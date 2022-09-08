Read full article on original website
Hatboro Couple Explains Secret to 63-Year Marriage: ‘We Like Each Other’
Gerri and Wayne Diehl (center, in white) and their clan. According to Hatboro couple Gerri and Wayne Diehl, the secret to a long and happy marriage goes beyond just being in love, writes Kellie Patrick Gates for The Philadelphia Inquirer. “We not only love each other, we like each other,”...
buckscountyherald.com
“The One Hit Wonderers” on the bill in New Hope
Sonoma Beach Productions presents “I Love That Song,” an original musical theater production featuring “The One Hit Wonderers” at The New Hope Winery, 6123 Lower York Road, at 8 p.m. Sept. 10. “The One Hit Wonderers” is a review of One Hitters by band members who...
The frights are back at Field of Screams for opening weekend
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — Is it too early for Halloween? Field of Screams in Lancaster County doesn't think so. The opening weekend for the famous haunted attraction kicks off this weekend--including four terrifying haunts that will scare any brave soul that dares to take the journey. New this year, Jim...
abc27.com
Luke Combs stopping in Pennsylvania for 2023 World Tour
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Country artist Luke Combs will be bringing his 2023 World Tour to Philadelphia next summer!. Combs will be making a stop at Lincoln Financial Field on July 29, 2023. He will also be making another stop in Pennsylvania a little earlier in the year. You can see him in Pittsburgh at the Acrisure Stadium (formally known as Heinz Field) on April 29, 2023.
Former Dairy Barn on Chester Springs Property — Once Home to Owen J. Roberts — Boldly Reimagined
In 2007, Erik Kolar bought the former residence of Owen J. Roberts, the former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, in Chester Springs to transform it into a home for his family to be together, writes Bill Donahue for Suburban Life Magazine. Kolar, the CEO of Patriot Equities in Wayne,...
Hatboro Family — Having Lost a Dear One of Its Own — Goes to Bat for Others
The loss of Parker Hall’s wife Kat to colon cancer in 2014 was devastating to him and his children. But he somehow knew he would find a way to repay the kindnesses his Hatboro neighbors showed him during the ordeal. Eight years later, the Halls’ annual wiffle ball classic is raising funds and spirits for other cancer-stricken families. Matteo Iadonisi stepped up to the plate to bring the story to 6abc.
Famous Sports Broadcaster, Bristol Native Signs Big Podcasting Deal With Gaming, Betting Company
Missanelli will join the Chicago-based company in the near future. A well-known sports broadcaster with Bucks County roots has just signed a podcasting deal with a popular sportsbook company. Jeff Blumenthal wrote about the recent deal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Mike Missanelli, a veteran of the Philadelphia region’s sports...
Made in America Review: Tate McRae Is All Fans Wanna Be With Upbeat, Energetic Set
Tate McRae said that 'You Broke Me First' 'started everything' for her music journey. It even led to her appearance at Philadelphia's Made in America festival.
CBS News
Pork roll or Taylor ham? "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Danny DeVito has the answer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In Pennsylvania, it's Wawa vs. Sheetz. One state over, in New Jersey, it's pork roll or Taylor ham. Danny DeVito, the 77-year-old actor who plays Frank Reynolds on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," has the answer. In a recent interview with WIRED posted on YouTube headlined "Danny...
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success Story
Cookies are my love language. Few things make me as happy as a perfectly made, gooey and warm cookie. After moving from the NYC metropolitan area to Lancaster, PA, I would order from Bang Cookies in Jersey City and have it delivered.
New Hope Restaurant, Overlooking The Delaware River, Expanding Dinner Services This Week
A waterfront restaurant in New Hope will be updating its menu for locals and visitors looking for a great meal and view. Jeff Werner wrote about the eatery’s updates for the New Hope-Lambertville Patch. Stella of New Hope is located on the second floor of the Ghost Light Inn,...
phl17.com
Maple Acres Farm Market Invites You To Take In Autumn Fun
Add Maple Acres Farm Market to your fall bucket list ASAP! The hidden gem is located in Plymouth Meeting and boasts acres of home grown veggies, fruits and fields of flowers for days. PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins got an early morning peak at how the beloved farm serves the community, as they’re open every day of the year except Christmas. They offer hay rides most weekends and you can also pick 100 flowers for only six dollars! Visit Maple Acres Farm for details.
Upper Black Eddy Native, Paranormal Investigator Searching for the “Beast of Bryn Athyn”
The local investigator is currently tracking the creature in Montgomery County. A paranormal investigator with Bucks County roots is now on the hunt for a creature believed to be in the Bryn Athyn area. JD Mullane wrote about the creature and its hunters for the Bucks County Courier Times. Eric...
Beloved Hunterdon County Preschooler Dies At Age 4
Beloved Hunterdon County preschooler Gunnar Dominic Bickhardt died at the St. Luke’s Warren Campus in Phillipsburg on Thursday, Sept. 1. He was four. Born in Flemington, Gunnar lived in Holland Township and attended Franklin Township Elementary School, his obituary says. Gunnar was also a member of St. Mary Roman...
abandonedspaces.com
Witch’s Hat Pavilion: A Century-Old Stop Along a Scenic Mountain Trail
Located on Neversink Mountain, overlooking Reading, Pennsylvania, is a unique spot that has been around for over a century. Known as the Witch’s Hat Pavilion, due to its appearance, it’s one of the only reminders of what was once a popular vacation spot for the area’s wealthy.
abc27.com
Woman assaulted while thwarting thieves in Hershey; cops and store ‘didn’t even call to see if I was okay’
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have identified at least one suspect in a Hershey retail theft that turned violent as a shopper photographed the thieves’ license plate while they tried to get away. It happened Aug. 20 at the Old Navy Outlet store in the Tanger Outlets...
phl17.com
South Philadelphia teen girl has been located
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department announced Tuesday a South Philadelphia girl that went missing on Monday had been located. Police say 14-year-old Sanai Hill-Miller was last seen on the 1400 block of Montrose Street around 2:00 pm. Miller was last seen wearing gray tights and a black t-shirt that...
Parents Accused Of Bringing Kids To Buy Drugs In Philly Area: Report
A Pennsylvania couple brought their children with them to buy drugs in the Philadelphia area and frequently left them to fend for themselves, NorthPennNow reports citing authorities. The Bucks County mom and dad, who were already under investigation for drug-related matters, were charged in August, approximately three months after Pennsylvania...
Carbon monoxide poisoning leaves 6 people hospitalized in Trenton
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Six people have been taken to the hospital from a home in Trenton because of carbon monoxide poisoning on Friday.At least three of those six people are being transferred to a hospital in New York because of the seriousness of their condition.Their identities are unclear at this time.
Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 jackpot worth $620,000 shared by two tickets
Two jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto tickets sold for the Tuesday, September 6 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $620,000. The winning tickets were sold in Luzerne and Berks counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all six balls drawn, 4-6-7-21-34-40, to win individual prizes of $310,000 less withholding. The...
