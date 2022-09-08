Bills, Rams to kick off 272-game NFL regular season

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills to open the NFL's 272-game regular season schedule Thursday on the same field on which they claimed a Super Bowl title less than seven months ago.

The Bills are 2.5-point favorites in the opener, which will kick off at 8:20 p.m. EDT from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The game will air on NBC.

"We understand there will be a lot of people watching," Bills quarterback Josh Allen told reporters earlier this week.

"Going to play the defending champions and going to watch them raise their banner will be an interesting feeling."

Allen is the favorite to win NFL MVP honors. The Bills, Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers own the best odds to win the Super Bowl.

Referring to Allen and the Bills, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey said, "They're good, but we're good, too, over here."

"We'll see him Thursday. We're going to play football, but I ain't going to sit here and boost nobody up, nobody. ... We are going to go out there Thursday and we going to put our best effort out there and do what we got to do."

Another 28 teams will take the field for 14 games from Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. The Seattle Seahawks will host the Denver Broncos in the Week 1 finale Monday in Seattle.

Two Week 1 games will be NBC broadcasts. Seven games will air on CBS and another six will air on Fox. ESPN will present the Monday Night Football broadcast.

Amazon Prime Video's weekly Thursday Night Football broadcasts will start in Week 2, replacing NBC in that slot.

The storylines for Week 1 include: revenge games, with several players facing their former teams; division rivalries; and debuts for top 2022 NFL Draft picks.

Debuts, revenge

The Bills fell a few wins short of meeting the Rams in the Super Bowl last season, with a Jan. 23 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs. They will get their chance to battle the reigning champions in what will likely be one of the most-watched games of the season.

Veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield will face his former team when his Carolina Panthers host the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers are 2.5-point favorites.

Fellow quarterback Joe Flacco will face his former team when his New York Jets host the Baltimore Ravens at the same time in East Rutherford, N.J. The Ravens are 7-point favorites.

The final revenge game will take place Monday night, when Russell Wilson's Broncos will face his former team, the Seahawks, in primetime in Seattle. The Broncos are 6.5-point favorites.

Linebacker Travon Walker, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, will make his regular-season debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Washington Commanders. His Jaguars are are 2.5-point underdogs.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota will make his Atlanta Falcons debut at the same time against the division rival New Orleans Saints. The Saints are 5.5-point favorites.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 pick in the draft, will debut for the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. against the Philadelphia Eagles. Wide receiver A.J. Brown also will make his Eagles debut in that matchup. The Eagles are 4-point favorites.

Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan will make his Indianapolis Colts debut at 1 p.m. against the Houston Texans. The Colts are 7-point favorites.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will debut for his new team at the same time against the New England Patriots. The Dolphins are 3.5-point favorites.

Like Hill and Brown, fellow wide receiver Davante Adams also was traded this off-season and will debut for a new team in Week 1.

Adams' Raiders will take on the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Inglewood. The Raiders are 3.5-point underdogs.

Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers will quarterback the Green Bay Packers against the Minnesota Vikings at the same time in Minneapolis. The Packers are slight favorites.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who walked away from football this off-season before he decided to return to the game, will battle the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. Sunday on NBC. Brady's Buccaneers are 2.5-point favorites.

Brady owns the third-best odds to win NFL MVP honors this season. Allen, Rodgers, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert are among the other MVP favorites.

The Bills and Buccaneers own the best odds to win the Super Bowl, which will be Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Week 1 (Game times in EDT)

Thursday

Bills at Rams at 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Sunday

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. on Fox

Browns at Panthers at 1 p.m. on CBS

49ers at Bears at 1 p.m. on Fox

Steelers at Bengals at 1 p.m. on CBS

Eagles at Lions at 1 p.m. on Fox

Colts at Texans at 1 p.m. on CBS

Patriots at Dolphins at 1 p.m. on CBS

Ravens at Jets at 1 p.m. on CBS

Jaguars at Commanders at 1 p.m. on Fox

Giants at Titans at 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Chiefs at Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Raiders at Chargers at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Packers at Vikings at 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Buccaneers at Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Monday

Broncos at Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

