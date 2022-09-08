Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode “Don’t Take Me For Granted.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? took some time to fully incorporate its full all-star cast, but the third episode finally showed fans what’s up with the ever-popular Angela Deem. In what might come as little surprise to those familiar with her relationship arc, things aren’t going well with her husband Michael Illesanmi, though their current sitch sounds a little more serious than past incidents. Angela’s been talking with a new man, and it’s looking like those previous rumors about Michael and Angela’s relationship going south could actually be legit.

