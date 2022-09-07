Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
Calling all thrill seekers! Indoor adventure park opens in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Calling all adventurers, "American Ninja Warrior" and "Wipe-out" fans! OC Aerial in Durham is the newest all-in-one adventure park to open their doors in the Triangle. What You Need To Know. OC Aerial is an all-in-one adventure park. The indoor park is located in Durham. The...
RDU On the Rise: Big fish, pot and democracy
Hi there! I’m Brian Gordon, the N&O’s technology and innovation reporter delivering this week’s RDU On the Rise.
'Festivals have been carrying us': Tourism officials in Raleigh prepare for busy fall season
The Hopscotch Music Festival is returning to Downtown Raleigh in days with 450 bands expected to perform before thousands of people.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Raleigh, NC — 25 Top Places!
Raleigh is a veritable university town with its choices of colleges as well as hip and young attractions, like its trendy food scene. Indeed, this bustling North Carolina metropolis is home to quite a few tasty cuisines served around town. Most are even offered as classics and novel twists. What’s...
thisisraleigh.com
13 Places to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Raleigh (and beyond) For 2022
Okay friends. It’s nearly Oktoberfest in Raleigh time and I’m going to be real brave now and share a photo of me enjoying the original Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany way back in 1997. That was when I was 21. At least I am not the one wearing napkins...
This Bakery Has The Best Cinnamon Rolls In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the most delicious cinnamon rolls in each state, including this tasty treat served in North Carolina.
Popular restaurant now open at Cary’s Fenton. More dining options are coming.
The dining scene at the Fenton mixed-use development continues to fill out, this time with an acclaimed name and brand from nearby Durham.
Movie Night at Durham Central Park This Friday
On September 9th, from 7-9:30pm, join MoDH at Durham Central Park for a Movie Night under the stars! We will be showing Food Town, a short documentary that interviews 6 different Durham-based chefs about the honor of being “The South’s Tastiest Town”. After that great presentation, we know you will be hungry for more, so we’ll take a […]
thisisraleigh.com
17 Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes Near Raleigh
If you only recently moved to Raleigh, you may not realize it, but Raleigh is (or was) surrounded by farms. With all the growth of the past decade though, our landscapes and industries are slowly changing. The farms may be fewer in numbers, but there are plenty still less than...
Duke Health performs first partial heart transplant on NC baby
A five-month-old boy from Harnett County is the first human to receive a partial heart transplant.
These North Carolina Cities Are Among The Best Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best cities around the country to retire, including several towns in North Carolina.
WRAL 5 on Your Side helps Raleigh man save nearly $3K on energy bill, claims he spent 18 hours trying to sort out bill
Raleigh, N.C. — A Raleigh man spent his paid time off trying to remedy an incorrect Duke Energy bill, but it wasn’t until WRAL 5 On Your Side stepped in that the issues were corrected. A little less than a year ago, Prejesh Singh moved into a newer...
Pickleball-Palooza this weekend in Holly Springs
It's all things Pickleball in Holly Springs this weekend for Pickleball-Palooza.
WRAL
WRAL 5 On Your Side: Overcharged by thousands of dollars in electric bills
WRAL 5 On Your Side: Overcharged by thousands of dollars in electric bills. WRAL 5 on Your Side helped a Raleigh man save nearly $3,000. Here's what you need to look out for if you think you're being overcharged for electricity, on WRAL-TV at 6. Reporter: Keely Arthur. Photographer: Richard...
'It greeted our war dead:' Thousands push to preserve Raleigh's 80-year-old Seaboard Station
Over 2,500 people are pushing to save Raleigh's historic Seaboard Station. At a meeting on Tuesday, concerned locals spoke directly to City Council – hoping to explain the importance of the station's history and present ideas for how to incorporate the structure into the new development. An online petition...
WRAL
Oxford bakery strong arms its way into stomachs, hearts of locals
Oxford bakery strong arms its way into stomachs, hearts of locals. Strong Arm Baking Company bakes up cakes. cookies, pastries, muffins, pizza, you name it for the people of Oxford. Scott Mason explains how the bakery opened in 2020 but began rolling even before then. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In North Carolina
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in North Carolina.
cbs17
Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. “It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights,” Caballero said. “I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down.”
cbs17
Johnston County man turns $25 into $1 million with lottery prize
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Kenly man took his chances on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize. The NC Education Lottery says Guerrero Anchondo Carmona of Kenly bought a $25 Spectacular Riches scratch-off ticket from the Safeway Mini Mart on N.C. 210 in Four Oaks.
WITN
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school. The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base. Members of the base and Wayne...
