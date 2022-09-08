ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 3

Related
One Green Planet

Elon Musk Says Shutting Down Nuclear Power Plants is ‘Anti-Human’ and ‘Insane’ For National Security

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world and CEO of Tesla, said that shutting down nuclear power plants is ‘insane’ and called environmentalists ‘anti-human.’. Musk tweeted about nuclear energy last week, saying, “Countries should be increasing nuclear power generation! It is insane from a national security standpoint & bad for the environment to shut them down.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Switching the whole world to renewable energy could pay for itself in just six years, study says

If the world wants to avoid some of the most serious ramifications of the climate crisis, countries will need to start shifting from fossil fuels to renewable energy quickly.The problem is that building all that new infrastructure is expensive – costing the world trillions of dollars to install solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and other renewable energy systems.Yet, a new study finds that those costs might only be short-term.Transitioning nearly the entire world to an efficient and renewable energy system would cost nearly $62 trillion, according to the analysis by researchers at Stanford University.But all that new, fancy infrastructure...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

As the climate changes, global air quality is set to take a hit

An anticipated rise in the frequency, intensity and duration of heatwaves and an associated increase in wildfires this century is likely to worsen air quality, harming human health and ecosystems. The interaction between pollution and climate change will impose an additional "climate penalty" for hundreds of millions of people, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Greenhouse Gas#Renewable Resource#Business Industry#Linus Business#Sciencedaily
Entrepreneur

'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
BUSINESS
electrek.co

These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound

UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter

Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
The Independent

Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition

Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

With forests abound, Africa looks to grow its carbon market

In villages dotted across the African continent, locals living in once-heavily forested regions are starting to find their land in high demand. In Kenya's Gazi Bay, arguably the continent's most famous mangrove restoration project, thousands of trees have been planted thanks to nearly a decade of concerted efforts to offset carbon dioxide released by faraway governments and companies seeking to improve their climate credentials. The initiative was one of Africa's first steps into the carbon market, where credits to emit greenhouse gases can be bought or sold. Since then, dozens of similar schemes have sprouted across the continent, with...
INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

A bridge to nowhere: Natural gas will not lead Canada to a sustainable energy future

The Canadian government has used Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the removal of Russian natural gas exports to justify increasing natural gas production in Canada. Much of the necessary infrastructure for producing and transporting this liquefied natural gas (LNG) would, however, take years to develop, locking Canada into an emissions pathway that is incompatible with the 1.5 C climate target. How policy-makers talk about energy production hints at governments’ plans for our transition from carbon-based energy sources like oil, coal and natural gas to renewables like wind, solar and geothermal. Stakeholders on both sides of the energy transition — fossil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Inhabitat.com

Oneka Water desalinates water without energy or toxic waste

What do you get when you combine the natural movement of the ocean with desalination technology? Freshwater without the need for electricity. It’s automatic, environmentally friendly and delivered via a company called Oneka. Desalination is nothing new. However, adoption has been slow due to cost, the need for desalination...
ENVIRONMENT
rigzone.com

Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea

Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage. Energy-starved utilities in Europe are parking LNG shipments off the coast in a scramble to replace Russian pipeline gas this winter. They can’t simply import the fuel into onshore storage because terminals are maxed out, and so are choosing to pay to keep the ship nearby.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Center Square

Lawmakers investigate whether taxpayer funds were used to buy Chinese solar panels made with slave labor

(The Center Square) – Congressional Republicans want to know if the federal government is purchasing solar panels from China that were built using slave labor. Lawmakers sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General raising the alarm about the issue, which has come increasingly into the spotlight as the Biden administration pushes the U.S. toward renewable energy sources, a market that China dominates.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Oil Slides Further As Demand Worries Grow — But US Officials Prepare For Possible Price Surge By Year-End

Oil fell on Friday dragged by demand concerns, increasing stockpiles, and the likelihood of the Biden administration making a fresh release from emergency reserves. As central banks continue to implement their aggressive rate hikes, demand concerns from China are taking precedence. On Thursday, the European Central Bank implemented an unprecedented 75 basis points rate hike while U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell asserted the central bank was determined to curb prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

Equilibrium/Sustainability — Europe burning protected trees as clean energy

Lumber from protected forests in Eastern Europe is helping feed the continent’s insatiable desire for green energy, The New York Times reported. Electricity and heat from wood pellets currently counts toward European Union clean energy quotas — even as increased production turns forests in Estonia and Finland from carbon sinks to sources of greenhouse gases, according to the Times.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy