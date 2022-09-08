ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinook, WA

Our View: Chinook make another plea for justice

By Email
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 3 days ago
Chinook Indian Nation members and friends carried a canoe ashore on Puyallup lands near Tacoma in 2018.

The Chinook Indian Nation’s tenacious efforts to survive as distinctive original residents of this place — and to convince bureaucrats of their legal existence — could form the basis of an intricate legal tome, a multipart television documentary or a tragic opera.

The drama was punctuated last week by a rally in front of the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building in downtown Seattle. Tribal leaders called on the U.S. Congress to act before the end of the year to restore formal federal recognition that was granted by one presidential administration but canceled by the next.

