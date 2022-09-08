Read full article on original website
Business owners, residents band together to fight City Council’s agenda
A group of dissatisfied residents and business owners along with the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce have launched a coalition called WEHO for the People to raise the awareness among voters about the need for change in the City Council election this fall. Keith Kaplan, a long-time resident, property owner...
DEAR WEHO: City leaders must stop trying to sway elections
In my opinion the public and appointed officials are not acting with transparency and are losing the residents of West Hollywood and the public’s trust and credibility that is being called into question and tactics during this election cycle and refusing public access demonstrates that its self-serving motivations that do irreparable harm to us local residents.
What is WeHo for the People?
We are here today to introduce a new coalition, WeHo for the People, representing residents and businesses who have come together with a shared vision of the issues facing the city and the need for change. We have come together because we love our city. It is our mission to...
Robert Luna for L.A. County Sheriff | The WEHOville Interview
Congratulations on your win in the primary and the showdown with the sheriff is just around the corner. But first, let’s introduce you to the West Hollywood voter. Where were you born and where did you grow up?. Hi Larry. Thank you for reaching out to chat with me....
MYLENA CHRISTINA | WeHo can be our forever haven again
If you don’t know yet, I’m the “Queen of Kings.” I live just over there on Kings Road and have lived there for many, many years. I chose to live and work in WEHO over 20 years ago because of what the city offered to me as a resident and, at the time, a small business owner: being able to walk around freely without the fear of being in danger and being able to thrive in a business-friendly environment.
OpEd: The Race Is On
There are just 60 days to go until the Nov. 8 election. Last week I got a call: Opposition research. They are out for Lauren. Over the years so many have been “out for Lauren” that I did not know what to make of it. What are the facts and what are the rumors? People plant mis-information to get around town, such as polling.
WATCH: Deputies descend on Santa Monica Blvd. and Edinburgh
Deputies with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department flooded the gas station on Santa Monica Blvd. and Edinburgh on Saturday morning as two men cause a disturbance. Larry Block investigates.
Lindsey Horvath mural slapped with code violation
The mural on Santa Monica Blvd. and Robertson Blvd. featuring a larger-than-life portrait of Councilmember Lindsey Horvath in a political ad for her county supervisor race has received a code violation from the City of West Hollywood. The city cited AGA Pasadena Group, Illoulian Management, LLC and Faring Property Group...
Burglars steal 2 guns from Karen Bass’ house
Frontrunner for LA mayor is darling of progressives, police detractors. The search is continuing Sunday for the suspect who allegedly stole two firearms from the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles. “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house...
Cooling Center will stay open as California avoids rolling blackouts
With temperatures continuing to soar across Southern California, the City of West Hollywood has extended the open hours of its Cooling Center at Plummer Park. The Cooling Center will continue to be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, September 9, 2022. The Cooling Center is located at...
COMMISSIONER PROFILE | Catherine Eng
Catherine Eng was recently appointed to the Business License Commission. WEHOville spoke with her about crime, cannabis and the joys of the East Side. Give us your introduction. I have spent most of my life and career being BTS (behind the scenes) so I don’t consider myself known! I am...
OP/ED | Social Justice InfoWarriors, Part 1: Who They Are
A few weeks ago, a journalist I did not know reached out to me. They had read my Op-Ed (OP/ED: It’s not racist to say Nika Soon-Shiong is hurting West Hollywood – WEHOville) here on WEHOville and wanted to talk. This person writes for big city newspapers, national magazines, and regularly appears on cable TV. Our call lasted the better part of an hour, during which they told me about how people around them had started to receive what they felt were threatening communications after they began writing about a person behind the effort to defund the police in West Hollywood. You can see now why I am being vague as to their identity. They had been doxed before, in their line of work it happens, but this time it felt particularly threatening. They wanted to know if anything similar had happened to me after my Op-Ed was published.
LYNN HOOPINGARNER | Plans for San Vicente apartments are full of flaws
Today, Planning Commission will be hearing a proposal for a new project for 24 condominium units (a requested Tract Map is also in the application) to replace an existing 13 rental housing units (the tenants were “Ellised out” in 2019) at 948-954 N. San Vicente. While on paper this sounds like a net increase in housing, the staff report leaves open a number of questions that I hope will be addressed by the Commission. I will not be able to make all my comments in three minutes so I thought I would share some of them here.
Suspect in home burglary remains at large
A suspect in a West Hollywood home burglary who was captured on video remains at large. Capt. Bill Moulder of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station confirmed the man suspected of burglarizing a home on the 700 block of Westbourne Ave. is the man seen in this video still above.
This week in WeHo
A round-up of city events and meetings happening Sept. 4-10, in West Hollywood. 9:00 AM (Cancelled) Helen Albert Certified Farmers’ Market. 6:00 PM Transgender Advisory Board Teleconference Meeting. Thursday, September 8. 5:00 PM Performing Arts and Cultural Affairs Subcommittee Meeting. 6:00 PM (Cancelled) Sunset Arts & Advertising Subcommittee Teleconference...
TODAY 6:30PM: Learn about WeHo’s historical racial discrimination study
The City of West Hollywood invites community members to attend the Historical Context Study Community Listening Session on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. via the Zoom platform. Registration to participate in the listening session is required and can be completed here. The purpose of the Community Listening Session is for the City’s consultant, Architectural Resources Group, to provide an overview of the Historical Context Study, including goals and objectives, and to gather community input.
BUSINESS BRIEFS | Comedy Store sues accountants after losing out on millions in COVID relief funds
The Comedy Store in is suing their accounting firm Moss Adams after they allegedly dropped the ball in securing at least $8.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds. The suit filed this week in Los Angeles Superior Court blames Moss Adams for over-representing their expertise in handling the application process for the program, which provided $16 billion in assistance to performing arts businesses during the pandemic.
OCT. 2: WHWRA’s Ice Cream Social
After an almost three year hiatus, the WHWRA “Meet The Candidates Ice Cream Social” is back on Sunday Oct 2!. Weho West residents listening to candidates at the 2019 Ice Cream Social. At this event Weho West residents will have the opportunity to mingle, enjoy some ice cream...
Sheriff’s Weekly Crime Report (Aug. 22-28)
Strong Arm Robbery (Attempt) 08/22/2022 @ 1045. A woman was getting a parking ticket when she attempted to pull the ticket scanner from the Parking Enforcement Officer’s hand. The suspect also pushed and tried to punch the victim. #05298. Armed Robbery (Estes) 7100 block Santa Monica Blvd. 08/22/2022 @...
