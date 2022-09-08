Read full article on original website
September 9th-11th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Premier League, WSL fixtures postponed
The Premier League and WSL have postponed all matches this weekend to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. That means the Arsenal men’s match at the Emirates on Sunday against Everton has been delayed, as well as the Arsenal women’s match against Manchester City later that evening.
Manuel Akanji Important to Manchester City, Like Erling Haaland
It may sound like comparing oranges to apples, as Erling Haaland grabs the headlines week-in-week-out for scoring the goals at Manchester City while Manuel Akanji was brought in to protect City’s goal. However, Haaland’s goals will mean little or nothing if the back door is not kept shut by the defenders.
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea, Champions League: Tactical Analysis
I intend keep this one a bit lighthearted - after all, it will be my last analysis of Thomas Tuchel’s tenure. Like ExpectedChelsea, I am a fan of Tuchel’s, and especially considering the situation he’s had to unfortunately navigate, I think that the outside world affected in-house results. That’s not to say that I’ll avoid criticism where it need be placed, but, all things considered, I’m treading lighter than I might have otherwise.
What Happened To Leicester City?
With the matches this weekend postponed, now seems as good a time as any to have this discussion. Leicester City are currently 20th on the table with just 1 points from 6 league matches. This is largely the same team that spent more time in the top four over the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons than any other club. How does this happen? The Foxes have the reputation of being clever in the transfer market and of fostering a terrific team atmosphere in the boot room. You may ask yourself: “Well, how did they get here?”
Tottenham confirms Sporting Champions League match will proceed as planned
If you checked Tottenham Hotspur’s website, you might have been confused by what you saw in their upcoming match schedule. The listing of upcoming matches had, until recently, shown that the Champions League match on Tuesday against Sporting was “postponed.”. That’s not entirely unprecedented. While it was assumed...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, September 9
Hello everyone. there will be no track of the day today. News broke yesterday of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch. She was 96. Harry Kane and Antonio Conte both shared messages on social media following her death. Kane was awarded an MBE in the 2019...
Chelsea ‘interested in hiring’ PSG’s Luís Campos as sporting director — report
One of the very first names linked with Chelsea after our last full-time sporting director, Michael Emenalo resigned his position early on in the 2017-18 season, was Luís Campos, then at Lille OSC. At the time, Campos was not exactly sold on working in the Premier League, questioning whether...
After eight games, Sunderland have shown that they can compete in the Championship
Before the start of the 2022/2023 campaign, many Sunderland supporters, myself included, were rather sceptical about how the Black Cats were going to fare on their return to the Championship. A side predominantly made up of players who gained promotion from League One making the step up the football pyramid...
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Calvert-Lewin’s return, Onana talks Lukaku influence, games to be postponed?
Salomon Rondon had been linked with a move to Turkey but nothing came of the talks. [Football Insider]. Andros Townsend is another surprising one who is also linked with a move to Turkey. Due to the Turkish transfer window ending yesterday, any move for Rondon or Townsend will have to wait. [Sport Witness via Fanatik]
Arsenal, Premier League sides to donate food from cancelled matches, won’t pay casual workers for missed matchday
Arsenal plan to donate to local charities any food that was to be used for catering and concessions for the now-postponed Everton match on Sunday that cannot be frozen until the PSV match on Thursday. The Gunners join Liverpool, Leeds, Crystal Palace, and Manchester City in giving away food to food banks to avoid waste and spoilage.
Premier League postpones games in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II death
The Premier League has released an official statement announcing the postponement of all matches scheduled to be played this weekend. The news was expected following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday. Premier League clubs and representatives held conversations earlier this morning, deciding upon...
Klopp Talk: It’s My Job to Figure Out How to Start Winning Again
It has been difficult to pinpoint, outside of the obvious injury issues, what exactly has gone wrong on the pitch with Liverpool early in the season. The 9-0 win over Bournemouth aside, the Reds have looked blunt going forward, toothless in middle of the park and fragile at the back.
Graham Potter simply couldn’t pass up the Chelsea opportunity
New Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has penned a lengthy and heartfelt open letter to the fans of his previous team, hoping for their understanding in taking the Chelsea job in an “unexpected whirlwind”. While probably not entirely all that unexpected given Todd Boehly’s reported preliminary schmoozing with...
Missy Bo Kearns Signs New Multi-Year Contract With Liverpool FC Women
The Liverpool FC Women have had a busy offseason after winning promotion back to the WSL. They supplemented the core of the squad with a strong group of signings, headlined by Shanice van de Sanden, that boast a bevy of top flight experience. The club has also made sure to tie down their brightest young talents to multi-year deals as they look to build a group that will compete in the WSL for years to come. Taylor Hinds got a new contract last winter, and Leanne Kiernan was signed to a new deal just last week.
Wish you were here, a Sunderland edition!
During recent seasons, we have grown used to normal match day routines being affected by outside factors, and whilst it is far from ideal, that is just the way it is. After all, the world seems to be in a very strange place right now. From a selfish point of...
Now What? Shifting Expectations For The Season
Editor’s note: At time of publication, Reading are due to play all three games before the next international break as scheduled. However, after the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II and the start of a 10-day period of national mourning, some or all of these matches could be postponed.
The Wait Continues: Liverpool Women’s Return to WSL Postponed Due to Queen’s Death
Not to make this all about me, but the Queen picked an extremely inopportune week to die on, from a Liverpool Women’s perspective. After two years and an interminable summer, the Reds were finally set to make their big return to the WSL this weekend. The game against. Women...
Thomas Tuchel ‘devastated’ by Chelsea sacking
Thomas Tuchel’s time at Chelsea Football Club came to a swift and slightly shocking end last week, with our Champions League-winning head coach summarily sacked on a Wednesday morning that began pretty much as any other Wednesday morning might have begun. Tuchel himself appears to have been the most...
