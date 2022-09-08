A Bethlehem Township doctor was sent to Northampton County Prison on Wednesday for overprescribing addictive drugs. Ajeeb John Titus, 57, was sentenced Wednesday for prescribing more than 400,000 doses of opioids and failing to keep accurate medical records to support the volume of prescriptions he wrote. He also failed to perform routine exams on patients for whom he prescribed the drugs.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO