investing.com
Bitcoin Breaks $21,000 As U.S. Dollar Dips 0.7%
Bitcoin soared almost 10% in the past 24 hours to $21,069 driven by a slight drop in the U.S. dollar, which has hit new multi-decade highs this year. The U.S. equities, which have been increasingly correlated with cryptocurrencies, were also up in the morning hours. Furthermore, the world’s largest cryptocurrency...
investing.com
Ethereum’s landmark update is coming soon… But what is The Merge?
We’re a few days out from The Merge and ETH is in a bullish position. The transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus is set to make Ethereum cheaper, faster and more energy efficient to use, but I feel like a reminder is needed here. While Ethereum will...
investing.com
What a rebound… Bitcoin and Ethereum soar this Friday
The crypto markets have been nothing if dramatic this week, but Bitcoin enjoyed a 6.5% rally on Friday morning to bring its exchange price to a two-week high of US$20,500. Gains were still being added at the time of writing though for what it’s worth, Bitcoin’s dominance against the broader crypto markets still seems to be falling.
investing.com
3 reasons why Bitcoin traders should be bullish on BTC
In the last week, the price took another tumble, dropping below $19,000 on Sept. 6 and currently, BTC bulls are struggling to flip $19,000–$20,000 back to support. Just this week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the Fed’s dedication to doing literally whatever it takes to combat inflation “until the job is done,” and market analysts have increased their interest rate hike predictions from 0.50 basis points to 0.75.
investing.com
Ethereum Is 'Blue Chip Blockchain,' Could See Significant Value Boost: Canaccord Analysts
Cryptocurrency Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and the smart contract ecosystem were sized up by Canaccord Genuity in a new note. Here’s a look at where analysts Michael Graham and Joseph Vafi see future value in them. Fifth Wave Of Computing: Web1 offered the ability to consumer data with companies like...
investing.com
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: Roblox, Virgin Galactic
U.S. inflation data, retail sales to drive sentiment. Roblox stock is a buy ahead of its investor day event. Virgin Galactic set to struggle amid growing headwinds. Stocks on Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the major indexes recording their first weekly gain in four weeks as investors continued to assess the path for inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressiveness in interest rate hikes.
investing.com
Payments giants to apply new code identifying sales at U.S. gun stores
(Reuters) -Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, said on Saturday it will implement a new merchant category code for U.S. gun retailers, which will identify transactions at firearms stores. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) approved creation of the merchant code on Friday following pressure from gun-control activists who...
investing.com
MA Financial Group Ltd (MAF)
April 23 (Reuters) - Moelis Australia Ltd MOE.AX :* RESOLUTION 4 AT AGM SEEKS SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL TO CHANGE CO'S NAME TO MA FINANCIAL GROUP LTD* INVESTMENT BANKING PARTNERSHIP... Feb 17 (Reuters) - Moelis Australia Ltd MOE.AX :* FINAL DIVIDEND 10.0 CENTS PER SHARE* FY NET PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAX ATTRIBUTABLE...
investing.com
Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.39%
Investing.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Biomed and Technology sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tel Aviv, the TA 35 added 1.39%. The best performers of the session on the TA 35 were Energean Oil...
investing.com
'Scariest economics paper of 2022' forecasts huge layoffs over next 2 yrs
Washington, Sep 10 (IANS) The 'scariest economics paper of 2022' has warned that a high unemployment rate will be necessary to combat inflation and to bring inflation down to 2 per cent, the US may need to tolerate unemployment of 6.5 per cent for at least two years. The paper...
investing.com
Antipa Minerals bolsters funds for Minyari Dome drilling with $9 million placement; upcoming $3 million SPP
Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY)'s war chest is bulging following a non-underwritten placement to raise roughly A$9 million before costs through the issue of around 333.7 million fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.027 per share. The placement met with strong demand from international and domestic institutions together with sophisticated and professional...
investing.com
Dogecoin Co-Creator Says Mark Cuban 'Drunk The Kool-Aid' With Crypto And NFTs
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Jackson Palmer said that billionaire investor Mark Cuban and some high-profile venture capitalists have “drunk the Kool-Aid” with respect to cryptocurrencies and NFTs. What Happened: In a recent interview with Business Insider, Palmer said that unlike celebrities that get paid to promote certain crypto...
investing.com
What is PAX Gold (PAXG) and how does it work?
In recent years, nonfungible tokens (NFTs), cryptocurrencies and other modern investment options have become trendy. However, physical commodities such as gold are still in high demand. In 2021, the global market capitalization for cryptocurrency surpassed $2 trillion. Now, investors must ask themselves: which option should I choose — crypto or gold?
investing.com
Here's Why Pinduoduo Shares Are Moving
Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) shares are trading higher by 3.30% to $70.44 Friday morning as Chinese stocks gain following slower-than-expected China inflation data. China's consumer prices increased at a slower-than-expected pace in August in the wake of heatwaves and COVID-19 flare-ups, while producer inflation eased to the lowest since February 2021, reported Reuters, citing official data. CPI rose 2.5% year on year, compared with a 2.7% growth in July...Read More.
investing.com
MicroStrategy to reinvest $500M stock sales into Bitcoin: SEC filing
MicroStrategy, the largest institutional Bitcoin (BTC) buyer, entered an agreement with two agents — Cowen and Company and BTIG — to sell its aggregated class A common stock worth $500,000,000, reveals Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. MicroStrategy, co-founded by Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor, amassed approximately 129,699 BTC...
investing.com
Public Storage (PSA)
Investing.com - Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) reported on Thursday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Public Storage... Converting mutual funds to ETFs is an emerging trendETFs offer flexible trading and more transparency2 JP Morgan ETFs worth a lookThe conversion of mutual funds into... After the...
investing.com
Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp (BENE)
Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.
investing.com
Delphi Labs shifts research focus to a new crypto ecosystem, and it’s not Ethereum
Delphi Labs shifts research focus to a new crypto ecosystem, and it’s not Ethereum. Crypto research firm Delphi Digital has shifted the focus of its research and development (R&D) protocol arm Delphi Labs to the Cosmos ecosystem. Delphi Labs is Delphi Digital's protocol R&D arm, with a team of...
investing.com
OFS Credit Earnings Beat, Revenue Inline In Q3
Investing.com - OFS Credit reported on Friday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that was inline with expectations. OFS Credit announced earnings per share of $0.54 on revenue of $6.05M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-0.57 on revenue of $6.05M. OFS Credit shares are down...
investing.com
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I (SNRH)
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp. I. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.
