Stunning time-lapse footage captures lightning storm swirling over Montpellier

Stunning time-lapse footage captured the mesmerising scene as a lightning storm danced above dark clouds in the French city of Montpellier .

Flashes of lightning lit up the sky, with electric bolts emanating from the ominous clouds as they swirled overhead.

Meteo France, the national meteorological service, issued a red thunderstorm warning for the Montpellier area on Tuesday, 6 September. Some orange warnings remained in place in France on Thursday morning.

This footage was recorded after midnight in the early hours of Wednesday.

