Lincoln volleyball splits, Rivet wins
The Lincoln Volleyball team went 2-2 at the Evansville Central tournament. The Alices beat Evansville Harrison and upset Perry Central but lost to Reitz and Pike Central. Ari Gerkin finished the day with 18 kills while Faith Fleetwood 16. Vincennes Rivet got 22 kills from Mary Herman in a 3-1...
Three Knox County soccer teams win
The Vincennes Lincoln Boys soccer team picked up its first win….rolling over North Knox 7-1. Lincoln senior Dagen Parido scored four goals for the Alices. The South Knox boys soccer team downed Bloomfield 6-1. South Knox moves to 8-0-1 on the season. South Knox also won the girl’s contest 4-0.
Vincennes wins, North Knox loses in OT
Vincennes rolled over Evansville Central 55 –6 at home. Alices are now 3-1. North Knox loses to Boonville at home in overtime 13-7 in a game of mistakes. The Warriors are 1-3. Pike Central falls to Southridge 0-55 at home. Linton over Sullivan 40-20. North Daviess all over Washington...
Toyota Boshoku Indiana Suffers One Night Shutdown Due to Illness from Fumes
Fumes from a concrete floor sealant are believed to be responsible for several employees of Toyota Boshoku Indiana in Gibson County becoming ill Wednesday evening. The Facebook page of Princeton Area Fire Fighters Local 1634 says the fumes caused headaches, difficulty breathing, and blood pressure issues. Multiple ambulances were called...
Duke Foundation Grants Help United Way of Knox County
The Duke Energy Foundation has given food-related money donations to the United Way of Knox County. The group is getting $6,000 toward helping with those in need across the county. The United Way of Knox County is one of two area groups to get Duke Energy funding. The other is...
Town of Dugger Gets OCRA Planning Grant
The Town of Dugger will get $90,000 in state funding for a community planning grant. The funding comes from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs, or OCRA. Dugger is one of four communities to get the funding, and the only one from this area. The planning grant is for improvements to the town’s water infrastructure. The money will help complete a study of potential issues and opportunities in their water system. The study grant could lead to various projects to improve the City’s water services.
INDOT: Oaktown U-Turn Intersections Doing the Job
Indiana Department of Transportation crews are considering the U-turn intersections at Oaktown as a success. The alternate intersection setup affects two intersections — one at Freelandville Road and one at old U.S. 41 at the north edge of Oaktown. The alternate traffic regulators were put in to improve safety...
Hope’s Voice online auction underway
Hope’s Voice of Knox and Daviess Counties is hosting an online auction to benefit survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. The auction got underway today (Friday) and runs through Friday, September 16th. For more information, check out the Facebook page of Hope’s Voice of Knox and Daviess Counties....
Vincennes Man Arrested on Domestic Battery-Related Charges
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man last night following a call to a residence in the 1200 block of Upper 11th. Authorities arrested 52 year-old Rene Salazar-Garza at the home. Jail records show Garza arrested for criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury, along with domestic battery. Garza was booked into the Knox County Jail on $25,000 bond.
