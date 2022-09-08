Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Scientific 'detective work' with South American mummies reveals they were brutally murdered
How frequent was violence in prehistoric human societies? One way to measure this is to look for trauma in prehistoric human remains. For example, a recent review of pre-Columbian remains found evidence of trauma from violence in 21% of males. So far, most studies of this kind have focused on skulls and other parts of the skeleton, but a potentially richer source of information are mummies, with their preserved soft tissues.
Phys.org
DNA in Viking poop sheds new light on 55,000-year-old relationship between gut companions
Using fossilized eggs in up to 2,500-year-old feces from Viking settlements in Denmark and other countries, researchers at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences and the Wellcome Sanger Institute (UK) have made the largest and most in-depth genetic analysis of one of the oldest parasites found in humans—the whipworm.
PsyPost
White children are especially likely to be overdiagnosed and overtreated for ADHD, according to a new study
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. White children are especially likely to be overdiagnosed and overtreated for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder during elementary school. That is the key finding from our recent peer-reviewed study. We analyzed data from 1,070 U.S. elementary school children who had displayed above-average...
psychologytoday.com
Daily Chocolate May Rescue the Brain From Cognitive Decline
A systematic review of the literature suggests that the molecules contained in cocoa may reduce cognitive decline. Daily chocolate consumption was inversely associated with the risk of death from all causes. The cognitive benefits of epicatechin in cocoa powder may be due to mechanisms of vasodilation and increased brain blood...
Deseret News
U.S. housing slump is here to stay. What does that mean for Utah, the West?
What will happen to the housing market in 2023, 2024? Are home prices going to keep dropping? How long will mortgage rates stay high? Here’s what experts are saying —and why we’re likely only seeing the beginning of the U.S. housing market slump’s impact on home prices.
Vitamin D won't protect you from Covid or respiratory infections, studies say
Boosting vitamin D levels in adults during the pandemic was not associated with protection against Covid-19 or respiratory tract infections such as colds or the flu, according to two large clinical trials.
Phys.org
Intimate partner violence among some LGBT couples increased during pandemic
More than 18 percent of previously abused participants in an online survey of LBGT residents in the United States reported increased instances of intimate partner violence during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to researchers from Rutgers and other schools. In a study published in the Journal of...
Phys.org
What the world can learn from the devastating floods in Pakistan
Born in India and having friends from Pakistan, Auroop Ganguly, professor of civil and environmental engineering at Northeastern University, has been following the news about the catastrophic floods in Pakistan very closely. He says that due to climate change such disasters are not completely unexpected surprises anymore, but rather predictive...
Phys.org
Why experts say lawns should become a thing of the past
Grass is under siege in the western United States. A new Las Vegas law requires homeowners to get rid of their lawns by 2027, and some cities in California are even paying residents to rip up their lawns and replace them with drought-friendly alternatives. The measures are intended to help save water, which has become increasingly scant in drought-stricken states like California.
Eating frozen meals and cold cuts raises your risk of cancer and early death, new studies show
Two recent studies found that people who ate the most processed foods had worse health outcomes, including colorectal cancer and heart disease.
Phys.org
Seven times people discovered the Americas. How they got there
When Columbus landed in 1492, the Americas had been settled for tens of thousands of years. He wasn't the first person to discover the continent. Instead, his discovery was the last of many discoveries. In all, people found the Americas at least seven different times. For at least six of...
Phys.org
Researchers propose novel method to enhance electrocatalytic conversion of carbon dioxide
A research team led by Profs. Chen Wei and Wei Wei from the Shanghai Advanced Research Institute (SARI) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reported a novel method that enables efficient CO2 electroreduction to CO by virtue of low-coordination chloride ion adsorption on a silver hollow fiber electrode. The results...
Phys.org
South African colonial diaries are helping climate scientists reconstruct weather patterns of the past
The current climate crisis raises many questions. Some are forward-looking: how can this be fixed? Some look to the recent past: how did we get here? And some reach further back into history: are today's extreme heat waves, catastrophic droughts and floods all due to climate change? Was climate and weather this bad 100 or a few hundred years ago?
Phys.org
Shipping giant changes course to save Sri Lanka whales
Animal rights activists on Friday cheered a move by a shipping giant to alter course in Sri Lankan waters to avoid collisions with blue whales, the world's largest mammals. The island's southern coast has an unusually high density of blue whales, classed as endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, and is one of the world's busiest international shipping lanes.
Phys.org
Why plants worldwide became woody
Why do some plants grow into large woody shrubs or colossal trees, while others remain small and never produce wood in their stems? It's an evolutionary puzzle that baffled Charles Darwin more than 160 year ago. Now, scientists from the Netherlands and Germany present the first global overview of woodiness evolution on islands, which will finally help solve the puzzle.
Phys.org
A breakthrough discovery in carbon capture conversion for ethylene production
A team of researchers led by Meenesh Singh at University of Illinois Chicago has discovered a way to convert 100% of carbon dioxide captured from industrial exhaust into ethylene, a key building block for plastic products. Their findings are published in Cell Reports Physical Science. While researchers have been exploring...
Phys.org
New study on financial management in higher ed shows that budgeting flexibility is the key to security
The decades-long decline in U.S. college enrollment experienced its largest two-year decrease in more than 50 years this spring. Universities increasingly face stiffer competition with less money from state budgets, which does not bode well for their financial security. A new study from the Strategic Management Journal (SMJ) finds that the universities thriving in this environment are doing more with less simply by adopting more flexible budgeting. The problem is, many universities face internal and external pressures that inhibit financial flexibility.
Phys.org
Anti-correlated plasma and THz pulse generation during two-color laser filamentation in air
The strong terahertz (THz) waves generated by femtosecond laser pulse induced gas plasma have drawn extensive attention owing to the ultra-wide spectral bandwidth, the high electric field strength, and no material damage threshold. However, the abundant and multi-dimensional cross-scale light-matter interactions during filamentation intertwine, interact and restrict mutually, which not only puts the physical mechanism of THz radiation under debate, but also limits the optimization techniques of THz wave generation.
Phys.org
Massive California fire eases with rains
California firefighters were able to beat back a massive wildfire outside Los Angeles after a tropical storm brought rains and cooler temperatures, US authorities said on Saturday. The Fairview Fire was 40 percent contained as of Saturday evening after forcing evacuation orders and leaving two people dead, fire officials said.
