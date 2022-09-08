ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

'A new beginning': How Durfee football plans to bounce back after a subpar 2021 season

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
 3 days ago

Head Coach : Taylor Brown

2021 record : 2-8

Key losses : Isaiyah Thomas (QB), Jevon Holley (RB), Jaden Lewis (RB), Brian Hayden (OL/LB), Mick Coronel (RB)

Key returners : KJ Strong (QB), Eli Chace (QB), Rafael Vasquez (OL/DL), Nicholas Wood (OL/DL), Josh Yentz (OL/DL), Adrian Romero (RB),

It was a down year for Taylor Brown and the Durfee football team in 2021.

What their 2-8 record doesn't reflect is that in four of their eight losses last season, they only lost by seven points or less.

The good news is that it's a brand new season for Brown and the Hilltoppers.

"I'm always excited at this time of the year," he said. "Everyone is fired up with a new season, a new beginning. We're getting a new group of guys together. We're glad to be back in a normal year. More normal than usual."

Durfee lost several exciting playmakers — Jevon Holley, Jaden Lewis, Isaiyah Thomas, and Brian Hayden — who graduated in the spring. However, a turnout of over 90 players shows the Hilltoppers can't be counted out yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jUvgw_0hmggDvV00

"We have a lot of new guys, new faces to the program that are really raw," Brown said. "They've still got to learn the game of football. But they are pretty athletic kids. We're inexperienced a little bit at the skill positions but every skill position needs to be filled up by a new guy."

Some of the players looking to fill the role are running backs Adrian Romero and Alex Nguyen. There are also Jaden Hout, who has looked good in camp at the wide receiver spot, and newcomer Eric Lucas.

Football Countdown: Ready for the next step: 25 Fall River area football players primed for a breakout season

KJ Strong and Eli Chace are candidates for the quarterback position.

Brown said training camp has gone well with his coaching staff and the players.

"Kids seem to want to buy into the program," he said. "They show up every single day and they work hard. Those are the type of guys you want on your team. They want to work every day to get better. Right now it is pretty good."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30uoRN_0hmggDvV00

Some strengths for Durfee are the offensive and defensive linemen. Senior Rafael Vasquez plays both sides of the ball and started last season.

Juniors Nicholas Wood and Josh Yentz are also tough offensive line players.

"We're tough and the kids always play for us," Brown said. "We don't expect anything less from these guys. They are going to go to war every night and battle. We're going to prepare them just like we usually do. We're going into the game confident, so that's that. That is what we do."

Brown knows playing teams in the Southeast Conference will be a challenge in itself.

PREVIEWS: Who will be 'Mr. Everything'? 7 Fall River area quarterbacks hoping for a starting role

"I like that fact the kids are engaged," Brown said. "They're locked in and paying attention to detail. They're showing up on time. It's been great and something we've been stressing this year. They are doing a great job with the little things. That type of stuff has been better than it has in the past."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bmWhg_0hmggDvV00

Brown and the Hilltoppers will have a tough stretch of games — Attleboro, Taunton, Somerset Berkley and Barnstable — to open the year before facing Bridgewater-Raynham in their first league game of the season on Oct.8.

"What is good about the camp is that I told them there is no starters at the moment as far as I'm concern," Brown said. "They have that in their mind that no one is a starter right now. So that's been the mindset of camp. So we're competing."

2022 schedule

Sept. 9: Attleboro, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16: at Taunton, 7 p.m.

Sept: 23: Somerset, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: at Barnstable, 6 p.m.

Oct. 8:  at Bridgewater-Raynham, noon

Oct. 14: Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Oct. 29: Brockton, 2 p.m.

Nov 24: at New Bedford, 10:15 a.m.

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: 'A new beginning': How Durfee football plans to bounce back after a subpar 2021 season

Sports
