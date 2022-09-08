ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Fear' Zone Ahead Of Powell's Speech

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37SjC6_0hmgn99x00

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index remained in the "fear" zone, despite a surge in U.S. stocks on Wednesday.

Wall Street has recorded sharp losses since mid-August following hawkish remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Markets are now expecting a 75-basis-point rate increase by the Federal Reserve later this month to combat surging inflation.

Investors are now awaiting speech from Fed Chair Powell today for some clues related to interest rates.

The energy index dropped close to 1.2% amid a sharp decline in oil prices on Wednesday.

The Dow jumped 1.40% to close at 31,581.28 on Wednesday. The S&P 500 rose 1.83% to 3,979.87, while the Nasdaq Composite surged 2.14% to settle at 11,791.90 in the previous session, amid a surge in stocks, including, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Apple Inc. AAPL and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.

At a current reading of 40.0, the index remained in the "fear" zone, following a previous reading of 41.0.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin Allies Reportedly Admit To Making 'Mistakes' And Are 'Worried' In Light Of Ukrainian Military Gains

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly facing growing dissent from his allies as the Ukraine war continues for the seventh month in a row with no end in sight. What Happened: Vladimir Solovyov, a top Russian news presenter and a staunch supporter of the country's leader, said, "I'm worried. Naturally, we want for our guys to crush [the other side] and only to advance, but life doesn't work that way," The Daily Beast reported. Solovyov has even been dubbed “Putin’s Voice” during his Wednesday radio show, Full Contact.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Entrepreneur

'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Powell says Fed "strongly committed" to inflation fight

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower as concerns about aggressive monetary tightening were reinforced by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell who said on Thursday the central bank was "strongly committed" to controlling inflation.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Market#Interest Rates#Stock#Wall Street#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The Cnn Money Fear#Fed Chair#The Federal Reserve#Dow#Apple Inc#Aapl#Amazon Com Inc#Amzn#Cnn Business Fear Greed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Benzinga

Wednesday's Market Minute: We Have a Serious Problem

As rough as the last few weeks have been for stock bulls, it honestly could and probably should be worse. The dollar already broke out, Treasury yields are back at their highs, and bitcoin is diving to year-to-date lows. Yet the S&P 500 is sitting at 3900, a level it first found back in May. Based on recent correlations with all those other assets, you’d think it’d be worse.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Oil Slides Further As Demand Worries Grow — But US Officials Prepare For Possible Price Surge By Year-End

Oil fell on Friday dragged by demand concerns, increasing stockpiles, and the likelihood of the Biden administration making a fresh release from emergency reserves. As central banks continue to implement their aggressive rate hikes, demand concerns from China are taking precedence. On Thursday, the European Central Bank implemented an unprecedented 75 basis points rate hike while U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell asserted the central bank was determined to curb prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
960 The Ref

Wall Street futures modestly higher after ECB rate hike

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street moved higher before the opening bell after the European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase to combat record inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing the 19 countries that use the euro currency toward recession. The bank’s 25-member governing...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
79K+
Followers
165K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy