Jimmy Kimmel Spots Most 'Pathetic' Part Of Donald Trump Jr.’s Weird Video

By Ed Mazza
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

Jimmy Kimmel spotted a new clip posted by Donald Trump Jr . that “might be his saddest video yet.”

The son of former President Donald Trump appeared to get a little choked up as he described being praised by his father during a rally in Pennsylvania last weekend.

“It’s nice to know that he cares. Y’know he’s a tough guy,” Don Jr. said. “He sorta treats me and anyone else around him sometimes like Hillary at the debates.”

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host noted the unusual outdoor setting of the video.

“Unfortunately, he recorded that message while locked out on the lawn at Mar-a-Lago,” Kimmel said. “But hopefully dad will see it and let him back in.”

Kimmel also called the video “pathetic.”

“As bad a president as Donald Trump was, as a father he might even be worse,” Kimmel said.

See more in his Wednesday night monologue:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Just one
3d ago

The entire family simply cannot see beyond themselves and what they want, this is what comes from privilege, the people who think money means everything, look at this mess of horrible people.

Amicus Curiae
3d ago

odd. not one mention of their mother dying, but still talking plenty of smack. I wonder which kid pushed her down the stairs for a place to store stolen secret documents 🤔

Jane Marsha Eason Dagenhart
3d ago

Sorry CON, Jr.; your only asset now is to provide humor for Americans and the world.

Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

Trump Has a New Sucker to Pay for His Latest Legal Bills

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Former President Donald Trump has tapped a familiar resource to pay his legal costs related to the Mar-a-Lago investigation: his supporters. But perhaps more notable than who is...
POTUS
Business Insider

Don Jr. and Ivanka are 'absolutely obsessed' with the power and influence associated with being in the White House, Trump documentary filmmaker says

Trump's eldest children only care about preserving their brand, UK filmmaker Alex Holder said. Ensuring that Trump "is not associated with defeat" is their top priority. "They can't accept anything else," Holder said of the family-wide fixation. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump aren't ready to give up the prestige...
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump's lawyer tried to defend him, but revealed the former president 'frequently' had guests inside a Mar-a-Lago office that held boxes of classified documents

Trump often welcomed guests to the office where the FBI found top secret files, his lawyer revealed. A lawyer working with former President Donald Trump said he "frequently" had guests in his Mar-a-Lago office where the DOJ alleged numerous classified documents were being kept. Alina Habba, speaking on Fox News'...
POTUS
HuffPost

