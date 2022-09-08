Read full article on original website
Greencastle blows out Delone Catholic in Week 3
GREENCASTLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Greencastle-Antrim defeated Delone Catholic in week three by a score of 35-0 on Friday, Sept. 9. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
Penn Manor girls soccer scores double-overtime win against Mechanicsburg
Carly Keene booted home a goal at the 8:50 mark in the second overtime Saturday to lead Penn Manor past Mechanicsburg, 2-1. Lily Rineer had the other goal for Penn Manor. Alayna Williams had Mechanicsburg’s goal off an assist from Lena Rudy.
Dee Cubb, Jayden Jones lead West Perry girls soccer past Juniata
Dee Chubb and Jayden Jones combined to lead West Perry to a 2-1 girls soccer win over Juniata Saturday. Chubb and Molly Shull each had an assist for the Mustangs in the win.
Alicia Battistelli’s 3 goals help Palmyra down Central Dauphin in Cougar Classic field hockey tourney title game
Alicia Battistelli scored three goals Saturday to help Palmyra defeat Central Dauphin 8-0 in the title game of the Cougar Classic field hockey tournament.
Cumberland Valley deals Spring-Ford its first loss
ROYERSFORD >> Last season, Cumberland Valley pulled out an improbable win over Spring-Ford on the final play of the contest. Friday night at Coach McNelly Stadium, the Eagles were taking no such chances. Cumberland Valley made the long trip from Mechanicsburg pay off with a 28-16 win over the Rams...
Garrett Bartlow’s 2 goals help West Perry boys soccer beat Bermudian Springs
Garrett Bartlow scored two goals Saturday to help lead West Perry to a 3-0 boys soccer win against Bermudian Springs.
High School Football: Central PA's Week 3 schedule
YORK, Pa. — The third week of the high school football season gets underway Friday night, with 47 games featuring the Lancaster-Lebanon League, York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and Mid-Penn Conference teams. The action continues with four games on Saturday. This week's FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the...
Nick Singleton, Penn State freshman, explodes 70 yards for first career TD
Nick Singleton – a true freshman for Penn State – got his first career touchdown on Saturday after exploding for a 70-yard run score. Singleton went outside and past a few defenders, danced along the sideline, somehow avoiding the Ohio defenders, and then cruised 40 yards untouched to score. His vision on the long run was particularly impressive for such a young player.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (9/10/22)
On Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, after a great round of golf with his buddies, dinner with Dixie, and a goodnight phone call with Sharon, Jerry L. Rothenberger, 82, departed this world at his Camp Hill home to reunite with his parents, Clarence D. “Rothy” and Mary Loy Rothenberger, and his beloved Wheaten, Latte.
Exeter Township School District inducts three into 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame
The Exeter Township School District inducted three athletes into their 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame during a ceremony held Friday evening at the Senior High School. Athletes honored this year are Michal Menet, a 2016 graduate; Michael Troutman, a 2002 graduate; and Kyle Yocum, a 2013 graduate. Menet was a...
Sprint car driver Dylan Cisney ‘OK’ after crash at Port Royal Speedway
With 21 laps to go, an on-track accident took three racers out of the running at the Port Royal Speedway Saturday night. Dylan Cisney’s car flipped upside down and caught fire, and Zeb Wise and Freddie Rahmer were also involved, according to the Port Royal Speedway Twitter account. Cisney’s...
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
Firefighters honor 9/11 with stair climb at Mechanicsburg gym
In what has now become a years-long tradition, first responders honored the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks Sunday by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the former World Trade Center. At Mechanicsburg’s Ark Fitness, three local firefighters used the fitness center’s stair machines to replicate the stairs...
Popular barbecue stand opens 2nd location in central Pa.
LauraMae’s Smoked BBQ of Millerstown has opened a second location in Duncannon. The new location at 2 Newport Road, in Dauphin County’s Reed Twp. near the intersection of routes 22 and 849, will bring their slow-smoked pulled pork and creamy mac and cheese to hungry new and returning customers.
Shots fired following central Pa. high school football game: police
A Lebanon School District police officer reported hearing shots fired shortly before midnight Friday not far from the district stadium, near the Lebanon Middle School. A high school football game had ended at the stadium about 15 minutes early, police said, and few people were in the area. Those who were still at the stadium were evacuated, police said.
9 great breakfasts for $10 or less (with good coffee) in central Pa. | Mimi’s picks
The work-from-home boom has meant more time for a good morning meal for employees. More folks are having a leisurely breakfast in the comfort of their living spaces, even if it’s picked up curbside or delivered. Make time in your busy schedules to eat in or order take out from these area affordable eateries.
Fatal crash in Dauphin Co. causes lane closures
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Harrisburg are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on the 7000 block of Allentown Blvd in West Hanover Township. Dauphin County Troopers were called to the scene of the accident this morning around 5:27AM. Officials report that the accident involved...
Threat closes Pa. school for 2nd day
Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District in Allentown for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s...
Annual Harrisburg Gallery Walk
The Art Association of Harrisburg (AAH) held its 34th annual Gallery Walk on Sunday afternoon. The Gallery Walk featured 19 venues. The AAH coordinates the Gallery Walk, a citywide, free tour of diverse exhibition venues. It ran from noon to 5 p.m. Maps were available at all the venues. The AAH Fall Membership show “Silver Screen” opened during the Gallery Walk.
