Read full article on original website
Related
themesatribune.com
Mesa couple recall living through 9/11 horror
A shift in the winds turned a sad day into one of a sobering memory. In September 2001, Adam and Sara Anderson lived in uptown Manhattan with their first son. The young couple was two days away from celebrating his first birthday when suddenly their world fell under a shadow of tragedy. Twenty-one years later, they honor the lives lost that fateful day through their own sense of community service.
Comments / 0