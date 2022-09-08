WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022. The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a. * Flash Flood Warning for... North Central Santa Barbara County in southwestern California... * Until 645 PM PDT. * At 437 PM PDT, Flash flooding is ongoing or...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO