WESTPORT — The Westport Reunion takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Westport Community Church Fellowship Hall. The event is handicapped accessible. Those attending are encouraged to bring pictures, memorabilia and snacks to share.

The old church and the gym will be open for anyone who would like to see them. Hamburgers will be available for a donation of $5; anything over $5 will go to the Josh Thomas cancer fund.