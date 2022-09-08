ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

High School Scoreboard Show: 5 games to watch for Week 4

By Daminon Lewis
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I1piH_0hmgo8JR00

1. Whitefield-Wesleyan
Off to an 3-0 start, the Whitefield Academy Wolfpack will take on the Wesleyan Wolves, who look to bounce back from back to back losses, on Friday. Once both members of the Georgia High School Association 1A Private classification, while the Wolfpack remains in the now divisional 1A classification, the Wolves have been bumped up to 3A, so what would have been a potential playoff preview in years past, is now just a great non-region matchup and Whitefield head coach knows the Wolves will be at their best come Friday. “We’ve got so much respect for Coach Pridgen and Wesleyan,” Joiner said of the Wolves, praising them for their longevity of being one of Georgia’s top programs and Coach Pridgen’s long tenure with the Wolves.

“They have just been this pillar of consistency in Georgia high school football the last 17 years with coach Pridgen and really Georgia high school private school football, that we know they’re coming in and they’re going to have a great plan and those kids always play hard and they expect to win,” Joiner added. And with the understanding that the Wolves will come into Friday’s game with a mission to pick up the win, Joiner says the message this week has been to “continue to prove that they belong in that conversation with a great program like Wesleyan”. Joiner says he and his staff have also told their players that it will also be important for them to “match their level of energy,” as he acknowledges that the Wolves are much better program than their early record indicates.

2. Stephenson-Carver
After opening their season with a loss to Dutchtown, the Stephenson Jaguars picked up a 20-6 bounce back win over Arabia Mountain last week and will look to carry that momentum into their matchup on Friday with the Carver-Atlanta Panthers. Off to a 2-0 start, the Panthers look to be back in the same stride from the 2021 season that landed them in last season’s Georgia High School Association state championship game.

3. River Ridge-North Atlanta
Both at 3-0, the River Ridge Knights and North Atlanta Warriors will collide as both teams will look to walk away still unbeaten. For the Warriors, who have been rolling since their season opening win over North Forsyth in their first ever Corky Kell Classic appearance, a win would give them back to back seasons of 8-0 starts in over five years. Meanwhile, the Knights look to channel their 2020 since that saw them run off 11 consecutive wins before a third round playoff loss to Lee County.

4. Milton-Roswell
Although they are neighbors, one of Georgia’s biggest rivalries will take place in North Fulton as the Milton Eagles will host the Roswell Hornets. While the Hornets have gotten off to a 3-0 start, the Eagles are looking to pick up their first win of the season. However, do not let Milton’s start fool you. The Eagles first two games were up against national opponents so Friday will mark their first interstate match up and oh, don’t forget what I mention earlier, “rivalry”.

5. Columbia-Cartersville
The Columbia Eagles are off to a remarkable start at 3-0 after opening the season with a 13-10 win over Camden County and now the Eagles will fly north to take on the Cartersville Hurricanes, who also sit at 3-0. While some may view this as a tall task for the Eagles, two of their three wins have come over opponents at least two classifications or more higher than them, including Camden County, a 7A team.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

High 5 Sports recap – Week Four

ATLANTA - Week Four of High 5 Sports and there is history being made and history being rediscovered, but none of these teams belong in a museum. At least, not yet. This is the week a lot of teams catch their stride, correct their courses, and are well on their treasure hunt to get to the gold idol, ahem, trophy, in the end without being rolled over.
ATLANTA, GA
dawgpost.com

HOW TO WATCH: Georgia Bulldogs vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

ATHENS - Dawg Post fills you in on how to tune in as Kirby Smart gets the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs’ ready to play at South Carolina. According to The Googles: The game is expected to be in the low 80s. At kickoff it is exepcted to be near 82 degrees. It is expected to be sunny with little cloud cover.
ATHENS, GA
catamountsports.com

Turnovers Prove Costly in 35-17 Road Loss at Georgia Tech

Atlanta, Ga. – Carlos Davis threw a pair of first quarter touchdowns as Western Carolina jumped out to an early 14-7 lead, but four turnovers proved costly as Georgia Tech used a strong ground attack and four-consecutive touchdowns including a 14-point second quarter to upend the upset-minded Catamounts 35-17 on Saturday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
247Sports

PantherCut: GSU Football Set to Host Biggest Home Game Ever

Georgia State Football is set to host its biggest home game ever as the North Carolina Tarheels come calling to Center Parc Stadium on Saturday at Noon in a game that will be televised nationally on ESPNU. It will mark another historic first as this will be the first time a Power Five opponent has played at GSU.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

UGA says ticketing problem resolved ahead of home opener

ATHENS, Ga. — UPDATE 2: UGA says the ticketing issue has been resolved:. UPDATE: Georgia Tech is reporting the same issue (though their game is not until 7 p.m.). They said the ticketing company, Paciolan, is "experiencing nationwide issues with their platforms, which is not allowing some ticket-holders to access their tickets at this time."
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Back To Back#American Football#Highschoolsports#Whitefield Wesleyan Off#Wesleyan
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best scenic day hikes to enjoy this fall from Atlanta

Fall is right around the corner and it’s almost time for the leaves to start changing into colorful and eye-catching, bright orange, red and yellow. Georgia provides some of the best scenic hikes to experience the beauty of autumn and the season’s vibrant foliage. These mountainous trails will...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home

FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
ROSWELL, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WGAU

UNG makes latest Forbes list

The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
DAHLONEGA, GA
gotodestinations.com

22 of the BEST Breakfast Spots in Atlanta

Often called “the most important meal of the day”, breakfast gives you the energy needed to get things done. Throughout the day, you need to replenish your glucose supply to help boost your energy levels and stimulate your brain. When you skip breakfast you are not giving the required nutrients that your body needs. As a result, you easily get tired and not be productive.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Atlanta Fashion and Polo Classic is Back

The Miguel Wilson Collection, Bentley Atlanta to host 5th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic Weekend to benefit the Ride to the Olympics Foundation. The annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic returns for its fifth year hosted by the Miguel Wilson Collection and sponsored by Bentley Atlanta and The Corbett Family.
ATLANTA, GA
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy