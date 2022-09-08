ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Stunning time-lapse footage captures lightning storm swirling over Montpellier

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Stunning time-lapse footage captured the mesmerising scene as a lightning storm danced above dark clouds in the French city of Montpellier .

Flashes of lightning lit up the sky, with electric bolts emanating from the ominous clouds as they swirled overhead.

Meteo France, the national meteorological service, issued a red thunderstorm warning for the Montpellier area on Tuesday, 6 September. Some orange warnings remained in place in France on Thursday morning.

This footage was recorded after midnight in the early hours of Wednesday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montpellier#French#Meteo France
Environment
