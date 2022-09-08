ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

WMBB

New 121-suite hotel coming to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A new 121-suite Residence Inn by Marriott is coming to Panama City Beach. The announcement was made last week by the St. Joe Company. St. Joe will partner with Intermountain Management LLC on the project. The two companies will design, develop, construct and own the limited service hotel located […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Local child care service offers a monthly break for parents

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Having children can be rewarding, but many parents know it can be overwhelming, too. That’s why one small business owner opens her doors for children one Saturday every month. Amilia Bell, owner of “Saved By Ms. Bell,” said she wanted to have a special day where parents can take the day off and enjoy themselves.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

City of Lynn Haven hosts 9/11 Remembrance Day

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - September 11, 2001, is a day Americans will never forget. The City of Lynn Haven held a 9/11 Remembrance Day ceremony Saturday morning to reflect and honor the lives lost, on that day 21 years ago. “For many, the wounds of that morning still remain...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Lynn Haven 9/11 Memorial Run

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -On Sunday the Lynn Haven Fire Department and the Lynn Haven Police Department are hosting a 9/11 Memorial Run. It will start at 10 a.m at the Fred Strickland Memorial Bridge (Old Bailey Bridge) starting at the Porter Park side. During the run donations will be...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach expects boil water notice

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach, or at least a part of it, could soon be under a boil water notice. Lightning struck a pine tree on Coyote Pass in the Glades community on Sunday causing a water main break. Crews are out trying to repair the water main. According to the […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

The Port of Panama City Florida unveils new dome

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A multi-million dollar expansion effort at the Port of Panama City is set to create hundreds of new jobs. “This is going to create an additional 279 direct and indirect jobs for the Port Northwest Florida region, timber industry, timber harvesting, the rail industry,” Alex King, executive director for the Port of Panama City Florida, said. “All this is from a 2018 report with Martin and associates that we worked with to have this date done for this project.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Bully

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Bully, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!. This sweet french bulldog dachshund mix is two years old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Local non-profits work to revitalize Downtown Blountstown

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Heading up State Road 20, you drive right through Main Street Blountstown. While some buildings surely have some fixing up to do, there’s a charm to the area that locals are working hard to bring to light. “We are a hidden gem is what I...
BLOUNTSTOWN, FL
WMBB

Sepsis Awareness Night in Parker

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — The rain didn’t stop the community from coming out to learn more about an often overlooked, but deadly medical condition on Saturday. Saturday evening saw the first ever Sepsis Awareness Night. HCA Gulf Coast Hospital staff were on hand to perform free sports and school entry physicals and the Florida Health […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

‘Festival of Fears’ now open in Fort Walton Beach

The Destin Library is accepting donations for One Hopeful Place through the month of September, according to a press release from the City of Destin. One Hopeful Place is the primary homeless shelter in Okaloosa County serving single men, women, and veterans experiencing homelessness. Donations of personal items like toiletries,...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida toll relief saves money for Destin commuters

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Toll relief in effect for Florida drivers is hitting commuters where it counts, the wallet. Daily commutes to Destin cost money for Okaloosa County residents and travelers. Two toll roads, the Mid-Bay Bridge and Spence Parkway connect Niceville to Destin making a day trip with a SunPass frequent tag to work […]
DESTIN, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

Stargazing at St. Andrews State Park Sept. 30

Come to see and learn about the stars on Friday, September 30 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Andrews State Park. The Bay County Astronomical Society will be leading a star gazing in the park. Meet at the Jetties parking lot at 6:30 pm. Bring binoculars, water and mosquito repellent. Address:
PANAMA CITY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Chipley water facts to sip on

Chipley residents probably don’t think of how much water is being used throughout the city when they turn on a faucet or start the laundry. The city knows hundreds of thousands of gallons are used daily. According to City of Chipley Utilities Director Jimmy Cook, customers city-wide use 606,000...
CHIPLEY, FL
WMBB

One injured in PCB motorcycle accident

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police are investigating a motorcycle accident on Middle Beach Road Saturday night. Police said the motorcyclist, a 59-year-old Panama City Beach man, was trying to turn west onto Middle Beach Road. He reportedly ran into the back of a truck also heading west on Middle Beach. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

The longest open market returns this weekend

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flea Across Florida is coming back for the final time this year. The open market stretches from Jacksonville all the way to Pensacola. The market will take place on Friday and Saturday. “It starts about 6:00 in the morning and goes to about 5:00 or 6:00...
CHIPLEY, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach mishap leads to $1,300 tow bill

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia man made a mistake that led to a tow truck getting stuck on the beach, a $1,300 tow bill, a civil citation, and, possibly, salt water damage to his 2008 Mercedes SUV, according to the Panama City Beach police. Radomir Lakic, 61, of Lilburn, got his SUV, […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Tourists discover the possibility of a smoking ban

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — There are no doubts tourists visiting over the holiday weekend left behind a lot of trash on the beach, including cigarette butts. While it’s likely the city council soon bans smoking on beaches, It’s important to know that county officials don’t have the same plans. Many pro-smoking tourists said […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
franklincounty.news

This weekend in Gulf and Franklin

Hoping to get out of the house this weekend? Gulf and Franklin Counties have a lot to offer. Don't see your event listed? Have an event you want included in an upcoming round-up? Email details to wweitzel@nevespublishing.com. Panhandle Players host Sunday kickoff. The Panhandle Players will host their season kickoff...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL

