ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: She-Hulk and Daredevil are definitely going to smash, but could Taika really make ‘Thor 5’ thrive?

Happy Friday, True Believers! As we gear up for all the fandom-frying announcements that are sure to come from tomorrow’s presentation at the D23 Expo, Marvel lovers have been kept busy today with a host of other MCU updates, ranging from Taika Waititi teasing (or should that be threatening?) that he might make another Thor movie to a new She-Hulk promo hinting at what might just be the horniest superhero romance the franchise has ever given us…
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A high-octane action classic renews hostilities on the streaming Top 10

As one of the genre’s most enduring icons, Sylvester Stallone has starred in his fair share of classics. While 1993’s Demolition Man may not be his highest-grossing or most critically acclaimed shoot ’em up, for a lot of fans it remains their personal favorite from the musclebound legend’s long and illustrious career of kicking ass.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Adam’ star reveals how real-world politics influenced the movie

When DC fans checked out the new Black Adam trailer that just arrived last night, they were probably mostly thinking “woohoo, Doctor Fate!”, or, “wait, Viola Davis is in this?”. Apparently, though, there might be more to the long-awaited Dwayne Johnson movie than meets the eye, as...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU’s ‘Thunderbolts’ fan trailer teases exciting adventure

Ever since Kevin Feige announced that The Thunderbolts will be introduced in the MCU by the end of Phase Five, fans went nuts, and they’re keen to know who will be in it. Viewers looked at previous and recent Marvel content to see who could be in it. There were theories and predictions about what the film could be about. Sadly, there’s been no news, not even the casting or any leaked images that could give a tiny glimpse of Marvel’s future anti-hero film. Fans decided that they should do it themselves.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Sofia Boutella
Person
Jodie Foster
Person
Charlie Day
Person
Zachary Quinto
Person
Drew Pearce
Person
Josh Duhamel
Person
Jeff Goldblum
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: D23 delivers a deluge of announcements, but fans declare it’s clobbering time for Kevin Feige

Well, there you have it, people. This Saturday saw Marvel make their much-ballyhooed presentation at the D23 Expo, delivering a host of first-look trailers, casting updates, and other announcements about what we’ve got coming across the end of Phase Four and Phase Five. You’d expect MCU lovers to be bowled over by everything that’s just come our way, but actually there’s a lot of dissent in the ranks over what we didn’t get at D23.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Disaster#The Hotel Artemis#Hulu
wegotthiscovered.com

Who is Jeff Kay? ‘Cobra Kai’ season 5’s dedication, explained

A year after its gripping season four finale, season five of Cobra Kai returned to Netflix on Sept. 9 with 10 all-new episodes and a host of fresh twists and turns. Fans have been excitedly binging the new episodes, but it was not the drama unfolding on screen that gave them pause at the end of episode three, but instead an “in memoriam” dedication made to Jeff Kay.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Marvels’ reveals somewhat confusing new plot details at D23

The post-credits scene in the finale of Ms. Marvel gave us our first indication of where The Marvels was heading from a plot perspective, but with the cast and crew having taken the stage at D23 to drop new details on the upcoming sequel, more than a few people might be left scratching their heads.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: MCU fans are in heaven as ‘She-Hulk’ goes to hell, setting the stage for 2 fiery new characters

Happy Disney Plus Day, people! While the Mouse House’s big day has perhaps turned out more muted than expected due to the lukewarm reception of the Pinocchio remake and others new arrivals like Brie Larson’s docuseries Growing Up flying under the radar, this Thursday was still a gift for Marvel fans, as it delivered both Thor: Love and Thunder‘s streaming debut and the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ⏤ both of which generated a ton of discussion within the MCU fandom.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

Ari Aster and Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Disappointment Blvd.’ is A24’s biggest movie yet

It’s safe to say that A24 more than pulls its fair share of weight when it comes to movies. From spring to summer this year alone, we’ve gotten X, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Men, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, and Bodies Bodies Bodies, to say nothing of its upcoming headline-stealers such as The Whale, which will mark a triumphant return for actor Brendan Fraser after his tumultuous and tragic decline in the industry.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Blue Beetle’ star is nervously excited about the upcoming DCEU blockbuster

Even if you’ve been working in front of a camera for the last decade, it doesn’t necessarily provide immunity from first-film jitters, especially when said film happens to be a big budget superhero blockbuster – the current lifeblood of Hollywood’s highest profit margins. Such is the...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

New rumor claims ‘Star Wars’ may have found its live-action Ezra Bridger

Disney is expected to drop some major announcements about its biggest franchises at this weekend’s D23 Expo, and it’s just possible that one of the most exciting bits of casting news we’ll get at the event has leaked out early. Specifically, a new rumor might have revealed who will be playing the fan-favorite role of Ezra Bridger in the live-action Star Wars TV universe.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy