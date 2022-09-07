Read full article on original website
San Jose Playhouse Produces Fun and Humor-Filled Version of Olivia Newton-John’s Xanadu
What is not to love about a sappy, hilarious love story intertwined with the Greek God Zeus, his eccentric muse daughters, roller disco and a plethora of 80s pop culture references?. San Jose Playhouse scores a last-second game-winning Touchdown with their production of Xanadu. Struggling artist Sonny Malone, played by...
Top Ethicist Says 49er Five’s Unethical Behavior Worst He’s Seen in Decades, Could Lead to Political Corruption
Dr. Tom Shanks worked with the City of Santa Clara from 1998 to 2015 to develop ethics programs for City Hall and our political campaigns. He was also a former executive director of Santa Clara University’s Markkula Center for Applied Ethics. He wrote an opinion piece in the Mercury...
