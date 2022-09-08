Read full article on original website
Related
The U.S. Finally Has A Real Climate Law. Get Ready For More Pipelines.
On a cloudless afternoon last week, Dan Tronchetti stood amid a field of leafy soybeans and struck a scarecrow pose. The 66-year-old farmer was trying to ward off what he considered an invader. While his wife, Susan, fixed her camera on him, Tronchetti, wearing a gray Carhartt T-shirt and a...
One Green Planet
Elon Musk Says Shutting Down Nuclear Power Plants is ‘Anti-Human’ and ‘Insane’ For National Security
Elon Musk, the richest person in the world and CEO of Tesla, said that shutting down nuclear power plants is ‘insane’ and called environmentalists ‘anti-human.’. Musk tweeted about nuclear energy last week, saying, “Countries should be increasing nuclear power generation! It is insane from a national security standpoint & bad for the environment to shut them down.”
Switching the whole world to renewable energy could pay for itself in just six years, study says
If the world wants to avoid some of the most serious ramifications of the climate crisis, countries will need to start shifting from fossil fuels to renewable energy quickly.The problem is that building all that new infrastructure is expensive – costing the world trillions of dollars to install solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and other renewable energy systems.Yet, a new study finds that those costs might only be short-term.Transitioning nearly the entire world to an efficient and renewable energy system would cost nearly $62 trillion, according to the analysis by researchers at Stanford University.But all that new, fancy infrastructure...
Phys.org
As the climate changes, global air quality is set to take a hit
An anticipated rise in the frequency, intensity and duration of heatwaves and an associated increase in wildfires this century is likely to worsen air quality, harming human health and ecosystems. The interaction between pollution and climate change will impose an additional "climate penalty" for hundreds of millions of people, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).
IN THIS ARTICLE
'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain
Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
Could America Return to $1 Gas?
Gasoline prices averaged about $1.50 a gallon through the 1990s. Here is how those prices could come again.
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter
Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition
Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
Gavin Newsom's 2024 chances could be threatened by California's energy grid struggles
California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's 2024 presidential chances could be significantly hampered by his state's ongoing electric grid crisis, according to state and energy experts. Over the last week, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), the state's electric grid operator, has warned that high demand would significantly strain utility providers'...
With forests abound, Africa looks to grow its carbon market
In villages dotted across the African continent, locals living in once-heavily forested regions are starting to find their land in high demand. In Kenya's Gazi Bay, arguably the continent's most famous mangrove restoration project, thousands of trees have been planted thanks to nearly a decade of concerted efforts to offset carbon dioxide released by faraway governments and companies seeking to improve their climate credentials. The initiative was one of Africa's first steps into the carbon market, where credits to emit greenhouse gases can be bought or sold. Since then, dozens of similar schemes have sprouted across the continent, with...
A bridge to nowhere: Natural gas will not lead Canada to a sustainable energy future
The Canadian government has used Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the removal of Russian natural gas exports to justify increasing natural gas production in Canada. Much of the necessary infrastructure for producing and transporting this liquefied natural gas (LNG) would, however, take years to develop, locking Canada into an emissions pathway that is incompatible with the 1.5 C climate target. How policy-makers talk about energy production hints at governments’ plans for our transition from carbon-based energy sources like oil, coal and natural gas to renewables like wind, solar and geothermal. Stakeholders on both sides of the energy transition — fossil...
CNBC
Biden's climate change bill may produce your next job, and a half-million careers in all
The Inflation Reduction Act is expected to create 550,000 new jobs in industries producing renewable electricity, advocates say, more than doubling the size of the cleantech sector. Hiring has already picked up, according to companies in the climate change technology business. From EVs to carbon-neutral power generation, new plant announcements...
Inhabitat.com
Oneka Water desalinates water without energy or toxic waste
What do you get when you combine the natural movement of the ocean with desalination technology? Freshwater without the need for electricity. It’s automatic, environmentally friendly and delivered via a company called Oneka. Desalination is nothing new. However, adoption has been slow due to cost, the need for desalination...
rigzone.com
Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea
Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage. Energy-starved utilities in Europe are parking LNG shipments off the coast in a scramble to replace Russian pipeline gas this winter. They can’t simply import the fuel into onshore storage because terminals are maxed out, and so are choosing to pay to keep the ship nearby.
Lawmakers investigate whether taxpayer funds were used to buy Chinese solar panels made with slave labor
(The Center Square) – Congressional Republicans want to know if the federal government is purchasing solar panels from China that were built using slave labor. Lawmakers sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General raising the alarm about the issue, which has come increasingly into the spotlight as the Biden administration pushes the U.S. toward renewable energy sources, a market that China dominates.
Oil Slides Further As Demand Worries Grow — But US Officials Prepare For Possible Price Surge By Year-End
Oil fell on Friday dragged by demand concerns, increasing stockpiles, and the likelihood of the Biden administration making a fresh release from emergency reserves. As central banks continue to implement their aggressive rate hikes, demand concerns from China are taking precedence. On Thursday, the European Central Bank implemented an unprecedented 75 basis points rate hike while U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell asserted the central bank was determined to curb prices.
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Europe burning protected trees as clean energy
Lumber from protected forests in Eastern Europe is helping feed the continent’s insatiable desire for green energy, The New York Times reported. Electricity and heat from wood pellets currently counts toward European Union clean energy quotas — even as increased production turns forests in Estonia and Finland from carbon sinks to sources of greenhouse gases, according to the Times.
Green Hydrogen Breakthrough Sees Water Turned to Energy at Room Temperature
The process has not yet gone to commercial use, but it could prove useful in a world where hydrogen gas is mostly produced through nonrenewable methods.
In a world first, scientists propose geothermal power plants that also work as valuable clean energy reservoirs
A team of researchers from Princeton University claims that enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) could enable up to five terawatts of power generation in the U.S. alone. This is huge because, currently, the total amount of electricity produced annually in the country from all the sources stands at around one terawatt only.
Comments / 3