Raleigh, NC

spectrumlocalnews.com

Calling all thrill seekers! Indoor adventure park opens in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Calling all adventurers, "American Ninja Warrior" and "Wipe-out" fans! OC Aerial in Durham is the newest all-in-one adventure park to open their doors in the Triangle. What You Need To Know. OC Aerial is an all-in-one adventure park. The indoor park is located in Durham. The...
DURHAM, NC
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Raleigh, NC — 25 Top Places!

Raleigh is a veritable university town with its choices of colleges as well as hip and young attractions, like its trendy food scene. Indeed, this bustling North Carolina metropolis is home to quite a few tasty cuisines served around town. Most are even offered as classics and novel twists. What's...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Movie Night at Durham Central Park This Friday

On September 9th, from 7-9:30pm, join MoDH at Durham Central Park for a Movie Night under the stars! We will be showing Food Town, a short documentary that interviews 6 different Durham-based chefs about the honor of being "The South's Tastiest Town". After that great presentation, we know you will be hungry for more, so we'll take a […]
DURHAM, NC
thisisraleigh.com

17 Pumpkin Patches and Corn Mazes Near Raleigh

If you only recently moved to Raleigh, you may not realize it, but Raleigh is (or was) surrounded by farms. With all the growth of the past decade though, our landscapes and industries are slowly changing. The farms may be fewer in numbers, but there are plenty still less than...
RALEIGH, NC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WRAL

Oxford bakery strong arms its way into stomachs, hearts of locals

Oxford bakery strong arms its way into stomachs, hearts of locals. Strong Arm Baking Company bakes up cakes. cookies, pastries, muffins, pizza, you name it for the people of Oxford. Scott Mason explains how the bakery opened in 2020 but began rolling even before then. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
OXFORD, NC
cbs17

Raleigh mom concerned after daughter sends video of fight at Wakefield High School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Thursday morning, Annamarie Caballero received a text from her daughter — one that immediately made her concerned. "It was one fight from what I was told that had broke out into several fights," Caballero said. "I was told that the principal is the taller man in the white shirt running toward the front to try and calm everything down."
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to open new public school on base

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public school. The Wayne County school for Technical Arts is the only public school in North Carolina located on a military installation, according to the base. Members of the base and Wayne...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC

