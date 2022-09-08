ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clatsop County, OR

Master Gardeners present 'Gardening into Winter'

By The Astorian
 3 days ago

The Clatsop County Master Gardener Association is holding an event, "Gardening into Winter," offering tips on how to extend the growing season into and beyond the fall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Barbey Maritime Center. There is no cost, and all are welcome.

The educational program includes presentations on local mushrooms, composting, beekeeping, tool maintenance and cold-weather plantings. The event also includes a plant sale, silent auction and raffle, along with offerings for purchase from select local artists and specialty growers.

