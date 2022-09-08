Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Murray Bartlett Stoked to be Nominated with Fellow 'White Lotus' Actors for Emmy
Murray Bartlett is going up against his own guys at the Emmys this year -- and while you might think he'd be a little competitive ... the guy's just here for a good time. We got the Aussie actor -- who's the lead star of HBO's hit limited series, "White Lotus" -- just as he was arriving in L.A. for Monday's television award show ... and our walk-and-talk interview with him is absolutely awesome.
epicstream.com
George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star
George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
Alec Baldwin Slammed With $25 Million Lawsuit From Late Marine's Family Who Claim Actor Painted Them As Insurrectionists
Legal woes are brewing for Alec Baldwin. On Friday, August 26, the family of late Marine Rylee J. McCollum once again sued the actor for defamation negligence, alleged invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress, claiming he made them the targets of death threats and more when he insinuated on social media that they were insurrectionists.
How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com
Amal Clooney had an understandable reaction to learning her husband's kissing scene with Julia Roberts took an insane number of takes. Anybody who is married to an actor like George Clooney is likely prepared for the fact that, at some point, their job is going to require them to kiss other people. It’s a strange job actors have. While I’m sure spouses and significant others don’t love their partners kissing others, it’s a thing they have to do for work. But I feel like George Clooney’s wife Amal is perhaps a bit justified in her reaction when she found out her husband had done a kissing scene with Julia Roberts 80 times in a new movie.
Nicole Kidman's niece Lucia Hawley, 23, reveals she has already been told to get 'preventative' Botox and says there's an 'unspoken expiry date' for ageing women like her famous aunt
Antonia Kidman's daughter Lucia Hawley says that she already feels the pressure to 'have it all' at age 23. The niece of Oscar winner Nicole Kidman revealed in a column for Nine Honey that she has already been encouraged to use Botox despite her youth. 'I was told by one...
A former bodyguard for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shares what his job was like and the biggest misconceptions about protecting celebrities
Mark "Billy" Billingham was a bodyguard for years for stars like Angelina Jolie and Russell Crowe. He says the work is less about looking intimidating and more about reading your client. He often used decoys to weed out security detail who would rat to paparazzi. Mark "Billy" Billingham has been...
Everyone is making the same joke after Leonardo DiCaprio splits with Camila Morrone
Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, have reportedly split.DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, were first romantically linked in 2018 while at a New Year’s Eve party and they made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Academy Awards.DiCaprio has become notorious for not dating women older than 25, despite ageing into his late forties himself. So much so that fans made jokes about DiCaprio ending his relationship with Morrone after she turned 25 this year.Now that the break-up has been reported, people have taken to Twitter to comment on DiCaprio’s dating “phenomenon” that seems destined...
Jennifer Garner takes on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend as ex Ben Affleck enjoys second honeymoon in Italy
Jennifer Garner has put her own spin on the viral “Teenage Dirtbag” trend that’s taking over the internet.The 13 Going On 30 star showed off her cutest throwback pictures on Friday when she posted her own version of the TikTok trend, which has participants share photos from their teenage years set to the Wheatus hit song, “Teenage Dirtbag”.“My ‘teenage dirtbag’ photos,” the 50-year-old actress began the video, which she posted to her Instagram. In one hilarious image, a young Garner is seen crossing her eyes and smiling for the camera while dressed in a red and green sweater. Another...
Madonna Says Marriages To Sean Penn & Guy Ritchie Were 'Not The Best' Ideas
Despite her decades-spanning career, seven Grammy Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it seems even pop icon Madonna isn’t without regrets. On Tuesday, August 30, the “Material Girl” songstress shared that she still had some hard feelings when it comes to her past marriages, revealing that tying the knot “both times” were not "the best idea[s]" in hindsight, a revelation stemming from a new Q & A video posted to her YouTube channel.
AOL Corp
Amal Clooney Dazzles in a Yellow Sequined Minidress While in London with George
If anyone knows how to dress for a glamorous night out, it's Amal Clooney. Last night, she and husband George Clooney attended the London premiere of his film Ticket To Paradise. Following the event, the pair returned to their hotel for an outfit change, and were photographed heading out hand in hand, on their way to the premiere afterparty.
