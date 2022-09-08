Read full article on original website
Delaware City Council To Consider Three Boulder Farms Ordinances On Monday
Delaware City Council may move the proposed Boulder Farms Development further ahead on Monday night at their regular bi-monthly meeting. The development, at the southeast corner of US36 and Section Line Road, is the subject of three ordinances. Each of the ordinances is being presented for a Third Reading and possible vote.
ycitynews.com
Census 2020: Muskingum County gains 336 people in past decade as growth slows
Recently released data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that Muskingum County observed a very slight increase in population between 2010 and 2020. While neighboring, more urbanized counties, witnessed higher population growth, other more rural neighboring counties almost all had population loss. Article 1, Section 2 of the United States...
WOUB
Athens County officials break ground on industrial building expected to bring new business and jobs to the region
THE PLAINS, Ohio (WOUB) — The first shovelfuls of dirt were turned Friday morning on a new industrial building that Athens County officials hope will bring around 100 good-paying jobs to the region. The 60,000-square foot building is going up on a patch of grassy field in the Bill...
columbusunderground.com
Cooper Stadium Proposal Lands Approval
The Columbus Development Commission voted last night to approve the latest plan to redevelop the former Cooper Stadium site. Attorney Jeff Brown gave a brief presentation on the proposal before the board voted unanimously to approve a rezoning for the 47-acre site, which is located at at 1215 W. Mound St. The project will head next to City Council.
crawfordcountynow.com
Mount Gilead mayor taking new position with Morrow County
MOUNT GILEAD—Village Mayor Jamie Brucker is stepping down to assume a new role with Morrow County. Brucker was hired as County Operations Manager during this week’s Morrow County Commissioners meeting. “With the official vote this morning, I can share that I have been selected to serve as the...
Columbus Zoo announces half-priced admission days for Franklin County residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced a series of dates this fall to thank Franklin County residents for their support. All Franklin County residents can take advantage of half-priced admission on Sept. 11-12 and Oct. 2-3. The Franklin County Community Days will also celebrate local community...
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Structure Fire in Chillicothe Mutual Aid Requested
Ross – Three fire departments have been requested to the Western area of Chillicothe around 3:45 pm. According to early reports a local firefighter is on scene located at 3500 Polk Hollow road and asking for mutual aid from 1100 and 1500. All persons are out of the home, but they are reporting that a family K9 is still inside.
ohio.edu
Ohio University awarded Intel grant funding, will serve as lead institution for Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical (ASCENT) Ecosystem
Intel has awarded Ohio University $3 million in grant funding to serve as the lead institution for the Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical (ASCENT) Ecosystem, a program that will create an inclusive workforce development and training program to cultivate the next generation of skilled technical professionals for Ohio’s emerging semiconductor industry.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Woman Assaults ODOT Contractor
Chillicothe – A woman was arrested after attacking a Contractor at ODOT located off Eastern Ave. Accoridng to the Ross County sheriff’s office, they were called to the scene of the Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9 Office located at 650 Eastern Ave, for reports of an assault around 6 pm.
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Donuts in the State of Ohio
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Ohio carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the world and one of the very best can be found within this Amish bakery, keep reading to learn more.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe Utility Director announces new road closure
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Sewer repairs continue on Chillicothe’s east side. The city Utility Director Brad Long announced Thursday that East Water Street will be closed from Sycamore Street to Rose Street. The closure, Long said, goes into effect today. Anyone with questions regarding the ongoing repair project can...
WSYX ABC6
'We hope he sees a hardworking, small town,' Johnstown farmers anticipate Biden's visit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Back in January, Intel made an announcement that would forever change Licking County. It's planning on a $20 billion project to build a semiconductor plant that would bring thousands of high-paying jobs to the area. Over the last eight months, the families who have lived...
Columbus City Schools addresses complaints about transportation issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parents tell 10TV transportation continues to be an issue with Columbus City Schools busses showing up hours late or not showing up at all but CCS said they are working hard to accommodate a complicated issue. “I got a call at 4:45 from the school saying...
Owners of east Columbus apartment complex face possible sanctions for code violations
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An apartment complex on the city's east side is facing multiple contempt motions filed by the City of Columbus after continued code violations and lack of security. Paxe Latitude, the owners of the Latitude Five25 Apartments on Sawyer Boulevard, reportedly violated multiple terms of a May...
WOUB
Attempt to oust Ohio Republican Party chair fails
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) – Shortly after newly-elected members of the Ohio Republican Party’s Central Committee were sworn into office at a meeting in Columbus, the fight to change the agenda to include a vote to oust the party’s leader ensued. But after more than an hour of contentious debate, Ohio Republican Party Chair Bob Paduchik was able to stave off the effort.
cwcolumbus.com
Baby drowns in apartment complex pond, site of at least 6 previous deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A one-year-old boy died in a retention pond at an east Columbus apartment complex that has seen at least six others die in the same water over the last 11 years. The child, who has not been identified, died at the Hartford on the Lake...
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in August
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $2.9 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $1.9 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
Mourners gather at memorial service for Donovan Lewis
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Friends and family of Donovan Lewis, the 20-year-old who was fatally shot by Columbus police on Aug. 30, gathered at the Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church Saturday morning for his funeral service. Hundreds came to share special moments they had with Lewis, including some of the...
Intel holds groundbreaking ceremony for new facility in central Ohio - Live Coverage
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — The groundbreaking for Intel’s semiconductor manufacturing facility in central Ohio has officially begun. The company is holding a ceremony in Licking County Friday, nine months after it announced its plans to invest $20 billion into the central Ohio area and build multiple factories in the county.
Four roof workers electrocuted in Victorian Village, one critical
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people were hospitalized Saturday morning after being electrocuted in Victorian Village, according to the Columbus Fire Department. CFD battalion Chief Steve Martin told NBC4 that crews were sent to the intersection of Wilber Avenue and Dennison Avenue around 9:30 a.m. after it was reported someone fell. Firefighters arrived and found […]
