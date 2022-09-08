ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

Greencastle blows out Delone Catholic in Week 3

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Greencastle-Antrim defeated Delone Catholic in week three by a score of 35-0 on Friday, Sept. 9. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
Cumberland Valley deals Spring-Ford its first loss

​ROYERSFORD >> Last season, Cumberland Valley pulled out an improbable win over Spring-Ford on the final play of the contest. Friday night at Coach McNelly Stadium, the Eagles were taking no such chances. Cumberland Valley made the long trip from Mechanicsburg pay off with a 28-16 win over the Rams...
FOX43.com

High School Football: Central PA's Week 3 schedule

YORK, Pa. — The third week of the high school football season gets underway Friday night, with 47 games featuring the Lancaster-Lebanon League, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and Mid-Penn Conference teams. The action continues with four games on Saturday. This week's FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the...
saturdaytradition.com

Nick Singleton, Penn State freshman, explodes 70 yards for first career TD

Nick Singleton – a true freshman for Penn State – got his first career touchdown on Saturday after exploding for a 70-yard run score. Singleton went outside and past a few defenders, danced along the sideline, somehow avoiding the Ohio defenders, and then cruised 40 yards untouched to score. His vision on the long run was particularly impressive for such a young player.
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (9/10/22)

On Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, after a great round of golf with his buddies, dinner with Dixie, and a goodnight phone call with Sharon, Jerry L. Rothenberger, 82, departed this world at his Camp Hill home to reunite with his parents, Clarence D. “Rothy” and Mary Loy Rothenberger, and his beloved Wheaten, Latte.
PhillyBite

Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
PennLive.com

Shots fired following central Pa. high school football game: police

A Lebanon School District police officer reported hearing shots fired shortly before midnight Friday not far from the district stadium, near the Lebanon Middle School. A high school football game had ended at the stadium about 15 minutes early, police said, and few people were in the area. Those who were still at the stadium were evacuated, police said.
local21news.com

Fatal crash in Dauphin Co. causes lane closures

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the 7000 block of Allentown Blvd in West Hanover Township. Dauphin County Troopers were called to the scene of the accident this morning around 5:27AM. Officials report that the accident involved...
PennLive.com

Threat closes Pa. school for 2nd day

Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District in Allentown for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s...
PennLive.com

Annual Harrisburg Gallery Walk

The Art Association of Harrisburg (AAH) held its 34th annual Gallery Walk on Sunday afternoon. The Gallery Walk featured 19 venues. The AAH coordinates the Gallery Walk, a citywide, free tour of diverse exhibition venues. It ran from noon to 5 p.m. Maps were available at all the venues. The AAH Fall Membership show “Silver Screen” opened during the Gallery Walk.
