Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
santaclaranews.org
Toxic Avenger Tantalizes Audiences in Regional Premiere
Toxic Avenger Tantalizes Audiences in Regional Premiere. The audience’s hands were clapping and there was boisterous laughing throughout. The five-person cast of The Stage’s The Toxic Avenger hit a grand slam, garnering a standing ovation at its media premiere on June 10. The cast did a yeoman’s job...
SFStation.com
50th Mountain View Art & Wine Festival, 'A Festival Like No Other'
The Mountain View Art & Wine Festival is "A Festival Like No Other" and this year marks our spectacular 50th Anniversary Celebration, September 10-11, 2022!. An authentic and moveable feast for the senses. The cool, vibrant, multicultural Castro Street vibe. It's Silicon Valley's World-Class Art, Music & Food Festival, voted Best Festival by Metro readership for more than a decade.
7x7.com
28 Fun Things to Do This Week (9.12.22)
Expect Golden Gate Park to be filled with music thanks to a performance by the French disco pop band L'Impératrice at Conservatory of Flowers and the return of Flower Piano to San Francisco Botanical Gardens. Plus, say prost! to Oktoberfest at Schroeders annual block party, shop the Mill Valley...
Remembering the day smoke-choked skies cast an eerie dark orange glow over Bay Area
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- People across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday were remembering the sinister hue the skies took on the two-year anniversary of the day wildfire smoke turned the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange. More than 2 million acres were burning in a series of wildfires east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the blazes had covered morning hours with a layer of darkness.The smoke in the upper atmosphere scattered wavelengths of blue light, allowing only the warmer colors to reach the Earth's surface. The effect was most pronounced in San Francisco, where bright...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
walnutcreekmagazine.com
Can't-Miss Fall Events in the Bay Area
Put on your can-can shoes, pop the champagne, and get ready for the winner of 10 Tony Awards® Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Enter a world of splendor and romance, glitz and grandeur, where Bohemians and aristocrats revel in electrifying enchantment. Baz Luhrmann’s film comes to life on stage, remixed in a new musical extravaganza. September 9-November 6 at the Orpheum Theatre, San Francisco.
everythingsouthcity.com
A Message from See’s Candies CEO, Pat Egan
With summer coming to an end and the holiday season approaching, we are excited to be part of your upcoming celebrations. From Halloween to New Year’s, and all the joyous happenings in between, you can always count on us to not only be a part of your tried and true family traditions, but to help create new ones as you spend time with family and friends.
Bay Area squirrels are splooting amid recent heat wave
Concerned calls to wildlife hotlines have been spiking.
Eater
There’s A Big Ass New Beer Garden Open in the East Bay
Berkeley-born beer maker Fieldwork Brewing Company rolls up the garage doors at its eighth outpost today, Friday, September 9. Find the new Fieldwork beer garden and taproom at 100 West Juana Avenue in San Leandro — a few blocks from the San Leandro BART station for those looking for a safe mode of transportation to and from the bar — and at an impressive 7,800 total square feet earns the title of the brewery’s largest location to date.
RELATED PEOPLE
offmetro.com
7 Amazing Road Trips in San Francisco You Will Love
San Francisco has a ton of attractions both inside and beyond the city. However, the region of Northern California surrounding San Francisco has a lot to offer, and visitors are in a good location to access most of it. Off-grid activities include trekking in the woods or strolling through Muir...
The Bay Area’s Best Corn Mazes & Hay Mazes to Visit This Fall
Get lost (and found again) at one of these epically fun corn mazes all located in the Bay area. Getting lost in a corn maze or a hay maze is practically a childhood rite of passage (along with a road trip to leaf peep some nearby fantastic fall foliage) and with these locations in the Bay Area, there’s so many fun mazes to choose from. Try your navigation skills at a world-record holding maze that (might) take you and the kids hours to find your way out. Or, for something a little less intense, check out the assortment of mini mazes created especially for shorter legs. And don’t forget, there are night mazes and a minotaur maze that will increase the fall fun factor. A bunch of these spots also double as u-pick fruit and veggie spots, pumpkin patches as well as your go-to source for festive fall activities so if you want to get your fall fix all in one spot, these family-friendly farms featuring corn mazes and hay mazes were made just for you.
California’s Insane Heat Wave Is Causing Some Bay Area Restaurants to Shut Down
California has been in the throes of a brutal heat wave, which has been both bad and good for local restaurants. In the Bay Area, several establishments have decided to close over the past couple of days, according to reports from both SFGate and The San Francisco Chronicle. For some, staying open would put both customers and staff at risk, while others have been forced to shut down due to power outages related to the unbearable temperatures. “I’d rather be safe than sorry,” Holly Anslow, the manager of Murphy’s Irish Pub in Sonoma told the Chronicle. Murphy’s canceled an outdoor music event...
pajaronian.com
Legendary Moss Landing restaurant closes
MOSS LANDING — A long line of hungry customers stretched out the door of Phil’s Fish Market and Eatery in Moss Landing Monday, the last day of the popular restaurant. For 22 years the business has seen a steady flow of customers, many repeats, at the Sandholdt Road location, sandwiched between the Pacific and the Moss Landing Harbor. The chief reason for the closure is simple, said owner Phil DiGirolamo: the nearby Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute did not renew its lease. In the works now for MBARI is to build a 33,000-square-foot marine research center in its place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Kay downgraded to Tropical Storm, how will it impact Bay Area?
(KRON) — Hurricane Kay has been downgraded to Tropical Storm Kay and it may bring rain to the southernmost part of California this weekend. While the storm is expected to turn slightly west and possibly further out into the Pacific, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said the outer bands of the storm could […]
TechCrunch
People are going back to the office — except in the Bay Area
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and things slid to a halt. Now, more than two years and several vaccines later, San Francisco’s office scene has still not rebounded and the city’s streets remain eerily quiet. If you think it’s even more sparse than other cities you’ve visited lately,...
milpitasbeat.com
Crumbl Cookies will open in Milpitas on September 16
Next Friday, September 16, at 8am sharp, Crumbl Cookies (537 E Calaveras Blvd.) will be opening for business in Milpitas. The owners are a married couple, Robert and Jon Michelle, who had an epiphany the first time they sank their teeth into a warm chocolate chip Crumbl cookie: from that moment on, they knew they had to open a Crumbl store of their own. So now the Michelles and their crew are gearing up to provide Milpitas with “a cookie experience to remember.”
Downtown Burlingame bites and beverages: The newest eateries and ones to watch for
The Peninsula’s second locations of Maison Alyzée and Wahlburgers join newcomers like K-pop inspired Cafe Siete. I’ve been a resident of Burlingame long enough to pair my adult-life milestones with the city’s restaurants: date nights at Ecco, worknight takeout from Gau Poang, baptismal receptions at Nathan’s and end-of-the-season youth soccer parties at Round Table. Though these places have been replaced with new eateries, they still exist fondly in my repertoire of memories.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Bay Area
Fiestas Patrias in San Jose
Join NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 at El Comité de Fiestas Patrias de San José, a family friendly event dedicated to preserving the cultural, historic and artistic traditions that strengthen the identity of the communities of Mexican origin in the Bay Area. The celebration commemorates Mexico's Independence Day and highlights the economic, social and cultural contributions of the immigrant community in the U.S.
A hot debate over e-bikes on Bay Area trails is coming to a head
With both sides adamant about what they believe in, the controversy is far from a resolution.
Santa Cruz County Fair at a glance: What to expect from this year’s festivities
If you were to ask, “What can I expect at the Santa Cruz County Fair?”, the simplest answer would be: “Fun!” But let’s surf that wave of fun and see where it takes us. Dive? Surf? Wave? You might think you’re at the beach; even better, you’re at a County Fair with Ocean Air!
KTVU FOX 2
Hurricane remnants could bring sprinkles to Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. - A hurricane swirling around the Baja California coast could eventually make its way to the Bay Area by Sunday, cooling off the region and sending some light sprinkles our way. KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said the computer models are showing that Hurricane Kay – with heavy rain...
Comments / 0