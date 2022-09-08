Read full article on original website
New 121-suite hotel coming to Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A new 121-suite Residence Inn by Marriott is coming to Panama City Beach. The announcement was made last week by the St. Joe Company. St. Joe will partner with Intermountain Management LLC on the project. The two companies will design, develop, construct and own the limited service hotel located […]
WJHG-TV
Local child care service offers a monthly break for parents
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Having children can be rewarding, but many parents know it can be overwhelming, too. That’s why one small business owner opens her doors for children one Saturday every month. Amilia Bell, owner of “Saved By Ms. Bell,” said she wanted to have a special day where parents can take the day off and enjoy themselves.
WJHG-TV
City of Lynn Haven hosts 9/11 Remembrance Day
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - September 11, 2001, is a day Americans will never forget. The City of Lynn Haven held a 9/11 Remembrance Day ceremony Saturday morning to reflect and honor the lives lost, on that day 21 years ago. “For many, the wounds of that morning still remain...
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven 9/11 Memorial Run
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -On Sunday the Lynn Haven Fire Department and the Lynn Haven Police Department are hosting a 9/11 Memorial Run. It will start at 10 a.m at the Fred Strickland Memorial Bridge (Old Bailey Bridge) starting at the Porter Park side. During the run donations will be...
Panama City Beach expects boil water notice
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach, or at least a part of it, could soon be under a boil water notice. Lightning struck a pine tree on Coyote Pass in the Glades community on Sunday causing a water main break. Crews are out trying to repair the water main. According to the […]
WJHG-TV
The Port of Panama City Florida unveils new dome
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A multi-million dollar expansion effort at the Port of Panama City is set to create hundreds of new jobs. “This is going to create an additional 279 direct and indirect jobs for the Port Northwest Florida region, timber industry, timber harvesting, the rail industry,” Alex King, executive director for the Port of Panama City Florida, said. “All this is from a 2018 report with Martin and associates that we worked with to have this date done for this project.”
mypanhandle.com
News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Bully
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Bully, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!. This sweet french bulldog dachshund mix is two years old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal...
WJHG-TV
Local non-profits work to revitalize Downtown Blountstown
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Heading up State Road 20, you drive right through Main Street Blountstown. While some buildings surely have some fixing up to do, there’s a charm to the area that locals are working hard to bring to light. “We are a hidden gem is what I...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Farmers Market Competing in 2022 America’s Farmers Market Celebration
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Farmers Market brings the community together every weekend to support local vendors and enjoy the beauty of Downtown Panama City. This year, the market is participating in the 2022 America’s Farmers Market Celebration. Each year for this celebration, the American Farmland Trust...
Sepsis Awareness Night in Parker
PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — The rain didn’t stop the community from coming out to learn more about an often overlooked, but deadly medical condition on Saturday. Saturday evening saw the first ever Sepsis Awareness Night. HCA Gulf Coast Hospital staff were on hand to perform free sports and school entry physicals and the Florida Health […]
getthecoast.com
‘Festival of Fears’ now open in Fort Walton Beach
The Destin Library is accepting donations for One Hopeful Place through the month of September, according to a press release from the City of Destin. One Hopeful Place is the primary homeless shelter in Okaloosa County serving single men, women, and veterans experiencing homelessness. Donations of personal items like toiletries,...
Florida toll relief saves money for Destin commuters
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Toll relief in effect for Florida drivers is hitting commuters where it counts, the wallet. Daily commutes to Destin cost money for Okaloosa County residents and travelers. Two toll roads, the Mid-Bay Bridge and Spence Parkway connect Niceville to Destin making a day trip with a SunPass frequent tag to work […]
WJHG-TV
Dead, poor, and alone: what happens to unclaimed and indigent bodies in Bay County?
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Most hope when they die, they’ll be memorialized at a service, surrounded by grieving loved ones. But that isn’t the case for everyone. Every year in Bay County, dozens of bodies go unclaimed. “Some people are either unclaimed because they don’t have any...
waltonoutdoors.com
Stargazing at St. Andrews State Park Sept. 30
Come to see and learn about the stars on Friday, September 30 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrews State Park. The Bay County Astronomical Society will be leading a star gazing in the park. Meet at the Jetties parking lot at 6:30 pm. Bring binoculars, water and mosquito repellent. Address:
washingtoncounty.news
Chipley water facts to sip on
Chipley residents probably don’t think of how much water is being used throughout the city when they turn on a faucet or start the laundry. The city knows hundreds of thousands of gallons are used daily. According to City of Chipley Utilities Director Jimmy Cook, customers city-wide use 606,000...
One injured in PCB motorcycle accident
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police are investigating a motorcycle accident on Middle Beach Road Saturday night. Police said the motorcyclist, a 59-year-old Panama City Beach man, was trying to turn west onto Middle Beach Road. He reportedly ran into the back of a truck also heading west on Middle Beach. […]
WJHG-TV
The longest open market returns this weekend
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flea Across Florida is coming back for the final time this year. The open market stretches from Jacksonville all the way to Pensacola. The market will take place on Friday and Saturday. “It starts about 6:00 in the morning and goes to about 5:00 or 6:00...
Panama City Beach mishap leads to $1,300 tow bill
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia man made a mistake that led to a tow truck getting stuck on the beach, a $1,300 tow bill, a civil citation, and, possibly, salt water damage to his 2008 Mercedes SUV, according to the Panama City Beach police. Radomir Lakic, 61, of Lilburn, got his SUV, […]
Tourists discover the possibility of a smoking ban
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — There are no doubts tourists visiting over the holiday weekend left behind a lot of trash on the beach, including cigarette butts. While it’s likely the city council soon bans smoking on beaches, It’s important to know that county officials don’t have the same plans. Many pro-smoking tourists said […]
franklincounty.news
This weekend in Gulf and Franklin
Hoping to get out of the house this weekend? Gulf and Franklin Counties have a lot to offer. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. Panhandle Players host Sunday kickoff. The Panhandle Players will host their season kickoff...
