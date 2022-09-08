Read full article on original website
Related
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts
Read CNN's 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts to learn about tropical storm systems that develop during the summer and fall.
SFGate
CA WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022. The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a. * Flash Flood Warning for... North Central Santa Barbara County in southwestern California... * Until 645 PM PDT. * At 437 PM PDT, Flash flooding is ongoing or...
Comments / 0