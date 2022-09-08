ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Biden Touts Inflation Reduction Law Despite Sobering Report

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden gathered a crowd of thousands at the White House Tuesday to celebrate last month’s passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, even as a new government report showed how hard it could be to bring surging prices down near prepandemic levels. Despite its...
Reactions to Deal Between U.S. Railroads and Unions

(Reuters) -Major U.S. railroads and unions secured a tentative deal after 20 hours of intense talks brokered by the Biden administration to avert a rail shutdown that could have hit food and fuel supplies nationwide. Shares of Union Pacific Corp and CSX Corp were up about 3% before the bell.
