ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHOville.com

Labor union wants Byers, Oliver, Wright on City Council

UNITE HERE Local 11 has endorsed Chelsea Byers, Robert Oliver and Zekiah Wright for West Hollywood City Council while snubbing Mayor Lauren Meister, whom they once supported. “This slate of candidates will work to ensure that the workers who make up the backbone of the city’s economy have a voice in the policy decisions that affect their livelihoods,” said Kurt Petersen, Co-President of UNITE HERE Local 11.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hollywood, CA
Elections
West Hollywood, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
West Hollywood, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

OMG! Khan-Kuo-Carroll Electricity Tax Forces Irvine Residents to Pay 18% More for the Same Renewable Electricity SCE Provides

When Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan, her appointed Vice Mayor Anthony Kuo and Councilman Mike Carroll established the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) using millions of Irvine taxpayer dollars, they promised Irvine residents that we would be receiving greener energy at a lower monthly rate than what is provided by Southern California Edison (SCE).
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Elected#Municipal Government#Political Patronage#City Council#Election Local
Witness LA

Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
CALIFORNIA STATE
capitalandmain.com

Food Vendors Contend With a Mental Health Crisis on the Streets of L.A.

“I was shot right over there,” says Jose Luis Millán, pointing north toward Alameda Street. On a blinding summer Sunday, the elotero (corn vendor) is back in Watts. Pushing his cart along his old route from the Imperial Courts housing projects on Mona Boulevard and East 115th St. through the streets just east of the complex. The heat from the black asphalt is palpable.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Lindsey Horvath mural slapped with code violation

The mural on Santa Monica Blvd. and Robertson Blvd. featuring a larger-than-life portrait of Councilmember Lindsey Horvath in a political ad for her county supervisor race has received a code violation from the City of West Hollywood. The city cited AGA Pasadena Group, Illoulian Management, LLC and Faring Property Group...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WEHOville.com

Burglars steal 2 guns from Karen Bass’ house

Frontrunner for LA mayor is darling of progressives, police detractors. The search is continuing Sunday for the suspect who allegedly stole two firearms from the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles. “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

OP/ED | Social Justice InfoWarriors, Part 1: Who They Are

A few weeks ago, a journalist I did not know reached out to me. They had read my Op-Ed (OP/ED: It’s not racist to say Nika Soon-Shiong is hurting West Hollywood – WEHOville) here on WEHOville and wanted to talk. This person writes for big city newspapers, national magazines, and regularly appears on cable TV. Our call lasted the better part of an hour, during which they told me about how people around them had started to receive what they felt were threatening communications after they began writing about a person behind the effort to defund the police in West Hollywood. You can see now why I am being vague as to their identity. They had been doxed before, in their line of work it happens, but this time it felt particularly threatening. They wanted to know if anything similar had happened to me after my Op-Ed was published.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
KCET

A Brief History of L.A.'s Vintage Street Lights

Electric light first fell on Los Angeles in 1882 from eye-searing arc lamps at the top of a mast 150 feet tall. By 1885, there were 30 of these "moonlight towers" in the downtown business district and 200 more in the city's suburbs. The pervasive glow all night long became an annoyance that insomniacs, chickens and strolling lovers could do without.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

West Hollywood, CA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

 https://www.wehoville.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy