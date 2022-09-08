KS voted No to the abortion changes! Fix the tax breaks that Trump created for the top and large corporations which would help with the spending!
Sounds like to these policies that she wants rolled are the same policies that Trump rolled back from Obama and Biden just reinstated them and if that was the cause of inflation why didn't that inflation hit when Obama was president. Now let's look at the stimulus that was given in early 2021 that money is long gone hell I'm sure most spent that on catching up on bills or paying rent and why did it take until 2022 for the inflation to really hit , once again she and Republicans are wrong inflation came from the pandemic. Now this money to the IRS is much needed , think how long does it take to get anything done or even actually talk to a human and how millionaire are getting by with fraud because there's no one to catch them she is wrong again you should vote blue
It amazing that her party had no problem when Trump raised the national deficit. The real problem is the corporations did not get the bailout this last time so they raised the cost of products to make the people pay. they get their one way or the other. Vote Blue because they are only waiting till after election day to mess with women's rights again.
