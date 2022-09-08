PITTSBURGH (AP) — Hendon Hookier threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns No. 24 Tennessee edged No. 17 Pittsburgh 34-27 in overtime. Hooker found Cedric Tillman for a 28-yard score on Tennessee’s first possession of the extra period. The Volunteers then forced Pitt backup quarterback Nick Patti to throw incomplete on fourth down to preserve the win. Tennessee improved to 2-0 with the victory. The Panthers fell to 1-1. Pitt lost starting quarterback Kedon Slovis late in the first half with an undisclosed injury. Patti threw for 79 yards and the tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter despite playing on an injured leg.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO