for opening day of the annual Apple Festival and it takes a long time for the red ones to reach the hard-crack stage, according to Eaton.
Grillin’ for Grads starts Masuk seniors’ year right

MONROE, CT — Masuk High School Principal Steve Swensen and Assistant Principal Ian Lowell grilled hamburgers and hot dogs on a grill behind the school Wednesday, as members of the senior class played cornhole, Bocce and Kan Jam on the practice field. It was the second annual Grillin’ for...
Norwalk photos: Oyster Festival

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk music fans had a rockin’ good time Saturday night at the Oyster Festival, while a dog show entertained crowds in the afternoon and the lure of amusement rides inspired folks to stand in a line so long it stretched back to the entrance area in Veterans Park as the sun set.
Connecticut families prepare for the Mid-Autumn Festival

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Many Asian-Americans are prepping for the Mid-Autumn Festival that will be celebrated on Saturday. It is also known as the Moon or Mooncake Festival. It is a time for families to gather similar to a Thanksgiving feast. There is a special dinner, a time to worship...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Cardi B visits Queens to uplift young students

NEW YORK - A New York City anti-violence organization got a big boost on Friday when rapper Cardi B threw her support behind their effort to foster success among future generations. Cardi B's visit to Queensbridge was part of a back-to-school event put on by the non-profit group Community Capacity...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
High School Game Postponed In Bridgeport After Social Media Threat

A season-opening high school football game between two Fairfield County high schools was postponed due to a social media threat. The contest between Bridgeport Central High School and Kolbe Cathedral High School, also located in Bridgeport, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8, was canceled after school officials were made aware of a threatening image on social media.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Rotary Club Golf Classic attracts 72 golfers to Whitney Farms

MONROE, CT — The Rotary Club of Monroe’s 28th Annual Golf Classic at Whitney Farms was played under a bright sun with mostly clear skies Thursday, as 72 golfers competed, while raising money to benefit community causes the club supports. “We lucked out. It’s a fantastic day,” said...
MONROE, CT
Local TikTok star tells kids to embrace their ‘weirdness’

(WTNH) – A Connecticut woman has gone viral on TikTok for her large mouth, but is it a new challenge? Not exactly, it’s more about acceptance. Accepting who you are, accepting your differences, accepting your weirdness. It’s about being weird and proud. Some of us go through life trying to find our talent, trying to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Sally's Apizza to unveil omnichannel location

Connecticut-based Sally's Apizza will hold a pop-up preview of its new omnichannel locations, including a drive-thru capable design that could potentially scales to 2,000 units, according to a press release. The New Haven pop-up will be our drive-thru menu tasting and preview. The event is by reservation only and is...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Norwalk News: Possible Attempted Break In

2022-09-10@11:39pm–#Norwalk CT– A homeowner on Hemlock Place saw on his home cameras 3 males attempting to break into his home. Police located a gray vehicle with Florida plates and pursed them to Knapp and Ely Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with...
NORWALK, CT
Children who lost parents on 9/11 keep their memories alive

NEW YORK -- Children who lost parents on 9/11 are now adults, who will forever hold onto their childhood memories.Two people who lost their fathers shared with CBS2's Lisa Rozner how they are keeping the special relationships they had with their dads alive."I always imagined I would be looking out that window and his car would be there," Manhasset resident Ashley Bisman said.Bisman was 16 years old when her father, Jeffrey Goldflam, was killed on 9/11."I was in my social studies class when the first airplane struck the north tower," she said.Forty-eight-year-old Goldflam was the chief financial officer at Cantor...
GREENWICH, CT
Monroe Historical Society’s Textile Sale is still going on Saturday

MONROE, CT — Bins overflowing with yarn, fabrics in colorful patterns and notions were on display at the Monroe Historical Society’s annual Textile Sale, held on the lawn outside Beardsley Homestead, 31 Great Ring Road, Friday. The fundraiser, which also includes a small tag sale, is still going on this Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
MONROE, CT
Weekend happenings across Connecticut, Sept. 9-11

CONNECTICUT, USA — It'll be a beautiful September weekend for you and your friends and family to get out there and enjoy! Fair season has also officially kicked off with plenty of local fairs to attend this weekend. Check out what you can do with the whole family!. The...
CONNECTICUT STATE

