ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Bankruptcy stay for Nord Stream 2 pipeline firm extended

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago

BERLIN — (AP) — A Swiss court has granted the operating company for the never-opened Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was built to bring Russian gas to Germany but put on ice shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine, a four-month extension to its “stay of bankruptcy.”

The stay for Nord Stream 2 AG was extended from Sept. 10 through Jan. 10 by a regional court in Zug canton (state), according to a notice published Thursday in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce. The company, a subsidiary of Russia's Gazprom, is based in Zug.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government halted the certification process for the pipeline on Feb. 22, after Russia recognized the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and two days before Moscow launched its invasion. U.S. President Joe Biden President then directed his administration to impose sanctions on the operating company.

The pipeline project had long drawn resistance from Ukraine and eastern European countries, as well as bipartisan opposition in the United States.

At the beginning of March, the operating company said it had dismissed all its employees in Zug — according to local officials, up to 110 people.

In recent months, Russia has increasingly cut back deliveries to Europe through existing pipelines. Gazprom said last week that the parallel Nord Stream 1 pipeline — the main source of Russian gas sent to Germany — would remain closed, citing what it said was a need for urgent maintenance work to repair key components. The Kremlin has blamed Western sanctions for blocking such work.

Both the technical explanations and the claim about sanctions have been rejected by German officials, who say the stoppages are a political move aimed at causing uncertainty and driving up prices.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has taunted the West by raising the prospect of sending gas through Nord Stream 2, a political nonstarter for the German government and others. On Wednesday, he reiterated that Moscow stands ready to start pumping gas "as early as tomorrow" through Nord Stream 2.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Europe's largest nuclear plant has been reconnected to Ukraine's electricity grid, allowing engineers to shut down its last operational reactor in an attempt to avoid a radiation disaster as fighting rages in the area. The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost its outside...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
960 The Ref

EXPLAINER: Ukraine's threatened nuclear plant shuts down

The last operating reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is Europe's largest, was shut down Sunday to reduce the threat of a radiation disaster amid the continuing fighting. The move became possible after the plant was reconnected to Ukraine's power grid. Here is a look at the situation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Olaf Scholz
The Independent

Blackouts in Ukraine as retreating Russian forces target power stations

Russia has attacked power stations and other critical infrastructure in Ukraine, plunging cities and towns into darkness, in response to a swift counteroffensive by Kyiv’s forces that has driven Moscow’s troops out of swathes of territory.The bombardment ignited a massive fire at a power station on the western outskirts of Kharkiv, killing at least one person and leaving Ukraine’s second largest city without power on Sunday night.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the “deliberate and cynical missile strikes” against civilian targets as acts of terrorism.Several areas of Kharkiv, in northeast Ukraine, have been hit with widespread blackouts and cuts...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
960 The Ref

Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counteroffensive

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia attacked power stations and other infrastructure Sunday, causing widespread outages across Ukraine as Kyiv’s forces pressed a swift counteroffensive that has driven Moscow's troops from swaths of territory it had occupied in the northeast. The bombardment ignited a massive fire at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
960 The Ref

9/11 terror attacks reverberate as US marks 21st anniversary

NEW YORK — (AP) — Americans remembered 9/11 on Sunday with tear-choked tributes and pleas to “never forget," 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. The loss still felt immediate to Bonita Mentis, who wore a necklace with a photo of her slain sister, Shevonne Mentis.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Gazprom#Bankruptcies#Gas Pipeline#Business Industry#Linus Business#Swiss#Russian#Nord Stream 2 Ag#Zug#German#European#Nord Stream 1
960 The Ref

Russian forces retreat amid Ukrainian counteroffensive

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian troops on Sunday successfully pressed their swift counteroffensive in the northeastern part of the country, even as a nuclear power plant in the Russia-occupied south completely shut down in a bid to prevent a radiation disaster as fighting raged nearby. Kyiv's action...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Ukraine breaks through front line in east, nearing key town

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Western defense officials and analysts on Saturday said they believed Ukraine had punched through Russian front lines south of the country’s second-largest city, taking thousands of square miles of territory and threatening to cut off Russian supply lines. The British Defense Ministry...
POLITICS
The Hill

US to ramp up restrictions on semiconductor exports to China: report

The Biden administration next month will place new restrictions on U.S. shipments of semiconductor chips and chipmaking equipment to China, according to Reuters. The Commerce Department will formalize new rules prohibiting the shipment of chipmaking equipment to Chinese factories that produce advanced semiconductors, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
960 The Ref

Thousands protest planned Pride gathering in Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — Thousands of opponents of a pan-European LGBTQ event planned for this week in Belgrade marched through the Serbian capital on Sunday despite an announced ban of Europe’s largest annual gay gathering. The procession called by the conservative Serbian Orthodox Church and led...
PROTESTS
960 The Ref

Live updates: Queen Elizabeth II dies, Charles becomes king

TOKYO — Japan’s horse racing association says it will fly its flag at half-staff at all its 10 race tracks and other facilities across the country to pay tribute to the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. Japan Racing Association President and CEO Masayuki Goto praised the...
WORLD
960 The Ref

Sweden holds vote expected to boost anti-immigration party

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Sweden is holding an election Sunday expected to boost a populist anti-immigration party that promises to crack down on shootings and other gang violence that have shaken many people's sense of security. The Sweden Democrats entered parliament in 2010 and have steadily gained more...
IMMIGRATION
960 The Ref

Department of Justice, Trump team propose candidates for special master in Mar-a-Lago probe

The United States Department of Justice and Donald Trump’s legal team have both proposed candidates for special master in the Mar-a-Lago probe. According to The Associated Press, the special master is an independent arbiter in the investigation who will go over top-secret information that was found during the FBI search at the former president’s Florida home.
POTUS
960 The Ref

Live updates: Charles back in London as king; queen mourned

Gibraltarians were mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II with several dozen queueing from the early hours of Friday to sign a book of condolences and lay flowers. Gibraltar has lowered the flags of official buildings, entered a period of national mourning and cancelled celebrations on Saturday of its National Day.
U.K.
960 The Ref

Trump team, Justice Dept. to make new Mar-a-Lago filing

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department and Donald Trump's legal team are to stake out positions Friday on the precise role to be played by an independent arbiter tasked with reviewing documents seized during an FBI search of the former president's Florida home. U.S. District Judge Aileen...
POTUS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
78K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy