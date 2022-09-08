Read full article on original website
Labor union wants Byers, Oliver, Wright on City Council
UNITE HERE Local 11 has endorsed Chelsea Byers, Robert Oliver and Zekiah Wright for West Hollywood City Council while snubbing Mayor Lauren Meister, whom they once supported. “This slate of candidates will work to ensure that the workers who make up the backbone of the city’s economy have a voice in the policy decisions that affect their livelihoods,” said Kurt Petersen, Co-President of UNITE HERE Local 11.
Business owners, residents band together to fight City Council’s agenda
A group of dissatisfied residents and business owners along with the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce have launched a coalition called WEHO for the People to raise the awareness among voters about the need for change in the City Council election this fall. Keith Kaplan, a long-time resident, property owner...
davisvanguard.org
My View: LA Times Editorial Notes That California’s Laws Prioritize Housing Cars Rather Than People
In an editorial on Friday, the LA Times wrote that Governor Newsom “can chip away at one of the biggest barriers to building more housing, more cheaply. All he has to do is buck the naysayers, including from Los Angeles, and sign Assembly Bill 2097 to eliminate parking requirements in new development near transit.”
Robert Luna for L.A. County Sheriff | The WEHOville Interview
Congratulations on your win in the primary and the showdown with the sheriff is just around the corner. But first, let’s introduce you to the West Hollywood voter. Where were you born and where did you grow up?. Hi Larry. Thank you for reaching out to chat with me....
westsidetoday.com
Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority Releases 2022 Homeless Count Results
Results show a small increase countywide in homeless and a decrease on the Westside. The Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority (LAHSA) has released the results of the 2022 homeless count showing a small increase countywide in homeless and a decrease on the Westside. This year’s count was LA County’s first...
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
OMG! Khan-Kuo-Carroll Electricity Tax Forces Irvine Residents to Pay 18% More for the Same Renewable Electricity SCE Provides
When Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan, her appointed Vice Mayor Anthony Kuo and Councilman Mike Carroll established the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) using millions of Irvine taxpayer dollars, they promised Irvine residents that we would be receiving greener energy at a lower monthly rate than what is provided by Southern California Edison (SCE).
2urbangirls.com
Community Alert: Bringing attention to suspicious vans possibly stalking women in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A community social media account is bringing awareness to suspicious activity near a CVS in downtown Los Angeles. The account describes a suspicious white van that represents a utility vehicle that bears no back license plate. It is alleged the van is stalking women in the area of 8th Street and Wilshire Blvd.
Caruso describes Bass's USC scholarship as 'corruption'; US attorney says Bass not subject of probe
Things are starting to get ugly in the race for L.A. mayor. Rick Caruso and Karen Bass exchanged sharp criticisms over a scholarship Bass received to attend USC's School of Social Work.
Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California
One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
capitalandmain.com
Food Vendors Contend With a Mental Health Crisis on the Streets of L.A.
“I was shot right over there,” says Jose Luis Millán, pointing north toward Alameda Street. On a blinding summer Sunday, the elotero (corn vendor) is back in Watts. Pushing his cart along his old route from the Imperial Courts housing projects on Mona Boulevard and East 115th St. through the streets just east of the complex. The heat from the black asphalt is palpable.
California lawmakers approved CARE Court. What comes next?
Now that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s court system for people with severe mental illness cleared the state Legislature, counties face a series of practical questions critical to turning the fuzzy concept into a reality.
Lindsey Horvath mural slapped with code violation
The mural on Santa Monica Blvd. and Robertson Blvd. featuring a larger-than-life portrait of Councilmember Lindsey Horvath in a political ad for her county supervisor race has received a code violation from the City of West Hollywood. The city cited AGA Pasadena Group, Illoulian Management, LLC and Faring Property Group...
This Renegade California Developer Wants To Build a 2,300-Unit Megaproject in a NIMBY Stronghold
Shortly after news broke that Los Angeles developer Leo Pustilnikov was intent on acquiring and converting an aging power plant in the beachside community of Redondo Beach, California, into new shops and apartments, a business acquaintance offered him a strange form of congratulations. "You must be smarter than me," the...
Burglars steal 2 guns from Karen Bass’ house
Frontrunner for LA mayor is darling of progressives, police detractors. The search is continuing Sunday for the suspect who allegedly stole two firearms from the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles. “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house...
OP/ED | Social Justice InfoWarriors, Part 1: Who They Are
A few weeks ago, a journalist I did not know reached out to me. They had read my Op-Ed (OP/ED: It’s not racist to say Nika Soon-Shiong is hurting West Hollywood – WEHOville) here on WEHOville and wanted to talk. This person writes for big city newspapers, national magazines, and regularly appears on cable TV. Our call lasted the better part of an hour, during which they told me about how people around them had started to receive what they felt were threatening communications after they began writing about a person behind the effort to defund the police in West Hollywood. You can see now why I am being vague as to their identity. They had been doxed before, in their line of work it happens, but this time it felt particularly threatening. They wanted to know if anything similar had happened to me after my Op-Ed was published.
Rent is rising in many California cities, except for this specific rental type
In news that surprises probably no one: rent is on the rise in California. Data from Rent.com, an “apartment search engine and online marketplace,” found that rent in a number of cities is increasing significantly year over year. In Los Angeles, studio and two-bedroom rentals are up 4% from last year; three-bedrooms are up 3%. […]
Grossman to face trial in Westlake Village driving fatality as judge rejects defense bid to dismiss
Rebecca Grossman was ordered to stand trial for the murder of two boys who were run over in Westlake Village, as a judge decided to reject a defense bid to dismiss the charges.
UTLA Blasts LAUSD's Latest Offer as `Insulting and Negligible'
United Teachers Los Angeles, the union representing about 34,000 employees in the Los Angeles Unified School District, blasted the district's latest contract proposal Friday as "insulting and negligible."
A Brief History of L.A.'s Vintage Street Lights
Electric light first fell on Los Angeles in 1882 from eye-searing arc lamps at the top of a mast 150 feet tall. By 1885, there were 30 of these "moonlight towers" in the downtown business district and 200 more in the city's suburbs. The pervasive glow all night long became an annoyance that insomniacs, chickens and strolling lovers could do without.
California Rent Is Rising For Every Space Except This Bedroom Type
Some cities are seeing as much as a 28% decrease in prices.
