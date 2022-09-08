The loss of Parker Hall’s wife Kat to colon cancer in 2014 was devastating to him and his children. But he somehow knew he would find a way to repay the kindnesses his Hatboro neighbors showed him during the ordeal. Eight years later, the Halls’ annual wiffle ball classic is raising funds and spirits for other cancer-stricken families. Matteo Iadonisi stepped up to the plate to bring the story to 6abc.

HATBORO, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO