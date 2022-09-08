Read full article on original website
3 News Now
Kansas gets ‘once in a lifetime’ funds to plug thousands of abandoned gas wells
A “once in a lifetime” federal investment will clean up more than 2,300 abandoned gas wells — some of which may be leaking super-polluting methane — in Kansas. But that’s only a fraction of the state’s approximately 11,000 abandoned wells. And data about old wells can be flawed.
Lawsuit claims wildlife services failed to protect Kansas’ lesser prairie chickens
Conservationists are suing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for failing to protect lesser prairie chickens under the Endangered Species Act.
Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
wchstv.com
'No apologies': Kansas governor doubles down on decision to close schools during pandemic
WICHITA, Kan. (TND) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is refusing to apologize for choosing to shut down in-person instruction at public schools during the pandemic. At an event this week hosted by the Kansas Chamber, Kelly boldly said she makes "absolutely no apologies" for being the first governor in the country to implement a one-size-fits-all statewide shuttering of schools in March 2020 for the remainder of the academic year.
At Kansas State Fair debate, Kelly and Schmidt explore different realities
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and her challenger, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, showed up for two different debates Saturday morning at the Kansas State Fair. The 90-minute exchange was an opportunity for Kelly to lean into her four-year record as governor. A longtime state legislator, she dug into the opportunity to explain her accomplishments and deep […] The post At Kansas State Fair debate, Kelly and Schmidt explore different realities appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
La Crosse grocery not alone in struggle to stay open in rural Kansas
The Rush County Grocery has become the latest grocery store to close in rural Kansas, leaving that county without a full-service grocery store. Rush County becomes the eighth county in northwest Kansas to have some portion categorized as a food desert. A food desert is an area defined by the...
Kansas City-area lawmakers, students weigh in on gun laws
Kansas City area lawmakers and students weighed in on a variety of topics including gun safety and gun laws.
INSIGHT KANSAS: Transgender student athletes and the election
This summer felt like being trapped in a Groundhog Day movie—waking up to repeat the same blame-game politics day after day. Republicans blamed Democrat gubernatorial candidate and current Governor Laura Kelly for unpopular COVID policies. Democrats blamed Republican candidate Attorney General Derek Schmidt for former governor Brownback’s failed economic policies.
kcur.org
A Kansas native's personal reckoning with the depletion of the Ogallala Aquifer
As agricultural irrigation continues to drain the crucial water supply of the Ogallala Aquifer beneath the Great Plains, Lucas Bessire — whose family spent five generations working as irrigation farmers and ranchers in western Kansas — says it's clear why the government hasn't addressed this issue. "Part of...
kcur.org
Black babies in Kansas are more likely to die than white babies, and the pandemic made things worse
WICHITA, Kansas — For years, Black babies in Kansas faced an outsized chance of dying before their first birthday. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and things got even worse. Now, a Black baby is nearly three and a half times as likely to die in the state as a white baby. While the nationwide rate of infant mortality dropped between 2019 and 2020, the rate in Kansas swelled about 19% — and for Black children, it surged nearly 58%.
1 lake added to Kansas blue-green algae warning list
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A dozen Kansas lakes and ponds are on the state’s warning list for blue-green algae. One of the lakes is new to the warning list, while one has dropped from “warning” to “watch.” Blue-green algae is toxic to people and pets, and people who visit the lakes should take the precautions […]
KCTV 5
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to stop in Olathe next week
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be campaigning for Kansas Attorney General and Republican nominee for governor Derek Schmidt next weekend. DeSantis will join Schmidt and others at a “Unite & Win” event at 1 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Embassy Suites in Olathe.
Dennis Pyle mocks Kansas State Fair ‘unibate’ between Republican and Democratic candidates
HUTCHINSON — Dennis Pyle took a front row seat to the Kansas State Fair debate between gubernatorial candidates — over objections from supporters of Republican nominee Derek Schmidt. Pyle, who is running for governor as an independent, wasn’t allowed to participate in the debate, even though his name will appear on the ballot in November. […] The post Dennis Pyle mocks Kansas State Fair ‘unibate’ between Republican and Democratic candidates appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
State fair crowd brings high demand for hotels
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The annual Kansas State Fair is underway. The 10-day event brings in people from all over Kansas and even other states. If you want a room, though, it’s something that has to be planned way in advance. “If you’re just passing through or doing regular business, you’re not really gonna find […]
ksal.com
Rural Freight Technology Project For Western Kansas
Western Kansas communities and businesses will benefit from the deployment of the Great Plains Rural Freight Technology Corridor project on a key freight transport route in western Kansas. According to the Kansas Governor’s Office, the $14.6 million project will install 100 miles of fiber-optic cable and advanced technologies on a...
Black settlers' journey to Nicodemus documented in film shot in NW Kansas
In September 1878, freed slaves from Kentucky disembarked from the train in Ellis and made their way on foot 35 miles across the prairie to their new home in Nicodemus. Over the Labor Day weekend, re-enactors — descendants of those original settlers — made that same journey through chest-high prairie grass in the hot late-summer heat for a documentary filmed on the Ellis Trail.
Wichita Eagle
Audit: Kansas paid over $400 million in fraudulent unemployment, flagged real people as fraud
Kansas likely paid between $441 million and $466 million in fraudulent unemployment payments between March of 2020 and March of 2022, according to an independent audit commissioned by the state. Additionally, the audit concluded the state likely flagged numerous legitimate claimants as fraudulent. The audit was obtained by The Star...
kiowacountysignal.com
Abortion is back on the ballot in Kansas this November
Abortion is on the November ballot in Kansas, at least indirectly. Our judicial and gubernatorial elections are critical for determining whether Kansas moves toward banning abortion long term. But most Kansas voters are pro-choice and just rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment. Didn’t that settle the issue?. No. Let’s say...
KWCH.com
Much cooler today, rain chances too
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first “real” cold front of the season has passed through most of Kansas this morning. This weather system will bring cooler air to the state along with a chance of showers and rumbles through the afternoon. Severe storms are not expected, however a few storms will produce brief heavy downpours and occasional lightning strikes.
Kansas school district’s planned transgender policy could violate law, ACLU says
The ACLU of Kansas condemned a school district’s discussed transgender policy as potentially illegal and harmful, in anticipation of a deciding vote on the matter.