Drew Barrymore gets emotional hearing Britney Spears’ new song for the first time
Drew Barrymore got emotional as she shared the moment she heard Britney Spears’ new collaboration with Elton John for the first time.‘Hold Me Closer’ is a remastered version of Elton’s 1971 hit, and the first music Britney has released in six years, and the first since her conservatorship came to an end.The 47-year-old Charlie’s Angels actress teared up and smiled as she nodded along to the track while relaxing at home.“‘Hold Me Closer’ is out today and it’s already #1 in 33 countries!”, she wrote in the caption supportively.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam AsghariBritney Spears’ fiance responds to fans calling for star to get prenupBritney Spears reassures fans after deactivating Instagram account
Daily Beast
Prince Andrew, to Everyone’s Surprise Except His Own, Leads Royals in Mourning at Balmoral
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Andrew, the queen’s disgraced second son, took a surprise central role in the family’s public mourning rituals at Balmoral, Scotland, Saturday, telling mourners, “We’ve been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on.”
Jeff Bezos Slammed for Criticizing Response to Queen's Death
Billionaire Amazon founder Bezos got into a Twitter storm with a linguistics professor who described Queen Elizabeth II as "that wretched woman."
Video of Trump Defying Royal Protocol When Meeting Queen Resurfaces
Those revisiting the incident from Trump's visit to the U.K. in 2018 branded him a "worldwide embarrassment" for his actions.
Queen to be laid to rest next to her parents with Prince Philip moved to join her
Queen Elizabeth II will be interred at Windsor Castle’s King George VI Memorial Chapel, with the body of her late husband, Prince Philip, being moved to join her. The burial is expected to take place after Elizabeth’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey. Her parents, King George VI, who died in 1952, and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who died in 2002, as well as her sister, Princess Margaret, who also died in 2002, have each been laid to rest at King George VI Memorial Chapel. The remains of Prince Philip, who passed away at age 99 in April 2021, are still at...
A New Clip of King Charles III Interacting with Royal Servants Has Left Twitter Ablaze
In only two days, King Charles III has already gotten some backlash for a clip that’s making its way through Twitter. On Sept 10, many people uploaded a video of King Charles interacting with his servants, with the most viral tweet coming from a parody account named Laura Kuenssberg Translator, who’s garnered over 22 million views on the now-viral clip. They posted it with the caption, “The servant must clear my desk for me. I can’t be expected to move things.” "The servant must clear my desk for me. I can't be expected to move things." pic.twitter.com/0pZqY2Xopq — Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT)...
Don’t Worry Darling: Jordan Peterson responds after Olivia Wilde claims movie character was based on him
Jordan Peterson has responded to Olivia Wilde who said the sinister character played by Chris Pine in her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling was based on him.The film, which debuts at the Venice Film Festival on Monday (5 September), follows the story of a Fifties couple – played by Harry Styles and Florence Pugh – whose idyllic lives are overturned when Pugh’s character Alice uncovers her husband’s dark secret after one of the neighbourhood housewives goes missing.In a recent interview with Interview Magazine, Wilde spoke with fellow actor Maggie Gyllenhaal about the inspiration behind Pine’s character.“We based that character...
Queen kept cereal in Tupperware, security breach showed
It was one of the most telling insights into royal life – but the Queen was not amused.When an undercover reporter breached security to get a job as a footman at Buckingham Palace, aides were aghast that it happened right under their noses.Daily Mirror journalist Ryan Parry, who worked at the Queen’s official residence in the run-up to US president George Bush’s state visit in 2003, revealed that in one respect, at least, the Queen lived like many of her subjects.She used plastic containers for her breakfast cereals.A woman of great wealth, surrounded by priceless works of art and antique...
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Cruise improvised the underwear dance in Risky Business
Tom Cruise has been a Hollywood star almost as long as he’s been acting. One of his earlier hits was ’80s movie Risky Business, with that great dance sequence when he’s in his underwear. Turns out, that was entirely improvised, proving he already had a knack for making an entrance.
Meghan and Harry's One Time U.K. TV Ally Says They Should 'Shut Up'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were told to "shut up" by a TV presenter who fought their corner in the days after the Oprah Winfrey interview.
