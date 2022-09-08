Read full article on original website
Related
Penn Manor girls soccer scores double-overtime win against Mechanicsburg
Carly Keene booted home a goal at the 8:50 mark in the second overtime Saturday to lead Penn Manor past Mechanicsburg, 2-1. Lily Rineer had the other goal for Penn Manor. Alayna Williams had Mechanicsburg’s goal off an assist from Lena Rudy.
Garrett Bartlow’s 2 goals help West Perry boys soccer beat Bermudian Springs
Garrett Bartlow scored two goals Saturday to help lead West Perry to a 3-0 boys soccer win against Bermudian Springs.
Alicia Battistelli’s 3 goals help Palmyra down Central Dauphin in Cougar Classic field hockey tourney title game
Alicia Battistelli scored three goals Saturday to help Palmyra defeat Central Dauphin 8-0 in the title game of the Cougar Classic field hockey tournament.
Dee Cubb, Jayden Jones lead West Perry girls soccer past Juniata
Dee Chubb and Jayden Jones combined to lead West Perry to a 2-1 girls soccer win over Juniata Saturday. Chubb and Molly Shull each had an assist for the Mustangs in the win.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyomissing wing-T attack too much in 35-14 win over Trinity
Trinity head coach Jordan Hill knows that Wyomissing hasn’t made back-to-back 3A state title games by accident. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Photos: Josh Rudy, Logan Lentz led Elizabethtown past Ty Millhimes, Lower Dauphin
Josh Rudy’s big night Friday spoiled a brilliant showing by Lower Dauphin’s Ty Millhimes, and helped carry Elizabethtown to a 41-28 win over the Falcons. Rudy finished with 339 yards — 268 on 21-of-24 passing, 71 rushing — and two touchdowns. Logan Lentz added 155 yards and three touchdowns.
York High wins a wild one, denies Carlisle a 3-0 start with last-second touchdown
YORK – A resounding 3-0 start to the football season was there for Carlisle to take Friday at Smalls Field. But this proving ground is where guys like Jaheim White and Sam Stoner are at their best. And it was just good enough to overtake a gutsy performance by the Thundering Herd.
Penn State-Ohio game balls and turning point: Nick Singleton, Drew Allar impress in 46-10 win
STATE COLLEGE — It didn’t take long for Penn State’s home opener to turn into a youth showcase. Drew Allar and Nick Singleton stole the show in Saturday’s 46-10 win over Ohio, boosting the Nittany Lions to 2-0 on the young season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Penn State star, Commanders rookie Jahan Dotson catches game-winner against Jaguars
Jahan Dotson did Jahan Dotson things Sunday and because of that the Washington Commanders are now 1-0 on the season. The are also looking pretty, darned smart for making the former Penn State and Nazareth High star their first round pick earlier this year. With his team trailing the Jacksonville...
Penn State report card for Ohio: Lions’ coaching staff rewarded for trusting depth players, especially the young ones
A comfortable win in the home opener. A 2-0 start. Two terrific efforts from true freshmen. What could be better? Check back in a week after unbeaten Penn State visits Auburn. But James Franklin’s Nittany Lions are off to an impressive start. A 46-10 thrashing of Ohio at Beaver Stadium should do wonders for the confidence of Penn State’s offensive players.
Hayden Johnson’s last-second touchdown pass helps Manheim Township upset Harrisburg
HARRISBURG – Manheim Township junior quarterback Hayden Johnson remained calm and poised with a daunting task staring him in the face. Johnson and the Blue Streaks were 14 yards from paydirt and a come-from-behind, game-winning score against Harrisburg. The clock read 25 seconds to play with Manheim Township out...
PennLive.com
Mid-Penn High School Football Scores: Live Updates from games played Friday (9/9/22)
Another exciting week of high school football is upon us here in Pennsylvania. The second week of the regular season gets underway tonight with some big games involving Mid-Penn teams. Follow along with the live scoreboard below. Scores are user-generated and offered through ScoreStream. See a score that’s wrong? Don’t...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch: Penn State’s Nick Singleton breaks 70-yard run for first career touchdown
Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton arrived in a big way in the first quarter against Ohio. Singleton brought the big play jolt the Lions have needed on the ground, breaking a 70-yard touchdown to stretch Penn State’s lead to 14-0 over the visiting Bobcats. Singleton swept right, got a key block from pulling guard Sal Wormley and did the rest to streak down the right sideline.
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Four postgame reads from Penn State’s 46-10 win over Ohio | Jones
The Nittany Lions seem to have more sparkly athletes than ever, but can they crack heads at Auburn? The reads concentrate on that, a breakout day for a freshman RB that reminded of the recent past, and the good and bad of the overhauled kicking game. But first, it’s the QB quandary.
Watch: Penn State QB Drew Allar throws first career touchdown pass on a 32-yard beauty to Omari Evans
Penn State freshman quarterback Drew Allar trotted onto the Beaver Stadium turf early in the third quarter and got a rousing applause from the Nittany Lion faithful on-hand. He didn’t disappoint in his second career appearance, engineering a 5-play, 70-yard scoring drive that he capped with his first career touchdown pass.
Nick Singleton, Penn State’s new game-changer, shows Ohio what a five-star talent looks like
STATE COLLEGE – Throughout the offseason there were hints, some of them not subtle, from Penn State’s players and coaches about what Nick Singleton could do if he reached the second level of a defense. The five-star signee from Governor Mifflin in the Reading area had destroyed high...
As talented rookies press for major time at QB and RB, it’s decision time for James Franklin | Jones
STATE COLLEGE – It’s a decades-long tradition for Penn State students from the Beaver Stadium encampment known as Nittanyville to hang bedsheet banners on the South stands railing. They usually tailor them to specific players, not necessarily the best players but especially the ones with a cult following.
Even without Jahan Dotson, WR depth on display vs. Ohio as Penn State spreads it around
STATE COLLEGE — When Jahan Dotson left for the NFL, Penn State saw a third of its receiving yards (1,182) and half of its receiving touchdowns (12) from 2021 walk out of the door. The Washington Commanders’ gain was the Nittany Lions’ loss. But Penn State focused...
Cornerback recruit Zion Tracy commits to Penn State’s 2023 class
Hours after leaving Beaver Stadium with a victory over Ohio, Penn State picked up another win — this time on the recruiting trail. Zion Tracy, a three-star cornerback, committed to the Nittany Lions’ 2023 recruiting class via Twitter on Saturday night. Tracy was on campus for Penn State’s...
Penn State rapid reaction: Nittany Lions 46, Ohio 10 (Beaver Stadium)
Quarterback Sean Clifford and running back Keyvone Lee started for Penn State but it was their five-star true freshmen backups that were the story Saturday afternoon during the Nittany Lions’ 46-10 romp over Ohio in front of 107,306 at Beaver Stadium.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
178K+
Followers
75K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0