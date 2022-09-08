ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper Stadium Proposal Lands Approval

The Columbus Development Commission voted last night to approve the latest plan to redevelop the former Cooper Stadium site. Attorney Jeff Brown gave a brief presentation on the proposal before the board voted unanimously to approve a rezoning for the 47-acre site, which is located at at 1215 W. Mound St. The project will head next to City Council.
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Mount Gilead mayor taking new position with Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD—Village Mayor Jamie Brucker is stepping down to assume a new role with Morrow County. Brucker was hired as County Operations Manager during this week’s Morrow County Commissioners meeting. “With the official vote this morning, I can share that I have been selected to serve as the...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Structure Fire in Chillicothe Mutual Aid Requested

Ross – Three fire departments have been requested to the Western area of Chillicothe around 3:45 pm. According to early reports a local firefighter is on scene located at 3500 Polk Hollow road and asking for mutual aid from 1100 and 1500. All persons are out of the home, but they are reporting that a family K9 is still inside.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
ohio.edu

Ohio University awarded Intel grant funding, will serve as lead institution for Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical (ASCENT) Ecosystem

Intel has awarded Ohio University $3 million in grant funding to serve as the lead institution for the Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical (ASCENT) Ecosystem, a program that will create an inclusive workforce development and training program to cultivate the next generation of skilled technical professionals for Ohio’s emerging semiconductor industry.
ATHENS, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Woman Assaults ODOT Contractor

Chillicothe – A woman was arrested after attacking a Contractor at ODOT located off Eastern Ave. Accoridng to the Ross County sheriff’s office, they were called to the scene of the Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9 Office located at 650 Eastern Ave, for reports of an assault around 6 pm.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe Utility Director announces new road closure

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Sewer repairs continue on Chillicothe’s east side. The city Utility Director Brad Long announced Thursday that East Water Street will be closed from Sycamore Street to Rose Street. The closure, Long said, goes into effect today. Anyone with questions regarding the ongoing repair project can...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOUB

Attempt to oust Ohio Republican Party chair fails

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) – Shortly after newly-elected members of the Ohio Republican Party’s Central Committee were sworn into office at a meeting in Columbus, the fight to change the agenda to include a vote to oust the party’s leader ensued. But after more than an hour of contentious debate, Ohio Republican Party Chair Bob Paduchik was able to stave off the effort.
OHIO STATE
10TV

Mourners gather at memorial service for Donovan Lewis

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Friends and family of Donovan Lewis, the 20-year-old who was fatally shot by Columbus police on Aug. 30, gathered at the Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church Saturday morning for his funeral service. Hundreds came to share special moments they had with Lewis, including some of the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Four roof workers electrocuted in Victorian Village, one critical

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people were hospitalized Saturday morning after being electrocuted in Victorian Village, according to the Columbus Fire Department. CFD battalion Chief Steve Martin told NBC4 that crews were sent to the intersection of Wilber Avenue and Dennison Avenue around 9:30 a.m. after it was reported someone fell. Firefighters arrived and found […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

