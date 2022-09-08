ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 THE LAKE

FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers ‘No Longer Providing Services’ After Fight Video Goes Viral

FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company." The video was posted to Twitter by @lilkevinraw as he rolled up on a scuffle that already seemed to be in progress. At least four men were involved and based on the visual that was posted, it was a three-on-one brawl.
BATON ROUGE, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy