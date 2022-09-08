ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrese Requests Joint Custody Of His Daughter & No Spousal Support Amid Divorce

Tyrese does not want to pay his ex-wife Samantha Lee any spousal support, according to documents from singer's divorce hearing on Monday. During the court appearance, Tyrese also requested that the couple's prenup be enforced, as well as joint physical and legal custody of their three-year-old daughter, Soraya Gibson. The pair split in 2020 after four years of marriage, following a dispute in which Lee claimed the Grammy nominated singer locked her out of the house.
‘The Family Chantel’ Star Pedro Jimeno Cuts Off Estranged Wife Chantel Everett’s Phone Amid Nasty Divorce

The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno cut off his estranged wife Chantel Jimeno’s (née Everett) phone from their joint plan amid their nasty divorce. “The fact that he just turned off my phone pretty much solidifies that he wants nothing to do with me,” Chantel, 31, said in a clip from the Monday, September 5, episode, shared by Us Weekly.
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star and Her Ex-Husband Will Give Up Art in Court-Ordered Auction

Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and her ex-husband Tom Girardi will have to give up their art collection and other valuable items in a court-ordered auction, the Art Newspaper reports. The funds from the sale will be used to pay off creditors as bankruptcy consumes Girardi’s wealth following a major lawsuit. Girardi was a lawyer whose firm, Keese & Girardi, handled high-profile class action lawsuits. He was recently disbarred and is now being sued for fraud. He allegedly stole millions of dollars from his clients, falsified case expenses, laundered the money he stole through his firm, and threatened and bribed...
Kandi Burruss Claps Back At Critics Body-Shaming Her Daughter Riley: ‘It Really Boils My Blood’

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, 46, spoke out about the online bullying that the children of the Bravo franchise stars face, including her daughter Riley, 20. “I despise it. It bothers me so much,” Kandi said in an August 30 interview with People, where she opened up about how Riley has been the victim of online body shaming. “Everybody already knows that Riley dealt with her weight issues growing up in the public eye. People would make comments on her body and say things about her personal look and it really boils my blood,” she added.
Why ‘RHOBH’ star Diana Jenkins is appearing at reunion virtually

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins is appearing virtually at the Season 12 reunion because she contracted COVID-19, multiple sources confirm to Page Six. “She’s quite disappointed not to be able to do her first-ever reunion in person, and she would have loved to have been there — and be healthy — with the rest of the ladies,” an insider close to the Bravo newcomer tells us exclusively. “But, of course, she doesn’t want to get anyone else sick.” We’re told Jenkins, 49, found out she had the coronavirus last week when she returned home to Los Angeles from a family trip...
Britney Spears Shares Thoughts On Estrangements From Her Sons: "A Part Of Me Has Died"

Britney Spears is no stranger to familial drama. Recently, she's been butting heads with her ex-husband Kevin Federline and their two sons. Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, went on TV to discuss their mother, and said that they were "praying" for her. Spears then responded with frustration, saying, "Pray for what? I keep working so I can pay off mom's legal fees and her house. Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad $40K a month? Or is the reason behind you guys deciding to be hateful because it's actually over in two years and you don't get anything?"
Crunchy Cringe-Worthy Creep Aries Spears Says He ‘Won’t Be Shaken Down’ By Child Molestation Lawsuit, But Fears His Career Is Over

Grand opening and grand closing for Aries Spears. The ashy has-been finally responded to the allegations against him, and it’s predictably pathetic. The controversial comedian had almost a decade to reflect on the sketch at the heart of a child sex abuse case. Instead of expressing anything resembling shame or decency, Black Enterprise reports Spears plans to fight what he calls “an extortion case.”
