iPhone 14 and 14 Plus smartphones get official
The new Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus smartphones are now official, we have been hearing rumors about the handsets for some time, and the specifications are pretty much the same as the rumors. The iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 14 Plus features a...
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max unveiled
We previously saw the new iPhone14 and 14 Plus, Apple also unveiled their new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max handsets at their press event yesterday. The new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max handsets come with a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display, Apple has ditched the notch on these handsets for a pill-shaped camera cutout.
WAHU smart sneakers feature integrated robotics and AI cushioning
WAHU is a new next-generation sneaker equipped with a variety of different technology from companion application to integrated robotics and AI cushioning. The WAHU smart sneakers feature adaptable soles and and not only water and dust resistant but are made in Italy and feature patented technology. Backer early bird pledges...
New iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro shown off on video
Apple has made their new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones official, there are a total of four models in the range. The line-up includes the iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch display and a notch and the iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch display and a notch. The iPhone 14 Pro with a 6.1-inch display and the Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display, these two handsets have a pill-shaped camera hole that Apple calls the ‘Dynamic Island’.
YouTube Player for Education unveiled
Google is launching a new version of YouTube for education, called YouTube Player for Education, which is designed to improve the YouTube experience in educational environments. This new version of YouTube is designed to cut down on distractions like adverts, external links, and more. Next year, qualified creators can begin...
New Apple AirPods Pro get official
Apple announced a number of new devices at its press event yesterday, one of which is the new Apple AirPods Pro. The second generation AirPods Pro gets a range of upgrades over the first generation model, this includes Touch control, a new H2 chip, improved ANC (Active Noise Cancellation and more.
Google Maps eco friendly routes expanded to more countries
Google has announced that it is expanding its eco friendly routes for Google Maps to more countries and it is now being rolled out to 40 countries in Europe. These new routes on Google Maps are designed to be more efficient and reduce fuel consumption and also reduce carbon emissions.
OWC acquires Apple trade-in SellYourMac.com
OWC has this week announced the acquisition of the trusted Apple trade-in company SellYourMac.com which offers a fast and safe way for Apple users to trade-in their unwanted Apple devices for cash. The business was launched back in 2009 and now OWC hopes that the combination of SellYourMac.com’s easy to use trade in platform and OWC’s experience and trust in the Apple marketplace will help establish OWC as the number one third-party provider for Apple users worldwide to trade their Apple devices for cash.
Vivo Y75s Android smartphone unveiled
We have already seen a couple of new Android smartphones from Vivo this month and now we have another one, the Vivo Y75s. The Vivo Y75s comes with a 6.58-inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, it also comes with a 120Hz touch sampling rate and 401ppi.
Top 10 new iOS 16 features (Video)
Apple will be announcing their new iPhone 14 later today, we will also get to find out when they will release their iOS 16 software update. There are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16, and now we get to find out about the 10 most used features in iOS 16. The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at some of these new features that are coming to the iPhone.
iOS 16 Release Candidate released to developers
Apple has released the iOS 16 Release Candidate to developers, this was released after the press event earlier this week. The Release Candidate should be the final version of iOS 16 that is released to developers, assuming that no issues are found in the software, then this is the version that will be released to everyone.
Apple Watch Ultra smartwatch is designed for extreme environments
Apple has launched a new rugged smartwatch this week in the form of the aptly named Apple Watch Ultra specifically designed for extreme environments. The latest addition to the range of watches from Apple introduces a new 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal glass and extended battery life providing up to 36 hours of normal use or a maximum of 60 hours when using the new low-power setting.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
Bose has this week made its new QuietComfort Earbuds II available to preorder from the official Bose website for $299 throughout the US and £280 in the United Kingdom. The QC Earbuds II feature an all-new design and a form factor that is about 33% smaller than its predecessor.
Apple Watch Series 8 features new temp sensor, ECG, crash detection and more
As well as launching its new rugged smartwatch in the form of the Ultra, Apple also launched its new Watch Series 8 range of smart wearables. The new Series 8 watches are now available to preorder from today and will be available to purchase in stores from Friday, September 16 th 2022 and is priced from 4419 in the United Kingdom $399 throughout the United States.
Poco M5 smartphone gets unboxed (Video)
Earlier today we heard about two new Poco smartphones, the Poco M5 and the M5S and now we get to find out more details about one of these devices in a new video. The video below from tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Poco M5 smartphone and its range of features, let’s find out more details about the handset.
Samsung Odyssey Ark being sold exclusively through Harrods
Samsung has announced that their new Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor is being sold exclusively through Harrods in London. The good news is that it is also being sold online through Samsung’s website, so if you don’t live in London, you can order it from there. Equipped with...
Google releases Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1
Google has announced the release of Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 and the software is now available to try out on eligible devices. The Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 is available to download for the Google Pixel 4a, the Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the Pixel 6A.
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 affordable gaming headset $50
The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 gaming headset is now available to purchase and is equipped with large 50 mm drivers together with an affordable $50 price point. Weighing in at under 300g the second generation Cloud Stinger headset builds on the original while “refining them to meet an even wider range of gamers needs” says HyperX.
iOS 16 and watchOS coming 12th September
Apple’s iOS 16 is coming next Monday the 12th of September, this was confirmed by Apple earlier this week. Apple will also release their new watchOS 9 software update at the same time, iPadOS 16 is expected next month along with the new iPads. The new iPhone 14 models...
1440p PS5 system software update rolls out worldwide
PlayStation gamers patiently waiting for the rollout worldwide of the new 1440p support, Gamelists and new social features for the PS5 will be pleased to know Sony has released the update globally today. The latest PS5 update includes a variety of highly-requested features such as 1440p HDMI video output and gamelists. It is worth noting that 1440p video output on PS5 requires a TV or PC monitor that supports 1440p/60Hz, or 1440p/60Hz and 120Hz and Sony says that results may vary depending on the PS game being played.
