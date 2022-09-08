ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 65

Judy Hileman
3d ago

KS voted No to the abortion changes! Fix the tax breaks that Trump created for the top and large corporations which would help with the spending!

Reply(9)
15
Larry
3d ago

Sounds like to these policies that she wants rolled are the same policies that Trump rolled back from Obama and Biden just reinstated them and if that was the cause of inflation why didn't that inflation hit when Obama was president. Now let's look at the stimulus that was given in early 2021 that money is long gone hell I'm sure most spent that on catching up on bills or paying rent and why did it take until 2022 for the inflation to really hit , once again she and Republicans are wrong inflation came from the pandemic. Now this money to the IRS is much needed , think how long does it take to get anything done or even actually talk to a human and how millionaire are getting by with fraud because there's no one to catch them she is wrong again you should vote blue

Reply(18)
10
Dale Flowers
3d ago

It amazing that her party had no problem when Trump raised the national deficit. The real problem is the corporations did not get the bailout this last time so they raised the cost of products to make the people pay. they get their one way or the other. Vote Blue because they are only waiting till after election day to mess with women's rights again.

Reply(7)
14
Related
The Associated Press

GOP nominee for Kansas governor tries to flip abortion issue

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor tried Saturday to make the Democratic incumbent’s support for abortion rights a political liability, even with a strong statewide vote last month in favor of preserving access to abortion. GOP nominee Derek Schmidt, a three-term Kansas attorney general, said during a debate at the Kansas State Fair that he respects the Aug. 2 vote, in which voters decisively rejected a proposed amendment to the state constitution to allow the GOP-controlled Legislature to greatly restrict or ban abortion. But he argued that Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly favors abortion with no restrictions “up to the moment of birth” and public funding for elective abortions. The statewide vote “does not mean the discussion has ended,” Schmidt told a crowd of about 800 people. “What was not on the ballot was Gov. Kelly’s position,” he said.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Kansas Reflector

Dennis Pyle mocks Kansas State Fair ‘unibate’ between Republican and Democratic candidates

HUTCHINSON — Dennis Pyle took a front row seat to the Kansas State Fair debate between gubernatorial candidates — over objections from supporters of Republican nominee Derek Schmidt. Pyle, who is running for governor as an independent, wasn’t allowed to participate in the debate, even though his name will appear on the ballot in November. […] The post Dennis Pyle mocks Kansas State Fair ‘unibate’ between Republican and Democratic candidates appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyandotte County, KS
Elections
Wyandotte County, KS
Government
State
Kansas State
County
Wyandotte County, KS
City
Liberal, KS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Texas State
City
Kansas City, KS
Local
Kansas Elections
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Transgender student athletes and the election

This summer felt like being trapped in a Groundhog Day movie—waking up to repeat the same blame-game politics day after day. Republicans blamed Democrat gubernatorial candidate and current Governor Laura Kelly for unpopular COVID policies. Democrats blamed Republican candidate Attorney General Derek Schmidt for former governor Brownback’s failed economic policies.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to stop in Olathe next week

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be campaigning for Kansas Attorney General and Republican nominee for governor Derek Schmidt next weekend. DeSantis will join Schmidt and others at a “Unite & Win” event at 1 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Embassy Suites in Olathe.
OLATHE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharice Davids
Person
Amanda Adkins
The Kansas City Beacon

How to register to vote for the Nov. 8 election in Kansas

The general election in Kansas is on Nov. 8, giving voters the opportunity to decide on local, statewide and federal offices.  On the ballot this November are the state’s highest offices, including governor, attorney general, treasurer, secretary of state and commissioner of insurance. One U.S. Senate seat is on the ballot, as are seats for […] The post How to register to vote for the Nov. 8 election in Kansas appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS STATE
wchstv.com

'No apologies': Kansas governor doubles down on decision to close schools during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (TND) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is refusing to apologize for choosing to shut down in-person instruction at public schools during the pandemic. At an event this week hosted by the Kansas Chamber, Kelly boldly said she makes "absolutely no apologies" for being the first governor in the country to implement a one-size-fits-all statewide shuttering of schools in March 2020 for the remainder of the academic year.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Inflation And Economy#Election Local#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#U S House#Republicans#Kcur#Cerner
KSN News

Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
KANSAS STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

U.S. Senate Candidate Makes Bethany Part Of Rural Missouri Tour

Trudy Busch Valentine greeting those attending at Bethany Memorial Park. The Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate seat from Missouri made Bethany a stop for a meet and greet. Trudy Busch Valentine made a tour of northern Missouri Friday. She says health care availability is one of the issues she’s...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
IRS
kcur.org

Black babies in Kansas are more likely to die than white babies, and the pandemic made things worse

WICHITA, Kansas — For years, Black babies in Kansas faced an outsized chance of dying before their first birthday. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and things got even worse. Now, a Black baby is nearly three and a half times as likely to die in the state as a white baby. While the nationwide rate of infant mortality dropped between 2019 and 2020, the rate in Kansas swelled about 19% — and for Black children, it surged nearly 58%.
KANSAS STATE
CJ Coombs

Kansas City's downtown Commerce Tower has its place in history starting with a large banking company in the early 1900s

Commerce Tower, Kansas City, Missouri.SakuraAvalon86 at English Wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Commerce Tower is a 30-story skyscraper in Kansas City, Missouri located at 911 Main Street. The building was constructed in 1965. It's also been known as the National Bank of Commerce Building and the Commerce Trust Company Building. The Commerce Tower was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on April 11, 2014.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy