Inconsiderate parking

The County Road 21 Fire in Larimer County was 100% contained on Saturday, Larimer County Sheriff's Office tweeted. The fire, likely sparked by lightning, burned over 200 acres. Everyone displaced by a fire in Larimer County near Ted's Place were allowed back home on Friday when the fire was at 50% containment. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office announced the lifting of all evacuations, mandatory and voluntary, that afternoon. Mandatory evacuations were downgraded to voluntary status at that time, and all voluntary evacuation recommendations have been dropped. County Road 23 was also reopened to northbound traffic.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO