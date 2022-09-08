ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Firefighters Battle Blazing Koreatown Structure Fire

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 3 days ago

Koreatown, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department battled a “Greater Alarm” structure fire early Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, which was the location of a burn the night before on the 600 block of South Mariposa Avenue in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HWEO7_0hmgdEhb00
Zak Holman / KNN

Firefighters responded to the 2:16 a.m. call and upon arrival, found a small two-story commercial building with fire through the roof. LAFD noted it was the same location as Tuesday night’s 9:19 p.m. incident.

LAFD reported crews battled the fire with a combination of defensive and offensive operations. The fire was extinguished in 89 minutes.

Firefighters remained at the scene for an extended period of time to ensure all smoldering debris and remaining hot spots were eliminated, reported LAFD.

Arson investigators were on the scene.

Video: Zak Holman, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
knock-la.com

12 Tiny Homes Destroyed and 10 Damaged in Fire at the West LA VA

The VA called the Los Angeles Fire Department at 12:12 AM on September 9, 2022, reporting that 11 Tiny Homes were ablaze. The flames had spread in minutes across the units. Residents who woke up in time scrambled to gather their possessions, while others who were not promptly notified lost their belongings to the fire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Semi Jackknifes on Freeway During Rainfall

Paramount, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a jackknifed semi on the westbound 105 Freeway onto the southbound 710 split in the city of Paramount on Friday, Sept. 9, around 11:05 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they reported that the driver...
PARAMOUNT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Mariposa, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found in Vehicle on 110 Freeway

Montecito Heights, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol Central and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim inside a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 10, on the northbound 110 Freeway at Avenue 26 in the Montecito Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. One victim was transported to a local...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

15 tiny houses for veterans go up in flames in west Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed 15 tiny homes that were housing homeless veterans in west Los Angeles overnight. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. Friday at the Veterans Administration’s West Los Angeles Campus at 11301 W. Wilshire Blvd. Fire crews arrived to find more than a dozen tiny houses […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Commercial Building#Accident#Photojournalist Knn
KTLA

Suspected looters arrested in Fairview Fire evacuation zone

Three people were arrested by Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies after they allegedly broke into a home within the Fairview Fire evacuation zone. Deputies responded to the 31400 block of Cora Lee Lane in Hemet Saturday afternoon around 1:40 p.m. after receiving reports of suspicious people in the neighborhood. When they arrived on scene, deputies found […]
HEMET, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting on LA freeway leaves one injured

MONTECITO HEIGHTS, Calif. – A person was hospitalized Saturday after being shot near Montecito Heights. The shooting was reported at 1:15 am. and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to State Route 110 and Avenue 26 where they found the victim, according to reports from the scene. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Thousands of LADWP customers without power in L.A.

Thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers experienced a prolonged power outage Saturday. The utility estimated about 24,700 services were knocked out, with the blame falling on damage caused by Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay. A spokesperson for LADWP said the hardest hit areas were Harbor Gateway, Wilmington and Vermont Knolls, although other areas […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Video shows coordinated DC-10 slurry drop on the Fairview Fire

Firefighting crews from across Southern California have been deployed to Riverside County to contain the nearly 27,000-acre Fairview Fire, which erupted Monday on the outskirts of Hemet. A crew from Santa Barbara County captured impressive footage of a small “spotter” plane guiding a DC-10 that dropped flame retardant along the fire perimeter Thursday evening. Video […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

LAPD Motor Officer Crashes on 10 Freeway

Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol East Los Angeles Station officers responded to a Los Angeles Police Department motor officer crash on the eastbound 10 Freeway just east of North Soto Street on Saturday, Sept. 10, around 12:41 a.m. in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. It...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Thousands without power in LA after outages from storm

Scattered power outages blamed on Tropical Storm Kay were affecting thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers Saturday, prompting officials to schedule additional field crews to respond to situations throughout the coverage area."If you're affected by power outages caused by wind & rain from Tropical Storm Kay, our crews worked through the night and will continue around the clock," the utility tweeted just before 9 a.m. Saturday. Approximately 24,700 customers were without power at that time. Fortunately for a good portion of those residents who experienced outages, 16,000 of them had their power restored as of 3:30 p.m.,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Big Rig Jackknifes on Golden State Freeway in Rain

Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: A big rig jackknifed on the Golden State (5) Freeway early Friday morning, Sept. 10, in the Sylmar area of the San Fernando Valley. Castaic California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a solo traffic collision around 12:20 a.m. involving a big rig which was traveling southbound on the 5 Freeway in the truck lanes when it veered off to the right shoulder striking 50 feet of guardrail and coming to a complete stop on the embankment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in South LA while trying to flee vehicle

LOS ANGELES – One of three suspects who approached a man in a parked vehicle in South LA shot him to death when he tried to flee on foot, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred at 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of South Broadway, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Cyclist Struck by SUV Possibly Intentional

Chinatown, Los Angeles, CA: A cyclist appears to have been intentionally struck by an SUV Wednesday, Sept.7, at 10:28 p.m. on the 500 block of Alpine Street in the Chinatown neighborhood of Downtown Los Angeles. A witness stated off-camera that a dark colored SUV intentionally drove on the wrong side...
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Mosquito Fire in California Causes 6,000 to Leave

A number of structures in Volcanoville were destroyed by the Mosquito Fire, which was raging in neighboring Placer and El Dorado counties. The heat wave in California is beginning to subside, but the potential for new fires to start and spread rapidly will remain. For the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado counties and the Fairview Fire in Riverside County, Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Firefighters on Fairview Fire find and feed frightened goat

A pair of firefighters were able to help out a frightened and thirsty goat that was found wandering not far from the Fairview Fire burning in Riverside County. Firefighter Chris Johnson and Engineer Brett Weise from Cal Fire San Diego County happened upon the goat Wednesday while staging for an assignment, according to an Instagram […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy