AP News Digest 3:30 a.m.

By Via AP news wire
 3 days ago

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

ONLY ON AP

ELECTION 2022-PORTER HOUSING — Rep. Katie Porter’s four-bedroom, three-bath residence on the University of California Irvine campus is a bargain, secured through a program the university uses to lure academics who couldn’t otherwise afford to live in the affluent area. The only eligibility requirement was that she continue working for the school — but Porter has been on unpaid leave for four years while she serves in the U.S. House. By Brian Slodysko. SENT: 1,220 words, photo.

TOP STORIES

MEMPHIS-SHOOTINGS — Police in Memphis, Tennessee, said a man who drove around the city shooting at people, killing four, during an hours-long rampage that forced frightened people to shelter in place has been arrested. By Adrian Sainz. SENT: 580 words, photos.

CANADA-STABBINGS — The last suspect in a horrific stabbing spree that killed 10 and wounded 18 in western Canada is dead following his capture, and police hope the stunning end to a gripping hunt that stretched into a fourth day will bring some peace to victims’ families. By Rob Gillies and Robert Bumstead. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

UN-RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-FORCED TO RUSSIA — The U.S. has said it has evidence that “hundreds of thousands” of Ukrainian citizens have been interrogated, detained and forcibly deported to Russia in “a series of horrors” overseen by officials from Russia’s presidency. By Edith M. Lederer. SENT: 810 words, photos.

FEISTY BIDEN — President Joe Biden has sharpened his attacks against Donald Trump and the so-called “MAGA Republicans” for posing a threat to democracy. The president’s gloves-off, no-holds-barred approach of late has emboldened Democrats across the country, rallying the party faithful ahead of the November elections even as his harshest rhetoric makes some vulnerable incumbents visibly uncomfortable. By Seung Min Kim. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

MICHAEL FLYNN — Michael Flynn in the past was part of the effort to overthrow the 2020 election. More recently, an investigation by the AP and the PBS series “Frontline” finds that the retired Army general and former Trump national security adviser has been building a political movement mixing conspiracy theory with Christian nationalist ideas. Along the way Flynn and his companies have drawn in hundreds of thousands of dollars. By Michelle R. Smith. SENT: 4,250 words, photos, video. With MICHAEL FLYNN-TAKEAWAYS — Highlights of the investigation (sent).

BACK TO SCHOOL-GUNS — In May, police got a tip and arrested student Keyon Robinson with a gun on his high school campus in suburban Chicago. Robinson he says he brought the gun in a backpack for protection after fighting with a relative. He faces felony charges. He’s now 19 and calls his decision senseless. His attorney is seeking a deferred judgment because it’s a first offense. Meanwhile, his school is tightening security, as it tries to reassure a worried community. While school shootings with multiple victims grab headlines, data show that gun incidents like this one are more typical. By National Writer Martha Irvine. SENT: 1,970 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 1,050 words, is also available.

TRENDING

PUERTO-RICO-RICKY-MARTIN-LAWSUIT — Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin filed a lawsuit Wednesday against his nephew accusing him of extortion, malicious persecution, abuse of law and damages stemming from false allegations of sexual abuse. SENT: 360 words, photo.

TROPICAL-WEATHER — Hurricane Kay lashed Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula with wind and rain as authorities opened shelters and closed some roads. SENT: 400 words, photo.

BIDEN-OBAMA-PORTRAITS — Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, return to the White House for the unveiling of official portraits with a modern vibe. SENT: 930 words, photos, video.

BRITAIN-ROYALS — William and Kate's children start the year at a new school on Thursday after the family traded the bustle of central London for the slower pace of life outside the capital. SENT: 170 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Shelling resumes in the area of Ukraine’s huge nuclear power plant. Russian and Ukrainian officials blame each other. The attack comes a day after the U.N. atomic watchdog agency pressed for the warring sides to carve out a safe zone there to protect against a possible catastrophe. By Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 940 words, photos. With RUSSIA-PUTIN — Putin threatens to completely cut energy supplies to West. SENT: 910 words, photos.

ELECTIONS

ELECTION 2022-PENNSYLVANIA-SENATE — Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman will agree to just one debate, his campaign says, against his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz. UPCOMING: 700 words by 7 p.m., photo.

ELECTION 2022-WISCONSIN-ABSENTEE BALLOTS — A Wisconsin judge orders election clerks not to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots. It’s a victory for Republicans who brought the lawsuit. SENT: 650 words.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

CONGRESS-BUDGET — President Joe Biden’s request for more than $47 billion in emergency funding to help Ukraine and tackle COVID-19, monkeypox and natural disasters is encountering deep skepticism from Senate Republicans, signaling a showdown ahead. By Kevin Freking and Lisa Mascaro. SENT: 790 words, photos.

NATIONAL

CALIFORNIA-POWER SUPPLY — A record heat wave puts California in a fossil fuel conundrum. The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages — even as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas. SENT: 1,000 words, photos. With CALIFORNIA-HEAT WAVE — California avoids outages after day of grid-straining heat (sent).

BORDER-WALL-FUNDRAISER — Former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally Steve Bannon is expected to turn himself in to authorities to face fresh charges that he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. SENT: 490 words, photo.

JOGGER-ABDUCTED — The killing of jogger Eliza Fletcher has shocked the Memphis community and has led to a flood of support for her family. Police say the wife, mother of two and 34-year-old kindergarten teacher was killed after being kidnapped during a pre-dawn run near the University of Memphis. Those who knew Fletcher described her as “a bright light in our community” known for her love of running and zest for life. A judge revoked bond for a man charged with Fletcher’s kidnapping and killing Wednesday. SENT: 650 words, photo.

WATER WOES-MISSISSIPPI — The head of the EPA says he wants Mississippi’s capital city to receive “its fair share” of federal money to repair a troubled water system. SENT: 550 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

CLIMATE MIGRATION-KENYA — A land of lakes has turned to menace in Kenya’s Great Rift Valley. Water is rising in part due to climate change, and hippos and other animals are coming into contact with humans as never before. Winnie Keben lost her leg to a crocodile attack, and that accident plus the loss of her home to rising water drove her and her family from their village. Keben is among the tens of millions of people worldwide being displaced by the effects of a warming planet. SENT; 1,010 words, photos.

UNITED-NATIONS-CUBA-US — Cuba’s deputy foreign minister accused the Biden administration of acting immorally, illegitimately and unfairly by keeping Cuba on the list of state sponsors of terrorism, claiming it has been a victim of state-sponsored terrorism by the United States for more than 60 years. SENT: 810 words, photos.

TAIWAN-US — Another U.S. congressional delegation is visiting Taiwan as tensions with China remain high over its claims to the self-governed island. SENT: 500 words, photos.

CHINA-EARTHQUAKE — Heavy rains are complicating earthquake recovery efforts in southwestern China, where the death toll from Monday’s disaster has risen to 82. SENT: 320 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian officials said, after the military said he hit a soldier in the face with a hammer. SENT: 300 words.

ALBANIA-IRAN — Iranian embassy staff in the Albanian capital worked through the night after they were given 24 hours to leave the country over a major cyberattack that the Albanian government blames on Iran. SENT: 300 words, photos.

JAPAN-INDIA — Japan and India are holding security talks Thursday between their foreign and defense ministers in Tokyo, seeking to further strengthen their military ties amid growing tension from China and Russia in the region. SENT: 300 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-JAPAN — Australia will be represented by its government leader plus three former leaders at Shinzo Abe’s state funeral this month in an extraordinary mark of respect for Japan’s longest-serving prime minister. SENT: 300 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-CLIMATE — Australia’s Parliament on Thursday enshrined in law the government’s elevated target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 43% below 2005 levels by the end of the decade. SENT: 230 words, photos.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

SOUTH AFRICA-CHEETAHS MOVED — South Africa is flying cheetahs to India and Mozambique as part of ambitious efforts to reintroduce the distinctively spotted cats in regions where their population has dwindled. SENT: 620 words, photos.

BIDEN-MONKEYPOX — The White House said Wednesday it’s optimistic about a decline in monkeypox cases and an uptick in vaccinations against the infectious virus, despite worsening racial disparities in reported cases. SENT: 590 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

EUROPE-ECONOMY — The European Central Bank is set to join the U.S. Federal Reserve in making a jumbo interest rate hike as it tries to stamp out record inflation — although it risks worsening a recession that economists say is bearing down on Europe. SENT: 780 words, photo.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian benchmarks mostly rose Thursday, as investor optimism got a perk from a rally on Wall Street that’s on track to break a three-week losing streak. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 2.3% to finish at 28,065.28. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.8% to 6,848.70. South Korea’s Kospi edged up 0.3% to 2,382.88. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.8% to 18,897.29, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.2% to 3,239.64. SENT: 700 words, photos.

ENERGY-JOBS — Clean energy now provides more employment than the fossil fuel industry, reflecting the shift that efforts to tackle climate change are having on the global jobs market, according to a report. SENT: 340 words, photos.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION WEEK-CHRISTIAN SIRIANO — With Janet Jackson resplendent in a black trouser suit on his front row and humongous hats on many of his models, Christian Siriano opened New York Fashion Week at the former townhouse of Elizabeth Taylor, rolling out sexy, slinky looks to go with his trademark ballgowns. SENT:

SPORTS

TEN--US OPEN — About 20 minutes after Frances Tiafoe earned the first trip to the U.S. Open semifinals by an American man since 2006, he met up in an Arthur Ashe Stadium foyer with a host of friends, Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal among them. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 850 words, photos.

TEN—US OPEN-WOMEN — Iga Swiatek dropped four points in a row in her U.S. Open quarterfinal against Jessica Pegula by missing shots, some wildly. So with Pegula up by a break at 3-2 and serving at 30-love, Swiatek walked over to the sideline in the middle of a game to swap out her white racket for another one. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 700 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Willis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, ext. 1900. For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.

