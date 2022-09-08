Read full article on original website
Wyomissing wing-T attack too much in 35-14 win over Trinity
Trinity head coach Jordan Hill knows that Wyomissing hasn't made back-to-back 3A state title games by accident.
Bishop McDevitt routs La Salle as Jeff Weachter picks up win No. 250
Bishop McDevitt vs Lasalle College — In football, things can change from game-to-game, week-to-week, or year-to-year.
Jalen Hurts, Eagles too much for Lions in opening win
DETROIT (AP) — Jalen Hurts made plays with his legs, right arm and head. Hurts accounted for 333 yards and a touchdown and A.J. Brown had a career-high-tying 155 yards receiving in his Philadelphia debut, helping the Eagles hold on for a 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
13-foot, 300-pound bench stolen by Pa. skaters already gone again
Well that was short-lived. A bench stolen from New York City by Pennsylvanian skaters is already gone. Again. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania skaters steal 13-foot, 300-pound bench from N.Y. The New York Post had previously reported last week that the 13-foot, 300-pound curved structure (which goes by the names the “AVE...
Burning metal, hay bring dozens of fire crews to central Pa. barn: officials
A fire at a hay barn in Adams County brought in dozens of first responders on Friday evening, according to officials. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. on Round Hill Road in Reading Township, according to Adams County Dispatch logs. United Hook and Ladder Fire Chief Steve Rabine told...
Pa. man gunned down while carrying groceries: report
A man on his way back home from the grocery store was gunned down in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood, according to a story from WPVI. The incident occurred before 9 p.m. Thursday at 63rd Street and Lebanon Avenue, the news station reported. Police told WPVI that a man in his...
Threat closes Pa. school for 2nd day
Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District in Allentown for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s...
83-year-old man dies after central Pa. crash: coroner
An 83-year-old man died after pulling his mini-van into oncoming traffic in Lancaster County on Thursday morning, according to officials. According to state police, a minivan turned left onto Kirkwood Pike, from Noble Road in Colerain Township, around 8:45 a.m. The minivan was hit by a tractor-trailer that was driving on Noble Road.
Woman found dead in Lancaster County home after standoff
A woman was found dead following the standoff in East Hempfield Township early Sunday morning that ended with a wounded suspect being taken into custody, according to authorities. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office said in a release Sunday afternoon that a female victim was found with a gunshot wound...
Philly EMS worker crushed between ambulances: report
A 32-year-old Philadelphia EMS worker was killed Saturday after being pinned between two ambulances in an unusual accident, according to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer. Ambulance employee Nisha Jaia Renee Dash was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the incident, which occurred around 10:10 a.m. Saturday in the Germantown neighborhood, according to the Inquirer.
Sheriff: 3 children among 5 victims shot to death in Maryland
ELK MILLS, Md. (AP) — Maryland authorities say three children and two adults were identified as those found dead of gunshot wounds at northeast Maryland home on Friday. The Cecil County Sheriff’s office said the children were in the 5th through 8th grades. The five were found in...
Pa. doctor sent to prison after prescribing more than 422,000 opioid doses
A Bethlehem Township doctor was sent to Northampton County Prison on Wednesday for overprescribing addictive drugs. Ajeeb John Titus, 57, was sentenced Wednesday for prescribing more than 400,000 doses of opioids and failing to keep accurate medical records to support the volume of prescriptions he wrote. He also failed to perform routine exams on patients for whom he prescribed the drugs.
Senate candidate Oz pivots to Pa. suburbs that have left the GOP
PHILADELPHIA — In his U.S. Senate primary campaign, Republican Mehmet Oz clung to former President Donald Trump, wielding his endorsement to help sway Republican voters. The surrogates, and locations, point to a political reality that Oz and nearly every Pennsylvania Republican faces: Trump’s voter base, on its own, almost certainly isn’t enough to win statewide.
3 Philly restaurants among ‘best new’ of 2022: Bon Appétit
Look no further than Bon Appétit’s “50 Best New Restaurants” list for 2022, which names a total of three joints that opened up in Philadelphia. SIMILAR STORIES: 11 iconic central Pa. restaurants that have stood the test of time | Mimi’s picks. Bon Appétit scoured...
