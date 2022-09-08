The Montague Wildcats tuned up for their upcoming showdown with Whitehall next Friday by defeating Orchard View 42-6 on Friday evening in a game played at Montague. The young and inexperienced Cardinals simply were no match for the Wildcats but Orchard View head coach Fred Rademacher is content with the work ethic that his players are putting forth.

MONTAGUE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO