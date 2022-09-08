Read full article on original website
UN Raises Concern About Treatment of Disabled in China, Ukraine
Geneva — The U.N. Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities has raised concerns about the treatment of people with disabilities in China and Ukraine. The two countries are among nine whose records came under review by the 18-member monitoring group during its latest session. The committee said...
China’s Charm Offensive Loses Appeal in Baltics
WASHINGTON — For the Baltic states in northeastern Europe, the dream of increased prosperity through trade and investment from China has run its course, analysts tell VOA. “This was the debate that happened in Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania around 2016, that we should get some investment from China, we should attract this ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative, as well as railway cargo from China, but those voices have gone down,” said Martins Hirss, a political scientist teaching at the University of Latvia, in a phone interview from Riga.
Uyghur News Recap: Sept. 2–9, 2022
Washington — Here's a summary of Uyghur-related news around the world. Ex-New Zealand foreign minister criticized for comments about UN Uyghur report. Gerry Brownlee, a lawmaker for the center-right National Party of New Zealand and former foreign minister, drew criticism for his remarks about the U.N. report saying China committed human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other ethnic Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Brownlee said that it was good that the report "acknowledges that there has been a terrorism problem" in Xinjiang, which is why China sends Uyghurs to what it calls reeducation camps.
Latest US Delegation Departs Taiwan Following Recent Wave of Visits
TAIPEI, TAIWAN — A bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation led by Representative Stephanie Murphy, a Democrat from Florida, concluded a trip Taiwan on Friday, the latest in a string of high-profile trips by U.S. officials in recent weeks. Murphy and her delegation, including Democratic House member Kai Kahele, and Republican...
China’s Mass Incarceration of Uyghurs Overshadows UN Council Agenda
GENEVA — China’s mass incarceration of Uyghur and other Muslim minorities is not on the U.N. Human Rights Council’s packed agenda for its session starting Monday. However, the controversial policy threatens to overshadow all the other issues to be examined during the council’s monthlong session. Human...
Australia Mourns Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Sydney — Australia's political leaders have laid wreaths at the Federal Parliament Saturday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She was Australia’s head of state under the country’s constitutional monarchy. Queen Elizabeth had an affinity with Australia. She visited 16 times during her long reign, traveling...
India, China Withdraw Troops from Disputed Himalayan Border Area
NEW DELHI — Indian and Chinese troops are pulling back from one of the several disputed border areas in the Himalayan mountains where they have been locked in a standoff for over two years. The Indian Defense Ministry said in a statement Thursday evening that troops had begun to...
Queen Elizabeth Remembered in Former Colony Hong Kong
Hong Kong — Many Hong Kongers took to social media to mourn Queen Elizabeth II, a woman affectionately nicknamed "boss lady" among older residents in a city that was one of Britain's last colonies. Elizabeth visited Hong Kong twice during her reign, while her son — now King Charles...
‘You can’t scare us’, Zelenkiy tells Russia, after missile attacks on Kharkiv – as it happened
Engineers working to restore power in region which has seen gains by Ukrainian forces
Global Pressure Mounts on Cambodia Over Foreign-Run Trafficking, Scamming Rings
Phnom Penh, Cambodia/Washington — Cambodia has long had a problem with its own citizens being trafficked into nearby countries such as Thailand and Indonesia, where they work in slave-like conditions. But stamping out foreign-run trafficking rings within its borders is a new phenomenon, and Phnom Penh's ability to disrupt the criminal networks could have wide-reaching consequences for its regional standing, experts told VOA Khmer.
Europeans Doubt Iran's Intentions in Nuclear Talks, Sparking Tehran's Ire
PARIS/VIENNA — France, Britain and Germany on Saturday said they had "serious doubts" about Iran's intentions to revive a nuclear deal, comments that were rejected by Tehran and called "very untimely" by Moscow. Earlier this month, Iran sent its latest response to the European Union's proposed text to restore...
China Greenlights Kenyan Avocados Amid Trade Imbalance
Chinese consumers will now have an opportunity to taste "green gold" — fresh avocados from Kenya. Some say this latest trade development is a boon for avocado producers and a step toward evening out an imbalance between the two countries, but some economists say more needs to be done. Kate Bartlett explains. Camera: Amos Wangwa.
Indian Students ‘Rush’ to Attend Colleges in Other Countries
Indian students have been coming to universities in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia for many years. But now that much of the nation is facing economic problems, students from lower-income, rural families are coming. They are gathering as much money as possible and asking universities for admission. Sachin...
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 9
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 10:30 a.m.: Poland is interested in buying power from Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi nuclear plant, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in Kyiv on Friday after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Ethiopia’s Industrial Hopes Dwindle as Conflict, Sanctions Take Toll
Hawassa, Ethiopia — Ethiopia once said it wanted to become the "China of Africa" — that is, a manufacturing hub — with the help of its industrial parks. But the global economic downturn and the country's ongoing conflict have prompted companies to leave the parks and lay off thousands of workers.
UN Chief: Flood-Ravaged Pakistan Wrongly Attacked by 'Blind' Nature
ISLAMABAD — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, while referring to Pakistan’s catastrophic floods, said Friday that “humanity has declared war on nature and nature is striking back.”. Guterres spoke in Islamabad at the start of his two-day visit to express solidarity with the flood-ravaged South Asian nation....
Reporter’s Notebook: Former Foreign Correspondents and a Historic Week in UK
LONDON — Editor’s note: VOA’s Sonya Laurence Green happened to be in London during a historic week: Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned, Liz Truss became the new prime minister, and Queen Elizabeth II died after a 70-year reign. Here is her account. I was sitting in a...
Both Sides in Ukraine War Face Ammunition Squeeze
Paris — With Ukraine dependent on Western military aid following Russia's invasion and Moscow burning through stocks and under sanctions, both sides fear exhausting their shells, bombs and missiles, experts say. Moscow's economic exclusion means it is "having to buy artillery rounds from North Korea," U.S. National Security Council...
Blinken Visits Ukraine as Kyiv Claims Military ‘Breakthrough’ Against Russia
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken makes an unannounced visit to Ukraine to demonstrate continuing US support for Kyiv six months after Russia invaded the country. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.
Albania Suffers 2nd Cyberattack, Blames Iran
Tirana, Albania — Albania has suffered a renewed cyberattack, the country's interior ministry said Saturday, blaming Iran which Tirana also accused of an earlier assault on its digital systems. "The national police's computer systems were hit Friday by a cyberattack which, according to initial information, was committed by the...
