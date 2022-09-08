ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

buckscountyherald.com

“The One Hit Wonderers” on the bill in New Hope

Sonoma Beach Productions presents “I Love That Song,” an original musical theater production featuring “The One Hit Wonderers” at The New Hope Winery, 6123 Lower York Road, at 8 p.m. Sept. 10. “The One Hit Wonderers” is a review of One Hitters by band members who...
NEW HOPE, PA
abc27.com

Luke Combs stopping in Pennsylvania for 2023 World Tour

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Country artist Luke Combs will be bringing his 2023 World Tour to Philadelphia next summer!. Combs will be making a stop at Lincoln Financial Field on July 29, 2023. He will also be making another stop in Pennsylvania a little earlier in the year. You can see him in Pittsburgh at the Acrisure Stadium (formally known as Heinz Field) on April 29, 2023.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Hatboro Family — Having Lost a Dear One of Its Own — Goes to Bat for Others

The loss of Parker Hall’s wife Kat to colon cancer in 2014 was devastating to him and his children. But he somehow knew he would find a way to repay the kindnesses his Hatboro neighbors showed him during the ordeal. Eight years later, the Halls’ annual wiffle ball classic is raising funds and spirits for other cancer-stricken families. Matteo Iadonisi stepped up to the plate to bring the story to 6abc.
HATBORO, PA
phl17.com

Maple Acres Farm Market Invites You To Take In Autumn Fun

Add Maple Acres Farm Market to your fall bucket list ASAP! The hidden gem is located in Plymouth Meeting and boasts acres of home grown veggies, fruits and fields of flowers for days. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins got an early morning peak at how the beloved farm serves the community, as they’re open every day of the year except Christmas. They offer hay rides most weekends and you can also pick 100 flowers for only six dollars! Visit Maple Acres Farm for details.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
Daily Voice

Beloved Hunterdon County Preschooler Dies At Age 4

Beloved Hunterdon County preschooler Gunnar Dominic Bickhardt died at the St. Luke’s Warren Campus in Phillipsburg on Thursday, Sept. 1. He was four. Born in Flemington, Gunnar lived in Holland Township and attended Franklin Township Elementary School, his obituary says. Gunnar was also a member of St. Mary Roman...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
phl17.com

South Philadelphia teen girl has been located

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department announced Tuesday a South Philadelphia girl that went missing on Monday had been located. Police say 14-year-old Sanai Hill-Miller was last seen on the 1400 block of Montrose Street around 2:00 pm. Miller was last seen wearing gray tights and a black t-shirt that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

