Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
William, Harry, Meghan and Kate on walkabout outside Windsor
Princes William and Harry were joined by Catherine and Meghan at Windsor as they viewed the tributes to the Queen and spent time talking to the crowd. Thousands of people had gathered throughout the day outside the castle before the four arrived. Amanda Goldsmith was one of many who had...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Former bodyguard reveals how monarch put people at ease
A former Queen's bodyguard has revealed how the monarch would put "quivering wrecks" at ease when she met them. Keith Hanson, a former Yeoman of the Guard, said Queen Elizabeth II would give a distinctive handshake before showing interest in people's lives. He said the Queen had a "wonderful" ability...
BBC
Pictures of Queen Elizabeth II's journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh
The Queen's coffin has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh following a six-hour journey from Balmoral Castle. The coffin passed through Aberdeen and Dundee before it was greeted by thousands of people on the city's Royal Mile. Travelling in the second car of the cortege was the Queen's...
New monarch gives fresh impetus to Scotland's independence debate
Queen Elizabeth II's death in Scotland indelibly associates the nation with the handover to a new monarch, but her passing also reignites the debate over Scottish independence from the UK. Thousands of people stood for hours on Sunday to see the 96-year-old's coffin arrive from her Balmoral estate to Edinburgh's Palace of Holyroodhouse, and the formal proclamation of Charles as king. "King Charles will love Scotland just as much as the queen.
RELATED PEOPLE
Meghan Markle’s Subtle Gesture During Appearance Proves She Supports Prince William and Kate Middleton, Body Language Expert Says
A body language expert shared her analysis of the way Meghan Markle looked at Prince William and Kate Middleton when they made a public appearance at Windsor Castle.
BBC
Prince Andrew to care for Queen's beloved corgis
Queen Elizabeth II's corgis are going to live with her son Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, the BBC has confirmed. The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York will take on Muick and Sandy - two young corgis that the prince and his daughters gave the Queen as a present in 2021.
BBC
Formal announcement of King Charles III takes place
The proclamation formally confirming King Charles as the monarch has been read out in Nottinghamshire. In a ceremony in London on Saturday the document was signed and announced and then, in keeping with tradition, sent across the UK. The Accession Proclamation took place at County Hall at 13:00 BST and...
BBC
Bank holiday approved for day of Queen's funeral
A bank holiday across the UK has been approved by King Charles III for the day of the funeral of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. The new king confirmed the order at a ceremony in London proclaiming him as monarch. The Queen's state funeral will be held on Monday 19...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
King Charles III's address to the nation and Commonwealth in full
King Charles III gave the following address to the nation and Commonwealth. I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty the Queen - my beloved Mother - was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: The beach loved by the Royal Family
When it comes to the Queen and Norfolk perhaps the royal residence of Sandringham first comes to mind. But not far from the royal estate lies a beach which always held a particular place in her heart. In 1835, Holkham Hall readied itself for a very special guest - 16-year-old...
BBC
Ukraine war: Heavily pregnant medic held in Russian prison
A Ukrainian woman who is eight months pregnant is being held at a notorious prison camp in the Russian-occupied part of eastern Ukraine, her friends and family say. Mariana Mamonova, a military medic, was taken prisoner at the start of April while serving in Mariupol. She is understood to be...
BBC
Liz Truss and Joe Biden: The big issue that could derail UK/US relations
Many foreign policy challenges facing the UK's new prime minister will find the White House in lockstep. But there's one issue much closer to home where they are a gulf apart. Ask most Americans - including most in Washington - what they think of Liz Truss and you will probably get a blank stare in return.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
King Charles' life will change, Winston Churchill's grandson says
The grandson of Sir Winston Churchill, Sir Nicholas Soames, has said King Charles' life will change. Sir Nicholas, a former Mid Sussex MP, also said it did not matter if his friend of 65 years had expressed his views on issues in the past. He said he will observe "constitutional...
BBC
Aberfan disaster: The Queen's regret after tragedy
During her 70 years on the throne, the Queen was witness to countless tragedies around the world. But there was one in a small mining village in south Wales that she never forgot. In fact, her reaction to the disaster in Aberfan was said to be one of the biggest regrets of her reign.
Comments / 0