Crews begin mowing along highways in western Kentucky

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Crews began mowing along highways in some western Kentucky counties this week and drivers in the region should use caution, officials said.

Mowing crews started at the McCracken County line and will travel east through Livingston, Marshall, Crittenden, Lyon, Calloway and Trigg counties, a statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

Mowers will be working during daylight hours as weather conditions allow for the next month or so, the statement said.

Mowing zones will be marked, but motorists should treat them like any other work zone by reducing speeds and being alert for slow-moving tractors and support vehicles, officials said.