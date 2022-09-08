Firefighters Battle Blazing Koreatown Structure Fire

Koreatown, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department battled a “Greater Alarm” structure fire early Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, which was the location of a burn the night before on the 600 block of South Mariposa Avenue in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Zak Holman / KNN

Firefighters responded to the 2:16 a.m. call and upon arrival, found a small two-story commercial building with fire through the roof. LAFD noted it was the same location as Tuesday night’s 9:19 p.m. incident.

LAFD reported crews battled the fire with a combination of defensive and offensive operations. The fire was extinguished in 89 minutes.

Firefighters remained at the scene for an extended period of time to ensure all smoldering debris and remaining hot spots were eliminated, reported LAFD.

Arson investigators were on the scene.

Video: Zak Holman, Photojournalist / KNN

