Tyrese Requests Joint Custody Of His Daughter & No Spousal Support Amid Divorce
Tyrese does not want to pay his ex-wife Samantha Lee any spousal support, according to documents from singer's divorce hearing on Monday. During the court appearance, Tyrese also requested that the couple's prenup be enforced, as well as joint physical and legal custody of their three-year-old daughter, Soraya Gibson. The pair split in 2020 after four years of marriage, following a dispute in which Lee claimed the Grammy nominated singer locked her out of the house.
The Family Chantel’s Chantel Everett Seemingly Breaks Silence About Pedro Jimeno Divorce
Opening up. The Family Chantel star Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) seemingly broke her silence about her divorce from Pedro Jimeno. “I feel very grateful for the supportive women in my life and the ones who have been sending me messages of encouragement,” Chantel, 31, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 25. “Thank you, sisters.”
‘The Family Chantel’ Star Pedro Jimeno Cuts Off Estranged Wife Chantel Everett’s Phone Amid Nasty Divorce
The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno cut off his estranged wife Chantel Jimeno’s (née Everett) phone from their joint plan amid their nasty divorce. “The fact that he just turned off my phone pretty much solidifies that he wants nothing to do with me,” Chantel, 31, said in a clip from the Monday, September 5, episode, shared by Us Weekly.
RHOBH fans in disbelief as Erika Jayne goes on ‘cruelest’ tirade yet & screams she ‘has no compassion’ for fraud victims
REAL Housewives Of Beverly Hills fans were left in disbelief after Erika Jayne went on her fiercest rant yet about her ex Tom Girardi's ongoing fraud scandal. She screamed in the face of her co-stars as she defended her decision to hang onto her $750k earrings. On tonight's episode of...
AOL Corp
Kevin Federline claims Britney Spears's dad saved her life by setting up a conservatorship
Kevin Federline is continuing to fight a public battle with ex-wife Britney Spears. In an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Federline, 44, explained why he feels that the pop star's father, Jamie Spears, was doing the right thing by assuming legal control over her life back in 2008 after multiple hospitalizations.
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Brings Kids to County Fair Amid Son Gabe’s Ongoing Feud With Kody: See Photos!
Fun day! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown brought some of her kids to a county fair amid son Gabe Brown’s ongoing feud with dad Kody Brown. “County fair time!” Janelle, 53, captioned an Instagram montage video on Thursday, September 8, featuring her kids Gabe and Savanah. In the...
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star and Her Ex-Husband Will Give Up Art in Court-Ordered Auction
Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and her ex-husband Tom Girardi will have to give up their art collection and other valuable items in a court-ordered auction, the Art Newspaper reports. The funds from the sale will be used to pay off creditors as bankruptcy consumes Girardi’s wealth following a major lawsuit. Girardi was a lawyer whose firm, Keese & Girardi, handled high-profile class action lawsuits. He was recently disbarred and is now being sued for fraud. He allegedly stole millions of dollars from his clients, falsified case expenses, laundered the money he stole through his firm, and threatened and bribed...
Kandi Burruss Claps Back At Critics Body-Shaming Her Daughter Riley: ‘It Really Boils My Blood’
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, 46, spoke out about the online bullying that the children of the Bravo franchise stars face, including her daughter Riley, 20. “I despise it. It bothers me so much,” Kandi said in an August 30 interview with People, where she opened up about how Riley has been the victim of online body shaming. “Everybody already knows that Riley dealt with her weight issues growing up in the public eye. People would make comments on her body and say things about her personal look and it really boils my blood,” she added.
Why ‘RHOBH’ star Diana Jenkins is appearing at reunion virtually
“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins is appearing virtually at the Season 12 reunion because she contracted COVID-19, multiple sources confirm to Page Six. “She’s quite disappointed not to be able to do her first-ever reunion in person, and she would have loved to have been there — and be healthy — with the rest of the ladies,” an insider close to the Bravo newcomer tells us exclusively. “But, of course, she doesn’t want to get anyone else sick.” We’re told Jenkins, 49, found out she had the coronavirus last week when she returned home to Los Angeles from a family trip...
ETOnline.com
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser Finalize Their Divorce After 8 Years of Marriage
Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser have officially put an end to their marriage. According to multiple reports, a judge finalized their divorce on Tuesday. Bledel, 40, and Kartheiser, 43, were married for eight years. The end of their marriage comes three weeks after a rep for Bledel confirmed the news...
hotnewhiphop.com
Britney Spears Shares Thoughts On Estrangements From Her Sons: "A Part Of Me Has Died"
Britney Spears is no stranger to familial drama. Recently, she's been butting heads with her ex-husband Kevin Federline and their two sons. Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, went on TV to discuss their mother, and said that they were "praying" for her. Spears then responded with frustration, saying, "Pray for what? I keep working so I can pay off mom's legal fees and her house. Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad $40K a month? Or is the reason behind you guys deciding to be hateful because it's actually over in two years and you don't get anything?"
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Once Said He Loved Christine Brown’s ‘Spark’ and ‘Bubbliness’
Christine and Kody Brown were married for decades before calling it quits. Before their separation, Kody described being attracted to Christine's "spark" and "bubbly" personality.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Warn Janelle Brown to ‘Run’ as Marriage to Kody Brown Appears to go Downhill in Season 17
'Sister Wives' fans are warning Janelle Brown to 'run' from her marriage to Kody Brown after season 17 outburst.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Is Living Her ‘Best Life’ Amid Kody Brown Drama: ‘Growing’
It’s her time to shine. Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared an update on her life and current mindset ahead of the season 17 premiere and amid the ongoing drama with estranged husband Kody Brown. “Living my...
Kelsea Ballerini Hints at New Chapter Amid Morgan Evans Divorce: ‘Right Where I’m at With What I Have’
Clean slate. Kelsea Ballerini hinted at getting a fresh start after announcing her split from husband Morgan Evans. “Right where I’m at with what I have,” the songwriter, 28, captioned a snap shared via Instagram on Wednesday, August 31. In the photo, Ballerini gazed out at a picturesque view at sunset.
TMZ.com
Trisha Paytas Says She Hasn't Given Birth to Reincarnation of Queen Elizabeth
The internet was wild on Thursday following the death of Queen Elizabeth, but one weird trend seemed to gain a lot of steam on Twitter, with users joking that Trisha Paytas was to give birth to a reincarnation of the Queen. Paytas, a YouTube star, announced Wednesday night she was...
Crunchy Cringe-Worthy Creep Aries Spears Says He ‘Won’t Be Shaken Down’ By Child Molestation Lawsuit, But Fears His Career Is Over
Grand opening and grand closing for Aries Spears. The ashy has-been finally responded to the allegations against him, and it’s predictably pathetic. The controversial comedian had almost a decade to reflect on the sketch at the heart of a child sex abuse case. Instead of expressing anything resembling shame or decency, Black Enterprise reports Spears plans to fight what he calls “an extortion case.”
TMZ.com
Royal Family Needs to Address 'Dark Skin' Comment in Order to Survive
There's a massive cloud hanging over The Royal Family regarding the "dark skin" comment that was allegedly made about Harry and Meghan's son Archie, and if it's not addressed soon, it could spell the beginning of the end of the monarchy ... according to a royal expert. As you know,...
