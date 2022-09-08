Read full article on original website
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying These 'Beyond Comfortable' Slip-on Shoes, Now on Sale for $25
"I have two pairs of these and absolutely love them" When it's time to ditch the sandals and your outfit might not work with a pair of boots, you'll want to have a shoe that's simply comfortable, chic, and stylish. And while you can always opt for a pair of flats or heels, if you're looking for something slightly more casual, consider a pair of slip-on shoes — especially ones that Amazon shoppers can't stop adding to their carts because the shoes are simply "beyond comfortable." The Stq Slip-On...
These 'Genius' Dryer Brushes Remove Tons of Trapped Lint — and a Set of 2 Is Just $9 at Amazon
“The dryer is heating up like new” If you've noticed that your dryer doesn't seem to be working properly, it's probably just in need of a good cleaning. That's where some useful dryer brushes come in, designed to remove excess lint, and more importantly prevent unwanted fires. Right now, shoppers can snag the Holikme 2-Pack Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit, which is currently under $9 at Amazon. The kit comes with two brushes, each designed with a wood handle, tough stainless steel, and sturdy, thick bristles that come in...
I Shop Deals on the Internet for a Living, and Amazon's Fall Fashion Sale Is the Best Thing on the Site
Here are 10 deals worth shopping this weekend Missed out on this year's Labor Day clothing sales? Don't fret — Amazon just dropped a huge fall fashion sale ahead of the new season. And as a deals writer who shops online sales for a living, I have to say, these discounts are too good to pass up. Right now, the retailer's fall fashion sale is overflowing with more than 6,000 deals on everything you need for a wardrobe refresh. From flowy long-sleeve dresses and chunky sweaters to corduroy...
Stick Vacuums Can Cost Hundreds, but This 'Small and Mighty' Model Is on Sale for Just $86 at Amazon
“I have a $500 Dyson stick vacuum, and I’d say this one is just as good” Cleaning the house is a necessity — whether you rely on a robot vacuum or a steam mop to help you accomplish the work. And while investing in a vacuum cleaner can often run you a few hundred dollars, you don't have to spend that kind of money to find a device that's powerful, reliable, and actually suctions debris. Look to the Inse N6 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which currently includes double discounts...
Amazon Is Filled with Steep Discounts on Shopper-Loved Bath Towels and Mats — Up to 59% Off
There are deals on towel sets, luxury bath towels, and memory foam bath mats There are few things better than taking a warm, relaxing shower, and few things worse than having to wrap yourself up in a scratchy, thin, worn-out towel — or step onto a bath mat that's just as bad. If there's one simple way to completely upgrade your bath experience, it's by replacing old towels and bath mats with super-soft and plush new ones. For those who are in the market, Amazon has tons of...
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Find: 10 Things You Should Always Buy at Sam's ClubMore: This...
DoorDash Customer Sparks Debate After Drivers Cancel Order Over $1.50 Tip
"DoorDash is a luxury and people are using their time, cars, and own money to bring you food," one commenter wrote. "No one owes you free delivery."
Some Chipotle employees say they're thrilled the chain just cracked down on the '$3 burrito' ordering hack that was making their lives miserable
Chipotle customers were using a social media "hack" to get burrito-sized portions for just $3 by ordering tacos with extra sides, creating more work for employees.
Amazon's secret outlet is a goldmine of deals: Our picks, up to $280 off
Want to score dirt-cheap discounts on incredible goods? Well, there’s a goldmine hiding in plain sight. It's Amazon’s secret overstock outlet, and it’s packed with thousands of incredible items. Browse through the massive hush-hush section for oodles of electronics, essentials for the kitchen and home, beauty basics, bestselling books and music, tons of fashion finds and even goodies for Fluffy or Fido. Ready for some don't-miss deals on Sun Joe, Dr. Martens and more? These are our favorites:
Verizon offers new ‘One Unlimited’ plan for iPhone, including all Apple One services
Verizon today announced the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. This offers Verizon customers cell coverage for their iPhone combined with Apple One: iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. Verizon will be the only carrier offering this Apple One plan in the United States. Internationally, EE is the sole...
Deal Alert! A 'Very Efficient' $680 Robot Vacuum and Mop Is on Sale for Just $140 at Amazon
“I am super impressed with how well it navigates between carpet and wood floors” Even if it's not your favorite thing to do, cleaning the house is a necessity. Keeping around powerful devices, like steam mops and stick vacuums, is integral to your success, but sometimes, you just don't want to lift those items yourself. Instead, you could let the Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo loose — and it's on sale at Amazon right now for an impressive 80 percent off. Normally $680, the robot vac is...
