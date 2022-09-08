ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: She-Hulk and Daredevil are definitely going to smash, but could Taika really make ‘Thor 5’ thrive?

Happy Friday, True Believers! As we gear up for all the fandom-frying announcements that are sure to come from tomorrow’s presentation at the D23 Expo, Marvel lovers have been kept busy today with a host of other MCU updates, ranging from Taika Waititi teasing (or should that be threatening?) that he might make another Thor movie to a new She-Hulk promo hinting at what might just be the horniest superhero romance the franchise has ever given us…
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU’s ‘Thunderbolts’ fan trailer teases exciting adventure

Ever since Kevin Feige announced that The Thunderbolts will be introduced in the MCU by the end of Phase Five, fans went nuts, and they’re keen to know who will be in it. Viewers looked at previous and recent Marvel content to see who could be in it. There were theories and predictions about what the film could be about. Sadly, there’s been no news, not even the casting or any leaked images that could give a tiny glimpse of Marvel’s future anti-hero film. Fans decided that they should do it themselves.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: MCU fans are in heaven as ‘She-Hulk’ goes to hell, setting the stage for 2 fiery new characters

Happy Disney Plus Day, people! While the Mouse House’s big day has perhaps turned out more muted than expected due to the lukewarm reception of the Pinocchio remake and others new arrivals like Brie Larson’s docuseries Growing Up flying under the radar, this Thursday was still a gift for Marvel fans, as it delivered both Thor: Love and Thunder‘s streaming debut and the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ⏤ both of which generated a ton of discussion within the MCU fandom.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Feige
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Marvels’ reveals somewhat confusing new plot details at D23

The post-credits scene in the finale of Ms. Marvel gave us our first indication of where The Marvels was heading from a plot perspective, but with the cast and crew having taken the stage at D23 to drop new details on the upcoming sequel, more than a few people might be left scratching their heads.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The 10 strongest female Marvel comic characters, ranked

The incredible and vast Marvel comics are filled with some of the most powerful characters ever created, from gods to mutants and more. While the male characters are well-known, there are several powerful female characters that can more than hold their own against the toughest adversaries and heroes out there. Whether heroes or villains, the Marvel comics have provided a tough roster of unbelievably strong women with some of the most amazing abilities and skills.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: D23 delivers a deluge of announcements, but fans declare it’s clobbering time for Kevin Feige

Well, there you have it, people. This Saturday saw Marvel make their much-ballyhooed presentation at the D23 Expo, delivering a host of first-look trailers, casting updates, and other announcements about what we’ve got coming across the end of Phase Four and Phase Five. You’d expect MCU lovers to be bowled over by everything that’s just come our way, but actually there’s a lot of dissent in the ranks over what we didn’t get at D23.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Bizarrely feasible theory praises Thanos for preventing the pandemic

Perfectly balanced, as all things should be, as fans theorize Thanos is to thank for preventing the pandemic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Commentators have widely compared The Blip to the coronavirus pandemic as society saw distinct parallels between fiction and reality, but within the Marvel universe did such a pandemic hit them in 2019? Well, perhaps not, as fans are now speculating that the events of Avengers: Infinity War led to Earth-616 completely avoiding the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wegotthiscovered.com

All Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ characters and cast, confirmed and rumored

All roads in the latest phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe might seem to be leading to the Multiverse and an inevitable showdown between Earth’s mightiest heroes and the cosmic conqueror, Kang. So much so that it’s easy to forget the other extraterrestrial storylines the franchise has so diligently set up. The final answer to just where Nick Fury has been all these years and exactly what the Skrulls have been up to is…inevitable.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Marketing
wegotthiscovered.com

New rumor claims ‘Star Wars’ may have found its live-action Ezra Bridger

Disney is expected to drop some major announcements about its biggest franchises at this weekend’s D23 Expo, and it’s just possible that one of the most exciting bits of casting news we’ll get at the event has leaked out early. Specifically, a new rumor might have revealed who will be playing the fan-favorite role of Ezra Bridger in the live-action Star Wars TV universe.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

90 Day Fiancé's Latest Angela Deem Update Definitely Makes Those Rumors Seem Legit

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode “Don’t Take Me For Granted.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? took some time to fully incorporate its full all-star cast, but the third episode finally showed fans what’s up with the ever-popular Angela Deem. In what might come as little surprise to those familiar with her relationship arc, things aren’t going well with her husband Michael Illesanmi, though their current sitch sounds a little more serious than past incidents. Angela’s been talking with a new man, and it’s looking like those previous rumors about Michael and Angela’s relationship going south could actually be legit.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Feige and Anthony Mackie reveal the Avengers no longer exist in the MCU

Having banded together to defeat Thanos and restore the universe to the way it was before the Snap, the Avengers earned the right to take a breather following the events of Endgame. Of course, the core group was irrevocably ripped apart after the deaths of Black Widow and Iron Man, while Captain America opted to live the life he’d been denied in the past, before Thor headed off-world and Hawkeye opted to try and live a life of quiet anonymity.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy