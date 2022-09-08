Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: She-Hulk and Daredevil are definitely going to smash, but could Taika really make ‘Thor 5’ thrive?
Happy Friday, True Believers! As we gear up for all the fandom-frying announcements that are sure to come from tomorrow’s presentation at the D23 Expo, Marvel lovers have been kept busy today with a host of other MCU updates, ranging from Taika Waititi teasing (or should that be threatening?) that he might make another Thor movie to a new She-Hulk promo hinting at what might just be the horniest superhero romance the franchise has ever given us…
wegotthiscovered.com
A high-octane action classic renews hostilities on the streaming Top 10
As one of the genre’s most enduring icons, Sylvester Stallone has starred in his fair share of classics. While 1993’s Demolition Man may not be his highest-grossing or most critically acclaimed shoot ’em up, for a lot of fans it remains their personal favorite from the musclebound legend’s long and illustrious career of kicking ass.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Adam’ star reveals how real-world politics influenced the movie
When DC fans checked out the new Black Adam trailer that just arrived last night, they were probably mostly thinking “woohoo, Doctor Fate!”, or, “wait, Viola Davis is in this?”. Apparently, though, there might be more to the long-awaited Dwayne Johnson movie than meets the eye, as...
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU’s ‘Thunderbolts’ fan trailer teases exciting adventure
Ever since Kevin Feige announced that The Thunderbolts will be introduced in the MCU by the end of Phase Five, fans went nuts, and they’re keen to know who will be in it. Viewers looked at previous and recent Marvel content to see who could be in it. There were theories and predictions about what the film could be about. Sadly, there’s been no news, not even the casting or any leaked images that could give a tiny glimpse of Marvel’s future anti-hero film. Fans decided that they should do it themselves.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Dumb and Dumber’ director teaming up with John Cena and Zac Efron for R-rated comedy
Is Cringe Comedy back, baby? Master of the genre Peter Farrelly, who alongside brother Bobby directed such comedy classics as Kingpin, There’s Something About Mary, Me, Myself and I, and Dumb and Dumber, seems to be returning to form and he’s bringing John Cena and Zac Efron along for the ride.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ fans remain furious that Gorr didn’t butcher enough gods
Now that Thor: Love and Thunder has arrived on Disney Plus, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have taken it upon themselves to continue sh*tting on Taika Waititi’s cosmic caper, with any sort of reappraisal looking further and further away based on the continued negativity to have greeted the franchise’s 29th chapter.
wegotthiscovered.com
An awful thriller packed with top talent still has film fans scratching their heads
If you were to preemptively judge a movie based on nothing but the talent involved on either side of the camera, then you’d be well within your rights to be excited for 2017’s hard-boiled psychological thriller The Snowman. After all, the project was adapted from the bestselling book...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: D23 delivers a deluge of announcements, but fans declare it’s clobbering time for Kevin Feige
Well, there you have it, people. This Saturday saw Marvel make their much-ballyhooed presentation at the D23 Expo, delivering a host of first-look trailers, casting updates, and other announcements about what we’ve got coming across the end of Phase Four and Phase Five. You’d expect MCU lovers to be bowled over by everything that’s just come our way, but actually there’s a lot of dissent in the ranks over what we didn’t get at D23.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
The movie that sent its franchise from obsolete to elite blows up on streaming
Given that the 10th installment lands next year, it’s incredible to think that many people thought the Fast & Furious goose was cooked after third chapter Tokyo Drift ended up scoring the lowest box office and some of the worst reviews of the opening trio. Besides a Vin Diesel...
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Jeff Kay? ‘Cobra Kai’ season 5’s dedication, explained
A year after its gripping season four finale, season five of Cobra Kai returned to Netflix on Sept. 9 with 10 all-new episodes and a host of fresh twists and turns. Fans have been excitedly binging the new episodes, but it was not the drama unfolding on screen that gave them pause at the end of episode three, but instead an “in memoriam” dedication made to Jeff Kay.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Incredible Hulk’ villain confirmed to return in ‘Captain America: New World Order’
Having been shut out of canon for so long, the return of Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law cracked the door open, but Tim Blake Nelson’s Leader has just waltzed right on through to become part of the cast for Captain America: New World Order.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Marvels’ reveals somewhat confusing new plot details at D23
The post-credits scene in the finale of Ms. Marvel gave us our first indication of where The Marvels was heading from a plot perspective, but with the cast and crew having taken the stage at D23 to drop new details on the upcoming sequel, more than a few people might be left scratching their heads.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: MCU fans are in heaven as ‘She-Hulk’ goes to hell, setting the stage for 2 fiery new characters
Happy Disney Plus Day, people! While the Mouse House’s big day has perhaps turned out more muted than expected due to the lukewarm reception of the Pinocchio remake and others new arrivals like Brie Larson’s docuseries Growing Up flying under the radar, this Thursday was still a gift for Marvel fans, as it delivered both Thor: Love and Thunder‘s streaming debut and the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ⏤ both of which generated a ton of discussion within the MCU fandom.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Captain America 4’ director explains what sets it apart from the Steve Rogers trilogy
Chris Hemsworth may have become the first actor to headline four solo Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters, but in terms of characters, he’ll be joined by a certain star-spangled Avengers when Captain America: New World Order hits theaters on May 3, 2024. Chris Evans’ three outings as Steve Rogers were...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans aghast after forgotten MCU character returns for ‘Captain America: New World Order’
While we didn’t get a trailer for Captain America: New World Order, Marvel Studios did unveil the principal cast. That was enough to get fans’ imaginations rolling, especially seeing Tim Blake Nelson making his return to the Marvel fold. This will be the fourth overall Captain America film,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ari Aster and Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Disappointment Blvd.’ is A24’s biggest movie yet
It’s safe to say that A24 more than pulls its fair share of weight when it comes to movies. From spring to summer this year alone, we’ve gotten X, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Men, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, and Bodies Bodies Bodies, to say nothing of its upcoming headline-stealers such as The Whale, which will mark a triumphant return for actor Brendan Fraser after his tumultuous and tragic decline in the industry.
wegotthiscovered.com
The remake of an adaptation that’s desperately trying to be remade again lives the dream on streaming
Based on its enduring quotability, legacy, and ongoing business empire that’s spawned innumerable tie-ins across all forms of media, merchandising, and apparel, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to suggest that Brian De Palma’s Scarface is one of the most instantly-recognizable films ever made. Close...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Blue Beetle’ star is nervously excited about the upcoming DCEU blockbuster
Even if you’ve been working in front of a camera for the last decade, it doesn’t necessarily provide immunity from first-film jitters, especially when said film happens to be a big budget superhero blockbuster – the current lifeblood of Hollywood’s highest profit margins. Such is the...
wegotthiscovered.com
New rumor claims ‘Star Wars’ may have found its live-action Ezra Bridger
Disney is expected to drop some major announcements about its biggest franchises at this weekend’s D23 Expo, and it’s just possible that one of the most exciting bits of casting news we’ll get at the event has leaked out early. Specifically, a new rumor might have revealed who will be playing the fan-favorite role of Ezra Bridger in the live-action Star Wars TV universe.
Comments / 0