Amazon Deal of the Day: Decorate Your Backyard for Fall With These Modern Solar String Lights and Save 54%
Yes, we all knew that Labor Day marked the unofficial end of summer for many of us, but don’t be too bummed about fall approaching and nighttime happening sooner. That’s because you can still enjoy those fall evenings with a solid set of string lights from Addlon, whether it’s spending time sipping a warm drink with that special someone, or using them as mood lighting for your next backyard event. And for a limited time, you can save up to 54% on Addlon’s various string lights, which also includes a set of solar string lights that charge during the day and...
You Can Buy An Apple Watch For More Than 50 Percent Off On Amazon Today
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." There's a reason people love Apple's much-hyped fall events. Not only do they learn about what high-tech stuff the company has been working on for the past year, but Apple's announcements of what they will soon be bringing to market can mean HUGE discounts on the Apple products already out there.
The Game-Changing Etsy Accessory That’ll Help City Plants Thrive In Low-Light Apartments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. In my fervent search for ways to keep my indoor plants from shriveling after one month in my dim apartment (refusing to accept that it could in any way be my own fault), I came across these window hanging plant shelves on Etsy. Every ray of sunlight that (by some natural miracle) makes its way into my north-facing apartment is a hot commodity. Yes, my plants need it, but so does my cat, my housemate, and my mental health. So, when it comes to a solution that positions indoor plants as close to a source of sunlight as possible, I’ve also been looking for one that doesn’t block my windows entirely… and may have found it.
On Sale for 40% Off, These Shopper-Loved Rain Boots Are Just $9 Right Now
You’ll get so much use out of them this season The only thing worse than waking up to a dreary, rainy day is soaking your feet on your morning commute or afternoon coffee run. It's time to get ready for fall weather with these reliable, classic-looking rain boots from Time and Tru that blend function with style. Oh, and did we mention that they're under $10? The patent leather-style rain boots will take you from a day at the office to date night and everywhere in-between with their...
McDonald’s Launches Chicken Nugget Ugg Boots With Sweet & Sour Sauce Tub Box
McDonald’s is giving a few lucky winners a warm treat for the fall season. The multi-national fast food chain has collaborated with Ugg to launch Nuggies — a chicken nugget-inspired soft boot. McDonald’s introduced the new shoes in a video on Instagram. The collaboration comes a few months after the Southern California-based brand revealed their 2022 pride collection. View this post on Instagram A post shared by McDonald's Australia (@mcdonaldsau) The new statement shoe is just like a pair of Ugg boots, only with a wrinkled nugget-like texture reminiscent of the fan favorite crispy fried snack. The versatile boots feature the Australian...
How to Organize a Small Closet with Smart Storage
It's tempting to daydream about owning an enormous closet, thinking it will solve all your storage problems. Although a bigger closet might help you fit more stuff, it's not always an option. Fortunately, there are many ways you can expand your current closet to fit what you have in an organized fashion.
I make seven figures working from home – a side hustle involving little effort and can earn you $2,500 per month
THERE is one extra source of income that can earn you thousands of dollars per month involving doing a little work around your neighborhood. This year, 93 percent of working Americans have a side hustle amid high inflation, according to Insuranks. In an ideal world, you’ll want to maximize your...
Jennifer Aniston Has Sworn By This Cleansing Bar Since High School & It’s Only $2 on Amazon
With Jennifer Aniston, we have been itching to get all the secrets to her fountain of youth skincare routine. We’ve already discovered her go-to facial mist, facial mask, and even lip mask — but we may have found her holy grail of holy grails. It may shock you, but it’s a soap bar. The star told Forbes, per Insider, in 2015 that her skincare routine is “actually quite simple — and it’s been pretty much the same routine for a long time since I’m a creature of habit. I wash my face with my Neutrogena Facial Cleansing Bar…” Now the crazy...
Robot manicure shakes up multibillion dollar nail industry
Robotics is revolutionizing how we live our everyday lives — including how we get our nails done. Clockwork, the company behind the first manicure robot, recently reached a deal with Target (TGT) to include its robots in six U.S. locations, including stores in Texas, California, and Minnesota. Clockwork’s manicure...
