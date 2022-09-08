ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Peripheral TV series from the creators of Westworld

Amazon has released a new trailer for its upcoming TV series The Peripheral which will premiere on the streaming service next month and will be available to watch from October 21, 2022 onwards. Peripheral stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Gary Carr, Jack Reyno, Eli Goree, Charlotte Riley, JJ Feild, Adelind Horan, T’Nia Miller and Alex Hernandez.
Luckiest Girl Alive mystery film stars Mila Kunis

Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming new mystery film directed by Mike Barker from a screenplay by Jessica Knoll, based on her novel of the same name. The Luckiest Girl Alive Netflix film adaptation stars Mila Kunis, Finn Wittrock, Scoot McNairy, Thomas Barbusca, Jennifer Beals, and Connie Britton.
Disenchanted Trailer: Amy Adams' Fairy Tale Life Has Gone 'Terribly Wrong' in Disney+ Sequel — Watch Video

Fairy tales aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, as Amy Adams’ Giselle learns in the newly released trailer for Disenchanted. Premiering exclusively on Disney+ on Thursday, Nov. 24, the Enchanted sequel movie features original stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden. The above sneak peek — which was released in conjunction with the D23 Expo — also offers a glimpse at new additions Maya Rudolph, Gabriella Baldacchino, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays. The movie picks up 15 years after Giselle (Adams) and Robert’s (Dempsey) wedding, “but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they...
Johnny Lawrence
‘Teen Mom’ star Cheyenne Floyd reveals she was shot at 13 times in car with kids

Cheyenne Floyd revealed she was shot at 13 times while driving with her children. The reality star said during the “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” premiere Tuesday that she and her fiancé, Zach Davis, were “riding around” with her daughter, Ryder, 5, and the couple’s son, Ace, 1, when she noticed a “green beam” on Davis’ face. The pair subsequently saw a man holding a gun, someone they “both knew,” according to Davis, who explained, “He’s been here at Chy’s house. There are pictures with him.” Davis, 31, recalled, “All of a sudden you start hearing shots. He hit the car 13 times,...
John Cena Shows Off New Look

John Cena has been a busy man over the last few years, and you never know where the 16 time WWE World Champion could show up next. Recently Cena attended the reopening of The Lounge of Total Wine where he was spotted with some facial hair as opposed to his usual clean-shaven look.
Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Brings the Spectacle to Dodger Stadium But Really Soars With Solo Segment: Concert Review

Freddie Freeman was hitting homers down in San Diego, so it was up to visiting superstar Lady Gaga to keep the on-base percentage exceptionally high Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, site of one of the last stops on her “Chromatica Ball” outing. Surprises were few, this many weeks into a mega-tour whose production values were already known among the legions of Little Monsters who’d long since put curious paws to Googling Gaga’s setlists and setpieces. Anyway, knowing what’s coming doesn’t quash the overpowering effects of a savvy performer who’s determined to look as cold as inhumanly possible while also, conversely, sounding...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Olivia Wilde Slays Daisy Dukes, Cowboy Boots On LA Outing Amid ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama

Olivia Wilde stepped out into the Los Angeles heat wave on Thursday, September 8, slaying in ultra-short Daisy Dukes and a pair of black cowboy boots! In photos, which you can SEE HERE, the Tron: Legacy star, 38, paired the look with a basic white tee and a black NYU baseball cap. She carried two bags, (one a brown suede Gucci crossbody) and accessorized with a classic pair of aviator sunglasses. Olivia definitely appeared to be on the go, as her hair was still wet while she stepped into the driver’s side of a black vehicle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saweetie On Past Relationship With Quavo: "I Knew It Was The One"

Saweetie has been linked to some of the hottest men in the game. From Keith Powers, to Justin Combs and allegedly Lil Baby, the Icy Girl's dating life has been a hot topic of conversation ever since she hit the scene. However, fans can't seem to shake her two and half year relationship with Quavo. The Migo and the "Tap In" rapper parted ways last year over what she she considered to be a "betrayal." No further details about the split were disclosed, but Saweetie did open up about the beloved partnership on the latest episode of Caresha Please.
WWE's John Cena shows off his new goatee/beard

John Cena is sporting a bit of a different look these days. The future WWE Hall of Famer tweeted some photos of himself at the reopening of The Lounge at a Total Wine location. Cena is growing out his facial hair because, as seen in the photos below, he is sporting a goatee. The new look could be related to his movie/TV projects.
The Haunted Mansion First Look and New Cast Members Revealed at D23 Expo

Today's D23 Expo brought with it the highly anticipated first look at the new The Haunted Mansion movie, just in time to start getting fans ready to celebrate the incoming spooky season. Today's panel also confirmed that Winona Ryder and Dan Levy have joined the film. The first take on the material came back in 2003, which was interestingly the same year that another beloved Disney ride got adapted into a movie, though Pirates of the Caribbean was a much bigger success than the Eddie Murphy-starring comedy about a family who accidentally gets tossed into an otherworldly love triangle. This new The Haunted Mansion is currently set to hit theaters on March 10, 2023.
Evil West extended gameplay trailer

Gamers looking forward to the release of the new highly anticipated Evil West game which will be available to play in a few months time on November 22nd 2022. Are sure to enjoy this new extended gameplay trailer providing a glimpse at what you can expect when the game rolls out on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.
When we asked the Queen to tea with Paddington, something magic happened – the most lovely goodbye

In 1972, Rick Sylvester skied off the edge of Mount Asgard in Canada in one of cinema’s most electrifying stunts. It’s the bit in The Spy Who Loved Me where Bond is chased over the edge of a cliff to his certain death. Except it turns out that Bond takes a parachute with him when he goes skiing just in case –a union jack parachute. In his brilliant book about Bond and the Beatles, Love and Let Die, John Higgs quotes the film’s writer Christopher Wood: “All over the world, instead of howling and throwing stones at the union jack, they were bursting into spontaneous applause.”
Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners Update Patch 1.6 rolls out

Cyberpunk 2077 players will be pleased to know that the new Edgerunners Update is now live and available to download with new gigs available for you to enjoy. As well as new content the Edgerunners Update rolled out by CD Projekt Red also includes a variety of gameplay fixes and improvements, free DLCs, as well as content inspired by Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the new anime series that will be premiere on Netflix later this month from September 13th 2022.
Patrick Dempsey Looks Unrecognizable With Platinum Blonde Hair at Disney Event

The actor looked almost unrecognizable when he stepped out with a head of platinum blonde hair at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., on Sept. 9. Patrick—who will reprise his role as Robert Philip in the upcoming Enchanted sequel—was honored at the convention as a Disney Legend along with his former Grey's Anatomy co-star Ellen Pompeo, black-ish's Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson and the late Chadwick Boseman.
ANAHEIM, CA
