Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana Sends Seminole Fans Home with Unique Souvenir
Fans of football in Louisiana may have sent fans of FSU home with a unique souvenir from Sunday's game. Louisiana is known for being a hospitable and giving place and apparently, at last Sunday's game in New Orleans, several thousand Florida State fans left the game with a unique souvenir.
Food Network Show Heading to Baton Rouge and You Could Be on the Show
The Food Network is heading to Baton Rouge for two tapings of their hit show "Restaurant: Impossible." The Chef Robert Irvine-hosted show will be filming over the next two weeks at a couple of different Baton Rouge restaurants. The first restaurant they'll be helping rescue will be Pimanyoli's located at...
FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers ‘No Longer Providing Services’ After Fight Video Goes Viral
FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company." The video was posted to Twitter by @lilkevinraw as he rolled up on a scuffle that already seemed to be in progress. At least four men were involved and based on the visual that was posted, it was a three-on-one brawl.
92.9 THE LAKE
Lake Charles, LA
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0