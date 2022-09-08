ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KSN News

Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
wchstv.com

'No apologies': Kansas governor doubles down on decision to close schools during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (TND) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is refusing to apologize for choosing to shut down in-person instruction at public schools during the pandemic. At an event this week hosted by the Kansas Chamber, Kelly boldly said she makes "absolutely no apologies" for being the first governor in the country to implement a one-size-fits-all statewide shuttering of schools in March 2020 for the remainder of the academic year.
Kansas Reflector

At Kansas State Fair debate, Kelly and Schmidt explore different realities

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and her challenger, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, showed up for two different debates Saturday morning at the Kansas State Fair. The 90-minute exchange was an opportunity for Kelly to lean into her four-year record as governor. A longtime state legislator, she dug into the opportunity to explain her accomplishments and deep […] The post At Kansas State Fair debate, Kelly and Schmidt explore different realities appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: Transgender student athletes and the election

This summer felt like being trapped in a Groundhog Day movie—waking up to repeat the same blame-game politics day after day. Republicans blamed Democrat gubernatorial candidate and current Governor Laura Kelly for unpopular COVID policies. Democrats blamed Republican candidate Attorney General Derek Schmidt for former governor Brownback’s failed economic policies.
kcur.org

Black babies in Kansas are more likely to die than white babies, and the pandemic made things worse

WICHITA, Kansas — For years, Black babies in Kansas faced an outsized chance of dying before their first birthday. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and things got even worse. Now, a Black baby is nearly three and a half times as likely to die in the state as a white baby. While the nationwide rate of infant mortality dropped between 2019 and 2020, the rate in Kansas swelled about 19% — and for Black children, it surged nearly 58%.
KSN News

1 lake added to Kansas blue-green algae warning list

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A dozen Kansas lakes and ponds are on the state’s warning list for blue-green algae. One of the lakes is new to the warning list, while one has dropped from “warning” to “watch.” Blue-green algae is toxic to people and pets, and people who visit the lakes should take the precautions […]
KCTV 5

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to stop in Olathe next week

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) --- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be campaigning for Kansas Attorney General and Republican nominee for governor Derek Schmidt next weekend. DeSantis will join Schmidt and others at a “Unite & Win” event at 1 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Embassy Suites in Olathe.
Kansas Reflector

Dennis Pyle mocks Kansas State Fair ‘unibate’ between Republican and Democratic candidates

HUTCHINSON — Dennis Pyle took a front row seat to the Kansas State Fair debate between gubernatorial candidates — over objections from supporters of Republican nominee Derek Schmidt. Pyle, who is running for governor as an independent, wasn’t allowed to participate in the debate, even though his name will appear on the ballot in November. […] The post Dennis Pyle mocks Kansas State Fair ‘unibate’ between Republican and Democratic candidates appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KSN News

State fair crowd brings high demand for hotels

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The annual Kansas State Fair is underway. The 10-day event brings in people from all over Kansas and even other states. If you want a room, though, it’s something that has to be planned way in advance. “If you’re just passing through or doing regular business, you’re not really gonna find […]
ksal.com

Rural Freight Technology Project For Western Kansas

Western Kansas communities and businesses will benefit from the deployment of the Great Plains Rural Freight Technology Corridor project on a key freight transport route in western Kansas. According to the Kansas Governor’s Office, the $14.6 million project will install 100 miles of fiber-optic cable and advanced technologies on a...
Hays Post

Black settlers' journey to Nicodemus documented in film shot in NW Kansas

In September 1878, freed slaves from Kentucky disembarked from the train in Ellis and made their way on foot 35 miles across the prairie to their new home in Nicodemus. Over the Labor Day weekend, re-enactors — descendants of those original settlers — made that same journey through chest-high prairie grass in the hot late-summer heat for a documentary filmed on the Ellis Trail.
kiowacountysignal.com

Abortion is back on the ballot in Kansas this November

Abortion is on the November ballot in Kansas, at least indirectly. Our judicial and gubernatorial elections are critical for determining whether Kansas moves toward banning abortion long term. But most Kansas voters are pro-choice and just rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment. Didn’t that settle the issue?. No. Let’s say...
KWCH.com

Much cooler today, rain chances too

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The first “real” cold front of the season has passed through most of Kansas this morning. This weather system will bring cooler air to the state along with a chance of showers and rumbles through the afternoon. Severe storms are not expected, however a few storms will produce brief heavy downpours and occasional lightning strikes.
