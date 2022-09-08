ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcaraz tops Sinner, latest US Open match | US Open updates

 3 days ago
NEW YORK — (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

2:55 a.m.

Carlos Alcaraz has outlasted Jannik Sinner in the latest-finishing match in U.S. Open history, advancing to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3 victory.

The No. 3 seed fought off a match point in the fourth set and then put away the match that ended at 2:50 a.m. Three previous U.S. Open matches had ended at 2:26.

The match lasted 5 hours, 15 minutes, 11 minutes short of another U.S. Open record.

Alcaraz will face Frances Tiafoe on Friday in the first Grand Slam semifinal for both.

___

9:15 p.m.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek has beaten Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-6 (4) in a women's quarterfinal match in which both players struggled to hold serve.

The players combined for 10 breaks, five by each, in 12 games in the second set before the tiebreaker. Swiatek broke serve seven times in the match and Pegula six.

Swiatek advances to face No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

The eighth-seeded Pegula was stopped in her bid for a first major semifinal.

___

8:40 p.m.

Nick Kyrgios was fined $14,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after his racket-smashing exit from the U.S. Open.

Kyrgios slammed multiple rackets to the court in frustration following his 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4 loss to Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

The Wimbledon runner-up racked up $32,500 in fines while in Flushing Meadows, getting penalized five times.

___

4:45 p.m.

Frances Tiafoe became the first American man into the U.S. Open semifinals in 16 years by beating No. 9 Andrey Rublev 7-6 (3), 7-6 (0), 6-4.

Two days after upsetting No. 2 Rafael Nadal, the No. 22-seeded Tiafoe reached the last four of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. He will face either No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz or No. 11 Jannik Sinner on Friday.

No American male had reached the semifinals in Flushing Meadows since Andy Roddick lost to Roger Federer in the 2006 final.

Rublev fell to 0-6 in Grand Slam quarterfinals.

___

2:45 p.m.

The largest, most lucrative wheelchair tournament in Grand Slam history began with victories for top seeds Diede de Groot and Shingo Kunieda.

De Groot became the first women's wheelchair player to win the Golden Slam last year, when her victory at the U.S. Open followed her wins at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, along with her gold medal at the Paralympics.

The wheelchair field this year has grown to 56 players, with a purse of $1 million. There is also a junior competition for the first time.

___

1:45 p.m.

Aryna Sabalenka reached the U.S. Open semifinals for the second straight year by beating Karolina Pliskova 6-1, 7-6 (4).

The No. 6 seed matched her best performance at a Grand Slam tournament and will play for a spot in the final against either top-ranked Iga Swiatek or No. 8 Jessica Pegula.

Sabalenka, who lost to runner-up Leylah Fernandez last year in the semis, avenged a loss to the No. 22-seeded Pliskova in the semifinals at Wimbledon in 2021.

___

12:15 p.m.

Aryna Sabalenka is on the court in search of a second straight trip to the U.S. Open semifinals in the opening singles match of the day.

The No. 6 seed is facing No. 22 Karolina Pliskova, the 2016 runner-up in Flushing Meadows.

They will be followed by American Frances Tiafoe, coming off his upset of No. 2 Rafael Nadal, facing No. 9 Andrey Rublev. The winner will make his first career Grand Slam semifinal.

The night session begins with No. 1 Iga Swiatek facing No. 8 Jessica Pegula, followed by No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz against No. 11 Jannik Sinner in the men's quarterfinals.

Sabalenka is the only 2021 semifinalist left in either draw. She also reached the semifinals last year at Wimbledon, where Pliskova beat her before falling to Ash Barty in the final.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Independent

US Open final LIVE: Carlos Alcaraz beats Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam and become world No 1

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Norway’s Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 in the US Open final to win his maiden grand slam title and rise to world number one for the first time.Alcaraz, 19, fell to his back and cupped his hands to his face, rolling over before jumping up to offer a hug at the net to Ruud.The electrifying Alcaraz, who thrilled fans over the two-week tournament in New York with his acrobatic shot-making, youthful vigour and late-night finishes, replaced Russian Daniil Medvedev at the top of the rankings.Alcaraz is the youngest-ever world number one since ATP rankings began in 1973.Relive a captivating men’s singles final:
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Shingo Kunieda
Person
Roger Federer
Distractify

Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes

The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
TENNIS
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Carlos Alcaraz etches name in tennis history after beating Frances Tiafoe to make US Open final

WHAT. A. MATCH. The US Open semi-finals featured one of the hottest matchups in tennis today. On one side, you had Frances Tiafoe, the hometown hero looking to make a name for himself in Queens. On the other end, there was Carlos Alcaraz, the rising Spanish sensations who has been phenomenal during the tournament. One of these incredible stories unfortunately had to end today.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#First Match#Grand Slam
Yardbarker

Iga Swiatek made bizarre move on championship point at U.S. Open

Iga Swiatek on Saturday won her first career U.S. Open title, beating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6(5) at Flushing Meadows for her third career major win. Swiatek got the victory despite pulling off an odd move on her first championship point. Swiatek was leading 6-5 in the second set and up...
SPORTS
960 The Ref

Alcaraz beats Ruud in US Open men’s final

NEW YORK — Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 in the U.S. Open final on Sunday to earn his first Grand Slam title at age 19. He is the youngest man to be ranked No. 1. According to ESPN, Alcaraz is the youngest man to...
TENNIS
960 The Ref

Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open for 1st Slam title, top ranking

NEW YORK — (AP) — Walking out for his first Grand Slam final at age 19, Carlos Alcaraz bumped fists with fans leaning over a railing along the path leading to the Arthur Ashe Stadium court. Moments later, after the coin toss, Alcaraz turned to sprint to the baseline for the warmup, until being beckoned back to the net by the chair umpire for the customary pre-match photos.
TENNIS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
