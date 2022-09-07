ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

santaclaranews.org

Toxic Avenger Tantalizes Audiences in Regional Premiere

Toxic Avenger Tantalizes Audiences in Regional Premiere. The audience’s hands were clapping and there was boisterous laughing throughout. The five-person cast of The Stage’s The Toxic Avenger hit a grand slam, garnering a standing ovation at its media premiere on June 10. The cast did a yeoman’s job...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFStation.com

50th Mountain View Art & Wine Festival, 'A Festival Like No Other'

The Mountain View Art & Wine Festival is "A Festival Like No Other" and this year marks our spectacular 50th Anniversary Celebration, September 10-11, 2022!. An authentic and moveable feast for the senses. The cool, vibrant, multicultural Castro Street vibe. It's Silicon Valley's World-Class Art, Music & Food Festival, voted Best Festival by Metro readership for more than a decade.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
7x7.com

28 Fun Things to Do This Week (9.12.22)

Expect Golden Gate Park to be filled with music thanks to a performance by the French disco pop band L'Impératrice at Conservatory of Flowers and the return of Flower Piano to San Francisco Botanical Gardens. Plus, say prost! to Oktoberfest at Schroeders annual block party, shop the Mill Valley...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Remembering the day smoke-choked skies cast an eerie dark orange glow over Bay Area

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- People across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday were remembering the sinister hue the skies took on the two-year anniversary of the day wildfire smoke turned the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange.  More than 2 million acres were burning in a series of wildfires east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the blazes had covered morning hours with a layer of darkness.The smoke in the upper atmosphere scattered wavelengths of blue light, allowing only the warmer colors to reach the Earth's surface. The effect was most pronounced in San Francisco, where bright...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
walnutcreekmagazine.com

Can't-Miss Fall Events in the Bay Area

Put on your can-can shoes, pop the champagne, and get ready for the winner of 10 Tony Awards® Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Enter a world of splendor and romance, glitz and grandeur, where Bohemians and aristocrats revel in electrifying enchantment. Baz Luhrmann’s film comes to life on stage, remixed in a new musical extravaganza. September 9-November 6 at the Orpheum Theatre, San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

A Message from See’s Candies CEO, Pat Egan

With summer coming to an end and the holiday season approaching, we are excited to be part of your upcoming celebrations. From Halloween to New Year’s, and all the joyous happenings in between, you can always count on us to not only be a part of your tried and true family traditions, but to help create new ones as you spend time with family and friends.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

There’s A Big Ass New Beer Garden Open in the East Bay

Berkeley-born beer maker Fieldwork Brewing Company rolls up the garage doors at its eighth outpost today, Friday, September 9. Find the new Fieldwork beer garden and taproom at 100 West Juana Avenue in San Leandro — a few blocks from the San Leandro BART station for those looking for a safe mode of transportation to and from the bar — and at an impressive 7,800 total square feet earns the title of the brewery’s largest location to date.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
offmetro.com

7 Amazing Road Trips in San Francisco You Will Love

San Francisco has a ton of attractions both inside and beyond the city. However, the region of Northern California surrounding San Francisco has a lot to offer, and visitors are in a good location to access most of it. Off-grid activities include trekking in the woods or strolling through Muir...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Red Tricycle San Francisco

The Bay Area’s Best Corn Mazes & Hay Mazes to Visit This Fall

Get lost (and found again) at one of these epically fun corn mazes all located in the Bay area. Getting lost in a corn maze or a hay maze is practically a childhood rite of passage (along with a road trip to leaf peep some nearby fantastic fall foliage) and with these locations in the Bay Area, there’s so many fun mazes to choose from. Try your navigation skills at a world-record holding maze that (might) take you and the kids hours to find your way out. Or, for something a little less intense, check out the assortment of mini mazes created especially for shorter legs. And don’t forget, there are night mazes and a minotaur maze that will increase the fall fun factor. A bunch of these spots also double as u-pick fruit and veggie spots, pumpkin patches as well as your go-to source for festive fall activities so if you want to get your fall fix all in one spot, these family-friendly farms featuring corn mazes and hay mazes were made just for you.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Robb Report

California’s Insane Heat Wave Is Causing Some Bay Area Restaurants to Shut Down

California has been in the throes of a brutal heat wave, which has been both bad and good for local restaurants. In the Bay Area, several establishments have decided to close over the past couple of days, according to reports from both SFGate and The San Francisco Chronicle. For some, staying open would put both customers and staff at risk, while others have been forced to shut down due to power outages related to the unbearable temperatures. “I’d rather be safe than sorry,” Holly Anslow, the manager of Murphy’s Irish Pub in Sonoma told the Chronicle. Murphy’s canceled an outdoor music event...
CALIFORNIA STATE
pajaronian.com

Legendary Moss Landing restaurant closes

MOSS LANDING — A long line of hungry customers stretched out the door of Phil’s Fish Market and Eatery in Moss Landing Monday, the last day of the popular restaurant. For 22 years the business has seen a steady flow of customers, many repeats, at the Sandholdt Road location, sandwiched between the Pacific and the Moss Landing Harbor. The chief reason for the closure is simple, said owner Phil DiGirolamo: the nearby Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute did not renew its lease. In the works now for MBARI is to build a 33,000-square-foot marine research center in its place.
MOSS LANDING, CA
TechCrunch

People are going back to the office — except in the Bay Area

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and things slid to a halt. Now, more than two years and several vaccines later, San Francisco’s office scene has still not rebounded and the city’s streets remain eerily quiet. If you think it’s even more sparse than other cities you’ve visited lately,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
milpitasbeat.com

Crumbl Cookies will open in Milpitas on September 16

Next Friday, September 16, at 8am sharp, Crumbl Cookies (537 E Calaveras Blvd.) will be opening for business in Milpitas. The owners are a married couple, Robert and Jon Michelle, who had an epiphany the first time they sank their teeth into a warm chocolate chip Crumbl cookie: from that moment on, they knew they had to open a Crumbl store of their own. So now the Michelles and their crew are gearing up to provide Milpitas with “a cookie experience to remember.”
MILPITAS, CA
TheSixFifty.com

Downtown Burlingame bites and beverages: The newest eateries and ones to watch for

The Peninsula’s second locations of Maison Alyzée and Wahlburgers join newcomers like K-pop inspired Cafe Siete. I’ve been a resident of Burlingame long enough to pair my adult-life milestones with the city’s restaurants: date nights at Ecco, worknight takeout from Gau Poang, baptismal receptions at Nathan’s and end-of-the-season youth soccer parties at Round Table. Though these places have been replaced with new eateries, they still exist fondly in my repertoire of memories.
BURLINGAME, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fiestas Patrias in San Jose

Join NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 at El Comité de Fiestas Patrias de San José, a family friendly event dedicated to preserving the cultural, historic and artistic traditions that strengthen the identity of the communities of Mexican origin in the Bay Area. The celebration commemorates Mexico's Independence Day and highlights the economic, social and cultural contributions of the immigrant community in the U.S.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hurricane remnants could bring sprinkles to Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - A hurricane swirling around the Baja California coast could eventually make its way to the Bay Area by Sunday, cooling off the region and sending some light sprinkles our way. KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said the computer models are showing that Hurricane Kay – with heavy rain...
LOS ANGELES, CA

