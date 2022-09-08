Read full article on original website
9 upcoming shows in Birmingham to attend if you love theatre
Lights ups on Birmingham theatre. We gathered nine shows you’ll want to attend this month from inspiring new operas to hilarious straight plays. Keep reading to see when and where to watch. 1. TOUCH—Opera Birmingham + Red Mountain Theatre. As part of Red Mountain’s (RMT) Human Rights New...
Sloss Fright Furnace announces it will not return—details here
It seems Halloween in Birmingham will be a lot less spooky. Sloss Fright Furnace has announced the annual event will no longer be produced. Read on for details. Sloss Fright Furnace made the official announcement yesterday, September 8 via their website and social media pages. According to the post:. “The...
7 spots where you can find nonalcoholic wines in Birmingham
Cheers to nonalcoholic wines! Believe it or not, we have quite a few options for you to try right here in The Magic City. Keep reading to find where to go for these trendy alternatives. What brands should I look for?. It can be difficult to start new things when...
Your ultimate guide for a fun time in one of Hoover’s favorite neighborhoods—Bluff Park
Are you wondering what you should do this weekend? Here are insider tips for a day—from morning coffee to sunset views—in the quaint Hoover neighborhood of Bluff Park. Of course, we’re starting off the day right with a cup of coffee at Wild Roast Cafe. Call me basic, but I usually go for a classic caramel latte. If you’re feeling like sipping on a flavorful cup of coffee, check out Wild Roast’s signature and seasonal lattes and frozen frappes. They also have tasty bites—from bagels to avocado toast—to fill you up and get you going.
15+ Birmingham restaurant closings from this summer + what’s next
Here at Bham Now, we love to share the buzziest new openings in Birmingham—but unfortunately, we also see Birmingham restaurant closings. Whether they’re due to increasing rent prices, staff shortages or just business owners looking for a change, we hate to say goodbye. Here are 15 restaurants that closed in Birmingham this summer and what’s next for the spaces and owners, in no particular order.
COMING SOON: Camp Bow Wow to open new pet care location in Hoover
A new place to care for your furry friends is coming soon. Pet care franchise, Camp Bow Wow, is bringing their paw-some services to Hoover, marking their third Alabama location. Read on for the tail-wagging details. Treat your pup. With over 200 locations across North America, Camp Bow Wow knows...
Buy, sell + trade hard-to-find shoes + more at Main Street Soles in Trussville
Sneakers make your heart thump? From Dunks to Jordans and many more, here’s what you’ll find when you visit Trussville’s newest shoe shop—Main Street Soles. What started as a side hustle became a full-blown storefront for pastor-turned-shoe seller Spencer Welch. After discovering how much he could really make from his hobby, he opened up a storefront in July with his wife Meagan and never looked back.
FC Birmingham’s home opener is THIS Saturday—learn more about Bham’s own semi-pro soccer team
FC Birmingham (FCB) was founded in 2020 as an organization to showcase the amazing talent we have here in the Birmingham area on a national stage. The organization, now entering its third season, gives local players an opportunity to be developed into professional athletes and live their dreams. “Many of...
