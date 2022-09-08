Apple will be announcing their new iPhone 14 later today, we will also get to find out when they will release their iOS 16 software update. There are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16, and now we get to find out about the 10 most used features in iOS 16. The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at some of these new features that are coming to the iPhone.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO